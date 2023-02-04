ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WATCH: Chinese spy balloon flies over NC Saturday morning, according to reports

By Rodney Overton, Associated Press, Chloe Rafferty
 2 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen floating over North Carolina Saturday morning, according to reports.

Around 8:30 a.m., viewers reported seeing the balloon flying over Asheville, which lines up with previous projections.

PREVIOUS: Chinese spy balloon headed for NC skies this weekend

A video of the balloon over Asheville can be seen below.

CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein said Friday that the spy balloon should begin its pass over North Carolina between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturday.

A forecast map from Hohenstein showed the balloon heading over southern Indiana, Kentucky, a corner of Tennessee before arriving over North Carolina airspace in the mountains.

Late Friday night, a plane that tracks and stays close to the balloon was in the middle of Tennessee, near Nashville.

The payload of the balloon is the size of two to three school buses, and the balloon itself is much larger, a U.S. official told CBS News.

KSVI photo of the balloon and its payload. Photo Courtesy: Megan Nielsen

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China after the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive sites in the western United States, a U.S. official said Friday.

The track of the U.S. Air Force plane that is tracking the balloon as of 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The abrupt decision came despite China’s claim that the balloon was a weather research satellite that had blown off course.

RELATED: Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease across several states

The U.S. has described it as a surveillance satellite. It was first spotted over Montana and was seen over St. Louis, Missouri, on Friday afternoon, according to KTVI.

RELATED: Montana residents said Chinese balloon was ‘hovering in place’ for extended periods

The National Weather Service in Kansas City received several reports around noon Friday of a high-altitude balloon visible on the horizon. They say the object was not a U.S. National Weather Service balloon. It was traveling southeast at 60,000 feet with 75 mph winds.

RELATED: Hawley calls for investigation of Biden’s ‘baffling response’ to Chinese surveillance balloon

The balloon was first seen over sensitive military sites in Montana. By midday, it was over the heartland of the central United States, moving east.

RELATED: Montana residents said Chinese balloon was ‘hovering in place’ for extended periods
Officials said it was likely to stay in U.S. airspace for several days. Whiteman Air Force Base is located in central Missouri. It is a part of the US strategic nuclear deterrence program.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

