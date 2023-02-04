ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFC West Watch: 49ers QB Brock Purdy injures UCL

 4 days ago
Seattle’s arch rivals in the Bay Area, the San Francisco 49ers, suffered yet another humiliating defeat in the NFC Championship. Denied once more from a trip to the Super Bowl, the 49ers were suffocated 31-7 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the game, aside from Philly’s dominance, was the injury to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. Ever since stepping in for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy proved he is capable of being a starting caliber quarterback. However, this could be in jeopardy due to his injury. Purdy has reportedly torn his UCL.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting his surgery is not likely to be Tommy John, and a recovery time of about six months. San Francisco fans are certainly hoping it is the former instead of the latter, as Tommy John surgery recoveries can take up to a year or more.

No matter the team, injuries are always the worst. Especially if they threaten to derail a promising young player’s career before it has a chance to truly get going.

