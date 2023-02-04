Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
Related
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KETV.com
Editorial - Black History Month
February is Black History month, and we hope you will join us in celebrating the amazing stories and people that have been a big part of Omaha’s Black History, as well as look into the future and what we all can do to make a difference. Quanecia Fraser will...
KETV.com
Omaha's Time Out Foods owners hope for seamless transition for famous fried chicken
OMAHA, Neb. — For Time Out Chicken, it's business as usual. North Omaha's famous chicken restaurant remains open despite being up for sale. The owners hope for a seamless transition to the next buyer. Operations manager Ronnie James has been coming here for years. "I don't know how many...
WOWT
Gasoline ignites, starts fire at Omaha auto shop
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an auto shop resulted in $85,000 in damage Monday afternoon. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a fire at Optimus Auto, a used car dealer and auto shop near 88th and L Street at 12:52 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived...
klkntv.com
36 new Lincoln restaurants open in 2022 amid economic challenges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln had several new restaurants open in 2022 but numerous eateries across the city closed before the year ended. Grow Lincoln’s Robin Eschilman said the city had a high restaurant failure rate last year. In 2022, 36 restaurants opened, but 27 others closed. “What...
KETV.com
Henry Doorly Zoo unveils orangutan exhibit plans
OMAHA, Neb. — The latest project at the Henry Doorly Zoo will put people face-to-face with orangutans — with a clear barrier between them. Private donations will fund the $21 million project. The zoo showed off the designs for the Hubbard Orangutan Forest on Friday. The project will...
KETV.com
Standoff between protesters, developers at site of housing project in Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — A standoff continues between protesters and developers of a controversial housing project in Lincoln. Members of the Niskithe Prayer Camp stood in front of heavy machinery Monday morning in an attempt to stop workers from clearing trees near Wilderness Park. Lincoln police were called and work...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire...
KETV.com
How a Creighton University student is studying bacteria for NASA
OMAHA, Neb. — A student at Creighton University is searching for a portable and affordable method to detect bacteria, and he's getting support from NASA to do it. Chemistry major Patrick Herchenbach is hoping to use small technology for a very big project. He's using his cell phone to capture a chemical reaction. The reaction detects whether certain molecules that bacteria form are present - therefore indicating the presence of bacteria.
KETV.com
The Omaha Community Playhouse prepares for its next show, 'Rent'
OMAHA, Neb. — It's been 27 years since the iconic music “Rent” arrived on Broadway and now it's coming to Omaha for the first time. "Rent" is based on the struggles a group of impoverished artists living in Manhattan's East Village face throughout the year. When it...
KETV.com
Creighton guard Francisco Farabello discusses the origin on his trick shots while playing J-A-Y
OMAHA, Neb. — If you follow Creighton men's basketball on social media, you've likely seen senior guard Francisco Farabello do some crazy trick shots on the Jays' road trips. Farabello discusses the origin of his trick shots, his favorite one and more during a game of J-A-Y against KETV...
KETV.com
Traditions of local Indigenous communities shared through exhibit at Omaha Children's Museum
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Children's Museum is sharing local indigenous communities traditions and culture through a new interactive exhibit called 'A Generation of Hope: Indigenous Peoples of the Heartland.'. The director of exhibits, Sarah Nucci, said exposing children to different cultures early on helps them become more tolerant...
volleyballmag.com
Q&A with Nebraska coach John Cook as Huskers transition into spring
Lincoln Arneal lives in Lincoln and covers Nebraska volleyball for Huskers Illustrated. Follow him on Twitter at @lincoln_VB. Nebraska’s 2022 season came to an abrupt early end on a Thursday afternoon in December in Louisville, Kentucky. For the first time in a decade, the Huskers failed to advance to an NCAA Tournament regional final after failing to convert several match points against Oregon.
KETV.com
University of Nebraska appoints committee to help find next UNL chancellor
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska appointed the 16-member committee that will help find the next UNL chancellor. The search advisory committee is chaired by Tiffany Heng-Moss, the dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's college of agricultural sciences and natural resources. UNL student body president Jacob Drake and...
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Kamp Blackstone
OMAHA, Neb. — Kamp Blackstone is an immersive bar experience surrounded by handcrafted food concepts. See what's on the menu here.
WOWT
Omaha church brings back handbell choir tradition after pandemic hiatus
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s become a lost tradition for many churches in the metro. On Saturday, St. Thomas Lutheran Church held a handbell festival. Jason Horner the music director of the church said the festival was an effort to revive more local church handbell choirs. “We have noticed...
klkntv.com
Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
WOWT
Vandals damage, steal from Omaha baseball field
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frustration from an Omaha high school baseball coach after a field was vandalized. According to Central Baseball, vandals damaged Boyd Field and facilities over the weekend. In a Twitter post, the head coach showed railings from the bleachers missing and gates removed. The coach says he...
lehsoracle.com
Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops
Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
Comments / 0