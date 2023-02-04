ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBBJ

Pet of Week: Rex

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Rex!. He is a dream and has everyone in the rescue wrapped around his paw!. He is a sweet guy who enjoys being with his people and just living the good life. Rex had a rough start in...
Franklin County Free Press

CVAS: Meet Maverick and Hopalong, pets of the week

Meet Maverick and Hopalong, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Maverick and Hopalong would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
KTVZ

Pet Pals: Blaze is one frisky, loving puppy

Sweet, active and a bit feisty, Blaze is the sister of last week's Pet Pals guest, Socks, and is just as rarin' to go to a new, loving home, waiting at the Humane Society of Central Oregon. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a...
People

Pit Bull with Special Needs Found Abandoned Is Still Looking for a Home 1 Year After Rescue

Stray Rescue of St. Louis and Sanctuary's foster mom are working to find a forever home for the rescue pit bull, who has been looking for an adopter since his rescue in Feb. 2022 Sanctuary the pit bull is looking for a sanctuary of his own. According to Walkin' Pets, a company that provides mobility products to animals, Sanctuary was found with two other pit bull puppies abandoned in a box on a St. Louis alleyway in February 2022. Stray Rescue of St. Louis responded to the incident and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
People

Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'

Sassy the dog and Shadow the cat are ready to fill your home with cuddles after rescuers found the pets abandoned in a field in Jackson County, Michigan Like the pets of Homeward Bound, these animal best friends have been on an impressive journey. According to Lydia Sattler, the animal services director of Jackson County, a man found the cat and dog pair abandoned with another canine in a Jackson County, Michigan, field. "He knows they were out there at least the day before and all night...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
SheKnows

These Calming Cat Collars Are an Amazon-Favorite ‘Game Changer’ for Anxious & Agitated Pets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a cat owner, you’re likely familiar with at least a couple of situations that are bound to make your furry friend anxious. Whether your pet doesn’t travel well, doesn’t enjoy spending time around other animals, or is still adjusting to your home, there’s nothing sadder (and more exhausting) than trying to calm down a kitty that’s freaking out. If you’ve been wondering whether a calming collar might do the trick for your stressed-out feline, this set of three...
myzeo.com

3 Tips for Taking Care of French Bulldog Puppies

Do you love French Bulldogs? Want to get your own but aren’t sure how to look after them?. If you’ve got a French Bulldog pup, you’ve got to know how to take care of them. They’re adorable, but they’ll toddle off if you nod off.
loveyourdog.com

Border Collie Growth Chart: Puppy Milestones & What To Expect

The Border Collie, also called the Border, is an ancient hunting dog breed that has been around since the time of the Vikings. These dogs are known as being one of, if not the most, intelligent canines in the world. They are incredibly skilled at herding, have tons of energy, and are extremely agile. These medium-sized pups make wonderful family companions and are popular worldwide. They are medium-sized dogs and love to be around people. This Border Collie growth chart focuses on the growth milestones of a dog’s first year.
thehappypuppysite.com

Golden Retriever Size Guide

It takes about 18 months for a Golden to reach their full adult weight. An eight week old puppy starts off around 10 pounds. Once they are full grown the average Golden Retriever size is 55–65lb for an adult female and 65–75lb for an adult male. But there are a lot of factors that can influence your baby Golden Retriever as they grow towards maturity.
