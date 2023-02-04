ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Super Bowl XLVIII

By kolemusgrove
 2 days ago
Bust out the champagne, 12’s. This past Thursday, Seattle’s triumphant victory in Super Bowl XLVIII reached it’s ninth anniversary. The lone Lombardi won by the Seahawks stands as the crowning achievement of the franchise, and still worthy of celebration.

Wind the clocks back to the 2013 season. The Seahawks were a trendy pick to take the next step. With ferocious defense, a monstrous ground attack, and a young, exciting quarterback, the Seahawks had built a bully in the Pacific Northwest. Seattle lived up to the billing, and then some. The Legion of Boom became arguably the greatest single season defense in NFL history, as the Seahawks worked their way to a 13-3 record.

After defeating the rival 49ers in the NFC Championship, the Seahawks took on the Denver Broncos. It was a showdown of strength versus strength. Denver’s offense was the best to ever do it, and they had to face the Legion of Boom. Unstoppable force against an immovable object.

In this case, the Broncos offense proved to be quite stoppable, as they barely managed to score one touchdown in the 43-8 blowout defeat. Seattle claimed its first Lombardi, and the dreams of many became realized in New Jersey that night.

With the memories of this Super Bowl, as well as the recent Russell Wilson trade, it appears Seattle owning Denver is a bit of a modern tradition.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

