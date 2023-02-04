ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) – The Arlington Police Department is requesting the public’s help as they search for a 29 year old who was last seen Monday morning. Diego Valderrama was last seen around 6:50 a.m. in the area of the Cambridge-Belmont line, according to the department. His vehicle was later found near Spy Pond in Arlington, where search and rescue crews spent part of the morning searching the water before departing around noontime.

ARLINGTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO