Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Related
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
After 24 Years This Family-Owned Business in Downtown Otsego Has Closed
A long-standing business in downtown Otsego recently shut its doors and I didn't even get to say goodbye! Did you miss it too?. Located at 103 W. Allegan Street in Otsego, Amish Oak Treasures and More first opened their doors for business in 1998. The family-owned and operated business supplied West Michigan with gorgeous Amish furniture for over 24 years.
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season
Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
OnlyInYourState
This Restaurant In Michigan Always Has A Wait, And There’s A Reason Why
Do you have a local restaurant in the Great Lake State that you would be heartbroken about if it closed? This sad story was about to happen at an incredibly popular restaurant in Chelsea, Michigan. There is often a wait to get in, but reservations were booked solid once the closing was announced. But a new owner came to the rescue and now you can eat here too.
tourcounsel.com
Briarwood Mall | Shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Briarwood Mall is a shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The mall's three anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, and Von Maur. Surrounded by office and other development, the mall anchors the southern Ann Arbor commercial area around Eisenhower Boulevard and I-94. It serves as the primary shopping mall for all of Washtenaw County. As of 2007 Simon Property Group manages and co-owns the mall (Simon owns 50%).
themanchestermirror.com
St. Mary’s Fish Fry, just around the corner!
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manchester will once again provide its Lenten Fish Fry dinners for six Friday evenings, beginning Friday, February 24, and running through March 31, from 3:30 to 7pm. Similar to last year, the dinners will be available only via a drive-thru, take-out line at the St. Mary’s Parish Center, 108 Madison St at Clinton, one block north of downtown Manchester. We’ve got a system and workers set up to move the line along as quickly as possible; the volunteers have experience from last year’s events to help you get your boxed dinners warm and ready to go!
Hobby Farm For Sale in Dewitt Offers Easy Country Living
For some, city living is just not that appealing. And if that someone happens to be you, there's a home and hobby farm for sale in Dewitt, Michigan that you might be interested in. Even though the home was built in 1900, it offers all kinds of modern amenities like...
Michigan’s Best Diner For ‘Down Home’ Food Has 2 Locations
Michigan is full of delicious restaurants, pubs, sports bars and diners with fantastic "down home" food (more on that momentarily). Take a look at some of the most recent spots featured nationally and state-wide for having great food + popular national spots wanting to open-up in Michigan:. Michigan Best Reuben...
It’s Illegal and Dangerous to Take Photos at These Lansing Locations
We live in a very selfie-first kind of society. There are rules for the best selfie, but what about places you cannot selfie?. Yeah, there are a few of them, and do you know where they are?. Wait! You Can't Selfie There!. It's a place you probably wouldn't think of...
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
Grand Ledge High School graduate opens new rail bike tour business
This story to the tracks starts in the classroom of Grand Ledge High School (GLHS). Just a few years ago, Macie Hefron walked the halls of GLHS as a student.
Sick of winter? You’re in luck. Woody, Michigan’s official groundhog, says spring will come early
HOWELL, MI -- There you have it – spring is coming early this year. Well, that is if you take weather advice from a groundhog. Woody the Woodchuck made her prediction for the season during the Howell Nature Center’s 25th annual Groundhog Day Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Pets of the week: Crisco has beautiful blue eyes. Norma May needs time to warm up
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Crisco is a 1-year-old Catahoula Leopard mix who was a stray. He has the most beautiful light blue eyes. Crisco is still adjusting to life at the shelter and he is unsure...
Jackson County woman remembered as popular YouTuber, horse enthusiast
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Sophia Dinverno was a passionate athlete and dancer, with a love for horse-riding that made her popular both online and throughout Michigan’s equestrian community. Dinverno, a Grass Lake resident, died suddenly Jan. 17 of causes that are still under investigation. She was 23. Born in...
Caster Concepts Breaks Ground on $2M Expansion in Albion
Caster Concepts Inc., a maker of industrial, heavy-duty wheels and casters, is planning a $2 million, 16,000-square-foot expansion of its headquarters in Albion, west of Jackson. The expansion will accommodate […] The post Caster Concepts Breaks Ground on $2M Expansion in Albion appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
WWMTCw
Horrocks new location, serial killer pleads guilty, 78 dogs seized & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. 'Opening Soon' signs up at Horrocks Farm Market new Lakeview Square location. "Opening Soon" signs went up this week in the windows of the soon-to-be new Horrocks Farm Market location at Lakeview Square Mall. The...
Pets of the week: Sassi and Shadow are a bonded pair. Deuce will need time to warm up
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Sassi and Shadow are a strong bonded pair of friends who recently were adopted as a pair. Sassi is a 3-year-old, mostly black, female Staffordshire mix dog. Shadow is a 1-year-old, male...
fox2detroit.com
Family of 5 living in car after house fire destroys everything, kills grandmother
NEW HUDSON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A family in Lyon Township lost their grandmother - and everything they own in a devastating house fire. Now the family of five and their two pets are left to live in their car, and they could use some help. "All through the floor...
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
14K+
Followers
21K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
Comments / 3