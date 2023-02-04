ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springport, MI

After 24 Years This Family-Owned Business in Downtown Otsego Has Closed

A long-standing business in downtown Otsego recently shut its doors and I didn't even get to say goodbye! Did you miss it too?. Located at 103 W. Allegan Street in Otsego, Amish Oak Treasures and More first opened their doors for business in 1998. The family-owned and operated business supplied West Michigan with gorgeous Amish furniture for over 24 years.
OTSEGO, MI
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season

Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
KALAMAZOO, MI
This Restaurant In Michigan Always Has A Wait, And There’s A Reason Why

Do you have a local restaurant in the Great Lake State that you would be heartbroken about if it closed? This sad story was about to happen at an incredibly popular restaurant in Chelsea, Michigan. There is often a wait to get in, but reservations were booked solid once the closing was announced. But a new owner came to the rescue and now you can eat here too.
CHELSEA, MI
Briarwood Mall | Shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Briarwood Mall is a shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The mall's three anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, and Von Maur. Surrounded by office and other development, the mall anchors the southern Ann Arbor commercial area around Eisenhower Boulevard and I-94. It serves as the primary shopping mall for all of Washtenaw County. As of 2007 Simon Property Group manages and co-owns the mall (Simon owns 50%).
ANN ARBOR, MI
St. Mary’s Fish Fry, just around the corner!

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manchester will once again provide its Lenten Fish Fry dinners for six Friday evenings, beginning Friday, February 24, and running through March 31, from 3:30 to 7pm. Similar to last year, the dinners will be available only via a drive-thru, take-out line at the St. Mary’s Parish Center, 108 Madison St at Clinton, one block north of downtown Manchester. We’ve got a system and workers set up to move the line along as quickly as possible; the volunteers have experience from last year’s events to help you get your boxed dinners warm and ready to go!
MANCHESTER, MI
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
Caster Concepts Breaks Ground on $2M Expansion in Albion

Caster Concepts Inc., a maker of industrial, heavy-duty wheels and casters, is planning a $2 million, 16,000-square-foot expansion of its headquarters in Albion, west of Jackson. The expansion will accommodate […] The post Caster Concepts Breaks Ground on $2M Expansion in Albion appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
ALBION, MI
Jackson, MI
