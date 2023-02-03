Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Jabil Circuit (JBL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL). This represents 9.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 12.31MM shares and 8.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.90% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs Group Increases Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.20MM shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM). This represents 9.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 3.06MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Century Communities (CCS)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.84MM shares of Century Communities Inc (CCS). This represents 8.95% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.83% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Lamar Advertising Co. REIT (LAMR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.27MM shares of Lamar Advertising Co. REIT (LAMR). This represents 9.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 7.86MM shares and 9.10% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ICF International (ICFI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.42MM shares of ICF International Inc (ICFI). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs Group Updates Holdings in Rekor Systems (REKR)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.77MM shares of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 2.28MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Intracoastal Capital Updates Holdings in Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey (GLBS)
Fintel reports that Intracoastal Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.96MM shares of Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey (GLBS). This represents 8.7% of the company. In the last filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported owning 9.10% of the company, indicating no change in their...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.27MM shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB). This represents 5.71% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.88MM shares and 5.31% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 139.53MM shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 137.16MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.73% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.00MM shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.01MM shares and 8.80% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
State Street Updates Holdings in Citizens Financial Group (CFG)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.43MM shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG). This represents 5.16% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 24.29MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Booking Holdings (BKNG)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.53MM shares of Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 2.62MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.23% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Scapa James Ralph Updates Holdings in Altair Engineering (ALTR)
Fintel reports that Scapa James Ralph has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.35MM shares of Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR). This represents 24.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 17.34MM shares and 25.50% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
American Assets Trust (AAT) Q4 FFO Surpass Estimates
American Assets Trust (AAT) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
NASDAQ
Jennison Associates Cuts Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)
Fintel reports that Jennison Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.28MM shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.19MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Mann Roy Updates Holdings in monday.com (MNDY)
Fintel reports that Mann Roy has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.88MM shares of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY). This represents 12.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 5.87MM shares and 13.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.24% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/8/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. MALIBU BOATS INC (MBUU) is a small-cap value stock...
NASDAQ
Invesco Updates Holdings in Hess Midstream Partners (HESM)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.28MM shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM). This represents 5.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.14MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
Comments / 0