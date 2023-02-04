Read full article on original website
Related
Beloved Groundhog Dies Shortly Before Making Groundhog Day Prediction
On this gloomy Groundhog Day in Canada, the sad news of Fred la Marmotte’s passing arrived hours before he could perform his annual ritual. The revered rodent was dearly loved by all and will be profoundly missed. Thursday morning was filled with joy and music at Val-d’Espoir, Quebec’s Groundhog...
Today is: Groundhog Day
Taking place almost halfway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox, Groundhog Day is an annual event when groundhogs are brought outside and are observed to see if they see their shadow or not. If they see their shadow, it is said that there will be six more weeks of winter. If they do not, it means the weather will be mild in the upcoming weeks, and spring will come early.
Groundhog Day Tragedy! Fred la Marmotte, Canada’s Punxsatawney Phil, Drops Dead On His Big Day
Fred La Marmotte has been predicting whether or not Canadians would endure six more weeks of l’hiver for years, but during today’s Groundhog Day celebration in Val-d’Espoir, Quebec, the event organizer, Roberto Blondin, made a stunning announcement, telling onlookers that Fred was dead. “In life, the only thing that’s certain is that nothing is certain,” Blondin told the crowd. “Well, this year it’s true. It’s true and it’s unfortunate. I announce to you the death of Fred.” La mort de Fred. Those attending the festivities reacted as you’d imagine any crowd would, as they were expecting to hear a weather forecast but instead received news of the death of a meteorological titan.
Futurism
Instead of Predicting Length of Winter, Groundhog Simply Dies
Having a groundhog predict the end of winter is a tradition shrouded in Pennslyvania Dutch superstition, which dates back hundreds of years. And while science casts doubt on whether the lowland creatures are actually able to predict a late spring by seeing their own shadow, it's a comforting ritual. Except...
Satire: Groundhog Predicts a ‘Hell on Earth’ Winter by Dying.
Groundhogs predict how many weeks are left in winter. The tradition was brought to North America from Germany. On an old religious holiday called "Candlemas Day," the Germans paid attention to the badger. Candlemas Day was the midpoint between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. If the badger saw its shadow, it meant a "second winter" was coming.
AOL Corp
25 Fun and Festive St. Patrick's Day Activities for the Whole Family
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." For nearly 2,000 years, the Irish have observed the Roman Catholic feast of St. Patrick, patron saint of Ireland, but nowadays, those celebrations look very different than they once did, especially here in America.
Canadian groundhog Fred la marmotte found dead before Groundhog Day
OTTAWA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A beloved Canadian groundhog, Fred la marmotte, was found dead before he could complete a North American tradition of predicting the onset of spring on Groundhog Day on Thursday.
AccuWeather
Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, declares 6 more weeks of winter
The furry forecaster has made his big prediction at Pennsylvania’s popular Groundhog Day celebration, but AccuWeather forecasters have announced a long-range forecast of their own. Legendary weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow early Thursday morning and saw his shadow, which means that there will be six more...
Remarkable: Are Imbolc And Groundhog Day The Same Thing?
Did you ever spend time thinking about something and then find yourself down what some refer to as a mental rabbit hole? That is exactly what happen to me today when I went searching for some information on Groundhog Day and the Celtic/Pagan holiday of Imbolc. Basically, my goal was...
The ultimate weather-inspired 6-pack to celebrate National Weatherperson’s Day
These weather-themed beers have been compiled for those looking to cheer on their favorite weatherperson. Feb. 5 is National Weatherperson's Day, which is a day to recognize the people who collectively provide Americans with the best weather, water and climate forecasts. Weather and beer have always been closely tied together....
Cruising World
Rally Time
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Sailing rallies come in a lot of shapes and sizes. They’re a smart way to try long-distance cruising or a transoceanic passage with a group, to check out a new destination with people who know it well, and to meet some like-minded sailors who share your cruising goals.
travelawaits.com
Largest Triceratops Ever Found Will Soon Call This Florida Museum Home — When You’ll Be Able To See It
A very large, very old fossil is coming to The Glazer Children’s Museum in Tampa. The museum is getting ready to show off this exciting exhibit — the largest triceratops fossil ever found. Called “Big John,” the enormous dinosaur skeleton is almost ready for its new digs at the museum.
Comments / 0