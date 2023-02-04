ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making the homelessness crisis a 'top priority' in Los Angeles

​In 2022, more than 170,000 Californians experienced homelessness, according to recent federal data. The state accounted for 30% of the country’s unhoused population. The issue is a top priority for many state and local leaders, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, whose first action was to declare a state of emergency on homelessness.
Developer to break ground on housing for the 'missing middle'

LOS ANGELES — When it comes to building new apartments and housing in and around Los Angeles, it usually falls into two categories: luxury and affordable. Developers often build luxury housing because the cost of land, permitting, construction, supplies and labor make it the most financially feasible way to earn some profit.
LA County reports 30 more COVID-19 deaths

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 30 new COVID-19-related deaths from a three-day period that ended Monday, along with 2,201 new cases. The new fatalities — 12 from Saturday, 10 from Sunday and eight from Monday — gave the county an overall COVID death toll of 35,355.
