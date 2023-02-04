Read full article on original website
WAPT
Investigation underway after murder suspect found hanging in cell at Raymond Detention Center
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — An investigation is underway after a man charged with capital murder was found hanging in a cell at the Raymond Detention Center. Brandon Flowers, 32, was found unresponsive at about 11 a.m. Sunday at the detention center, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is conducting a death investigation, Jones said.
Man charged for Yazoo County apartment shooting
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man turned himself in to authorities in connection to a shooting that left another man injured in Yazoo County. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened last Thursday at the Shady Lane Apartment Complex. Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the sheriff’s office said a shoot-out between two men left […]
Man shot, killed with toddler inside vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting that led to a crash. The shooting happened on Monday, February 6 on Ridgeway Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said a man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle, and his two-year-old son was also inside the vehicle. The child was […]
WAPT
Man killed in intersection during drive-by shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight in an intersection. According to police, the shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ridgeway Street. Police said one man was shot multiple times in the torso.
WLBT
Around 30 shell casings spotted at reported Jackson homicide scene
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a reported homicide on Monday. WLBT crews spotted around 30 shell casings on the corner of Martin Luther King and Ridgeway Drive in northwest Jackson. Authorities had also covered one vehicle with a tarp. This is a developing story. Want more WLBT...
WAPT
JPD: 58-year-old man shot and killed over the weekend
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a weekend homicide. Police officials said the shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Saturday during a gathering at 200 Rebel Woods Drive. Investigators said Derrick Myers, 58, got into an argument with another man and shortly after, he was shot twice and died.
WAPT
Altercation between two men ends in one dead, another in custody
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that began as an argument. Officers received a call about 9 p.m. Friday about a verbal altercation between two men on Ilano Drive. Once they arrived at the scene, officers found a man in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. That victim died from his injuries.
WAPT
JPD searching for suspect involved in robbery off Clinton Boulevard
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating the robbery of a business Saturday night. JPD was called to the scene shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Clinton Boulevard. Once officers arrived on the scene, a store clerk told them the business was robbed by...
Vicksburg man wanted for First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault, police say
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Vicksburg Police Department is currently searching Phillip Moore Jr. who is wanted for First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault. If you know the whereabouts of Moore, contact detectives at 601-636-2511.
WAPT
Vicksburg mayor names task force, sets curfew to get a grip on juvenile crime
VICKSBURG, Miss. — The city of Vicksburg is doing something about the disturbing rising trend in juvenile crime. Mayor George Flaggs has appointed a 10-person task force targeted with the primary goal of curbing teen crime. It comes after the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy and the arrest of three other teenagers.
WLBT
Man arrested after ‘verbal altercation’ turns deadly in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for shooting another man with intent multiple times in Jackson on February 3. According to the Jackson Police Department, officers responded to the incident at the 3000 block of Ilano Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds.
WLBT
Teen identified in fatal Yazoo County shooting
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was killed in Yazoo County on Friday. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says Jalen Littleton was shot multiple times. According to Yazoo City Chief Hampton, another teen was shot and was listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said...
WAPT
Jackson mayor disagrees with statement released by JPD chief after man dies in custody
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he disagrees with information in a statement released by police Chief James Davis about a man who died in police custody. In the statement dated Jan. 3, Davis said officers responded about 7:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to a...
WDAM-TV
‘I am thankful to be alive:’ Hinds County election commissioner carjacked in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County election commissioner was carjacked Saturday night in Jackson. According to Commander Abraham Thompson with the Jackson Police Department, the incident happened along Porter Street. The four suspects involved remain on the loose and were last seen driving District 5 Election Commissioner Shirley Varnado’s...
Man shot, killed after ‘verbal altercation’ in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Ilano Drive. Officer Sam Brown said police responded to the scene in the 3000 block of the road. They found a man lying in the yard with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries. Brown said officers were able […]
WLBT
Man arrested for aggravated assault in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for aggravated assault on February 3. A press release says that officers took Rory Allen, 56, into custody at 12:53 p.m. JPD says the assault occurred on Ridgewood Court Drive on Tuesday, January 24, around 4:52 p.m. If you have any...
WAPT
Balloon release held one year after man killed in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Family and friends of a man shot and killed in Jackson a year ago gathered to remember him. Jonathan White, 40, was found dead inside a car at Flowers Park in February 2022. Saturday family members organized a balloon release at Provine High School. White was...
WAPT
Jackson woman prosecuted in 2018 shooting of boyfriend
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson woman has been prosecuted following a week long trial in Hinds County circuit court. According to the Hinds County District Attorney, Jakia Thomas, 32, was convicted of second degree murder in the shooting of her boyfriend Demarcus Harris. The shooting happened in December 2018...
Jackson woman convicted of 2018 shooting death of boyfriend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman was convicted of the 2018 shooting death of her boyfriend in Hinds County Circuit Court. On December 27, 2018, Jackson police responded to Roslyn Avenue where Demarcus Harris, 32, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. His girlfriend, Jakia Thomas, was initially charged with aggravated assault. […]
WLBT
Coroner identifies driver of Pearl crash near Pearson Road exit on I-20
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The driver of an SUV was found dead Friday evening after striking another vehicle at a high rate of speed on I-20 Eastbound in Pearl. The crash occurred near the Pearson Road exit. Coroner David Ruth identified the driver as Ryan Munoz from Smith County. Pearl...
