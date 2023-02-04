Read full article on original website
18 year old flown to the hospital after crash in Holland
HOLLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old driver was flown to the hospital after a crash in Holland Sunday morning. The crash took place around 11:15 a.m. near 90 Sturbridge Road. Police say the teenager was ejected from the vehicle and was conscious when they arrived. The driver’s injuries are not...
Rollover Crash With Injuries Shuts Down Route 12 In Auburn: Authorities
One person sustained minor injuries in a rollover crash that shut down a major route in Central Massachusetts Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, authorities said. The crash happened on Route 12 at Swanson Road in Auburn around 2 p.m., according to Auburn Police on Twitter. The incident closed Route 12 in both directions as a result.
DA: Weapon shown by woman killed in Easton officer-involved shooting ID’d as BB gun
EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Law officials have released new details from their investigation into a fatal, officer-involved shooting in Easton. On Monday, officials with the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office provided an update on the incident, which involved an Easton police officer shooting a woman who allegedly pointed a weapon at police during a well-being check.
BPD Arrest a Woman After Early Morning Stabbing in South Boston
At about 7:03 AM, on Saturday, February 4, 2023, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), responded to the area of 11 West Broadway for a fight. Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers were able to immediately administer first aid to the victim. Officers were provided the location of the suspect by multiple witnesses. Officers located Crystal DuFault, 41, of Boston, sitting on an MBTA bus. Dufault was placed under arrest without incident.
Lowell Police searching for suspect in armed robbery
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a masked armed robbery that took place Tuesday at a bank on Bridge Street. Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Nesuh Gebrechristos for masked armed robbery and threats to commit a crime.
Arrest made in connection with shooting death of 13 year old in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect already in custody for allegedly selling fentanyl will soon face murder and weapons charges for the shooting death of a teenager in Mattapan, according to officials. At a news conference on Monday, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said that Csean Skerritt, 34, will be...
UPDATE: 29-year-old man reported missing in Arlington located by police
ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) – The Arlington Police Department is requesting the public’s help as they search for a 29 year old who was last seen Monday morning. Diego Valderrama was last seen around 6:50 a.m. in the area of the Cambridge-Belmont line, according to the department. His vehicle was later found near Spy Pond in Arlington, where search and rescue crews spent part of the morning searching the water before departing around noontime.
Authorities investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Easton
EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a woman armed with a weapon was fatally shot by an Easton police officer on Sunday, officials said.
Hundreds gather to remember 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Mattapan
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of community members gathered at a vigil on Sunday to remember the 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Mattapan last week. The vigil was held at the Rama Center in Norwood, where the line of people wanting to honor Tyler Lawrence went out the door and down the street.
Man dies in Springfield 3-car crash
SPRINGFIELD – One man was killed in a multi-car crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital early Sunday morning. One of the drivers, whose name was not released, died at the scene from injuries he received in the crash. The other two were taken to Baystate Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation of possible injuries, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
1 dead after fire at commercial building in Medford
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead after a fire at a commercial building in Medford, officials said. The fire broke out at 58 Swan Street early Sunday morning. Police say someone on scene told them a worker had been sleeping inside the business. Officers say they found the...
Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border
Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
TRAFFIC: Lights at intersection in Agawam are flashing due to crash
The lights at the intersection of North Westfield Street, North Street, and North Street in Agawam are on flash.
Webster man charged in October killing on Burncoat Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Webster man is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man on Burncoat Street in October. Berny A. Calderon Jr., 25, is being charged with murdering Andrew T. Barley of Worcester. Calderon made his first appearance in court Jan. 4,...
Police recover body from Burrillville pond
Burrillville police are investigating after a body was recovered from a frozen pond Sunday morning.
Woman found dead after officer-involved shooting in Bristol County
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting where a woman was later found dead. According to Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident, requesting a well-being check for a family member residing on Spooner Street threatening to harm herself.
Police in Arlington ask for public's help in finding 29-year-old man
ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Arlington Police Department is requesting the public’s help as they search for a 29 year old who was last seen Monday morning. Diego Valderrama was last seen around 6:50 a.m. in the area of the Cambridge and Belmont town line, according to the department. His vehicle was later found near Spy Pond in Arlington, where search and rescue crews spent part of the morning searching the water before departing around noontime.
Sunday afternoon shooting leaves one man critically injured
Springfield detectives are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left one man suffering serious gunshot wounds. Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department, said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Elliot Street not far from its intersection with State Street at about 3:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found...
Ludlow police locate missing 37-year-old
The Ludlow Police Department is seeking public help to locate 37-year-old Anthony Gallucci.
