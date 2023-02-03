Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL). This represents 9.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 12.31MM shares and 8.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.90% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

19 HOURS AGO