ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

Investigation underway after murder suspect found hanging in cell at Raymond Detention Center

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — An investigation is underway after a man charged with capital murder was found hanging in a cell at the Raymond Detention Center. Brandon Flowers, 32, was found unresponsive at about 11 a.m. Sunday at the detention center, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is conducting a death investigation, Jones said.
RAYMOND, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged for Yazoo County apartment shooting

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man turned himself in to authorities in connection to a shooting that left another man injured in Yazoo County. The Yazoo Herald reported the shooting happened last Thursday at the Shady Lane Apartment Complex. Chief Deputy Terry Gann with the sheriff’s office said a shoot-out between two men left […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed with toddler inside vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting that led to a crash. The shooting happened on Monday, February 6 on Ridgeway Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said a man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle, and his two-year-old son was also inside the vehicle. The child was […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man killed in intersection during drive-by shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that took place in broad daylight in an intersection. According to police, the shooting was reported at about 3 p.m. Monday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Ridgeway Street. Police said one man was shot multiple times in the torso.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Around 30 shell casings spotted at reported Jackson homicide scene

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a reported homicide on Monday. WLBT crews spotted around 30 shell casings on the corner of Martin Luther King and Ridgeway Drive in northwest Jackson. Authorities had also covered one vehicle with a tarp. This is a developing story. Want more WLBT...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JPD: 58-year-old man shot and killed over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a weekend homicide. Police officials said the shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. Saturday during a gathering at 200 Rebel Woods Drive. Investigators said Derrick Myers, 58, got into an argument with another man and shortly after, he was shot twice and died.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Altercation between two men ends in one dead, another in custody

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that began as an argument. Officers received a call about 9 p.m. Friday about a verbal altercation between two men on Ilano Drive. Once they arrived at the scene, officers found a man in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. That victim died from his injuries.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JPD searching for suspect involved in robbery off Clinton Boulevard

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating the robbery of a business Saturday night. JPD was called to the scene shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Clinton Boulevard. Once officers arrived on the scene, a store clerk told them the business was robbed by...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man arrested after ‘verbal altercation’ turns deadly in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for shooting another man with intent multiple times in Jackson on February 3. According to the Jackson Police Department, officers responded to the incident at the 3000 block of Ilano Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Teen identified in fatal Yazoo County shooting

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was killed in Yazoo County on Friday. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers says Jalen Littleton was shot multiple times. According to Yazoo City Chief Hampton, another teen was shot and was listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff said...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed after ‘verbal altercation’ in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Ilano Drive. Officer Sam Brown said police responded to the scene in the 3000 block of the road. They found a man lying in the yard with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries. Brown said officers were able […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man arrested for aggravated assault in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police arrested a man for aggravated assault on February 3. A press release says that officers took Rory Allen, 56, into custody at 12:53 p.m. JPD says the assault occurred on Ridgewood Court Drive on Tuesday, January 24, around 4:52 p.m. If you have any...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Balloon release held one year after man killed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Family and friends of a man shot and killed in Jackson a year ago gathered to remember him. Jonathan White, 40, was found dead inside a car at Flowers Park in February 2022. Saturday family members organized a balloon release at Provine High School. White was...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson woman prosecuted in 2018 shooting of boyfriend

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson woman has been prosecuted following a week long trial in Hinds County circuit court. According to the Hinds County District Attorney, Jakia Thomas, 32, was convicted of second degree murder in the shooting of her boyfriend Demarcus Harris. The shooting happened in December 2018...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson woman convicted of 2018 shooting death of boyfriend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman was convicted of the 2018 shooting death of her boyfriend in Hinds County Circuit Court. On December 27, 2018, Jackson police responded to Roslyn Avenue where Demarcus Harris, 32, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. His girlfriend, Jakia Thomas, was initially charged with aggravated assault. […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy