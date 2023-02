Below average temperatures in Central Florida on Saturday Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Central Florida will experience below average temperatures and windy weather on Saturday, Spectrum News 13 meteorologist Maureen McCann said.

There will also be sunny with scattered clouds and clear skies. There is a chance for an isolated shower, but there will be more pockets of rain on Sunday, McCann said.

The high today is 71 degrees and the low is 56 degrees. The rain coverage is 10%.