St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manchester will once again provide its Lenten Fish Fry dinners for six Friday evenings, beginning Friday, February 24, and running through March 31, from 3:30 to 7pm. Similar to last year, the dinners will be available only via a drive-thru, take-out line at the St. Mary's Parish Center, 108 Madison St at Clinton, one block north of downtown Manchester. We've got a system and workers set up to move the line along as quickly as possible; the volunteers have experience from last year's events to help you get your boxed dinners warm and ready to go!

MANCHESTER, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO