ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Editorial - Black History Month

February is Black History month, and we hope you will join us in celebrating the amazing stories and people that have been a big part of Omaha’s Black History, as well as look into the future and what we all can do to make a difference. Quanecia Fraser will...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Gasoline ignites, starts fire at Omaha auto shop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an auto shop resulted in $85,000 in damage Monday afternoon. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a fire at Optimus Auto, a used car dealer and auto shop near 88th and L Street at 12:52 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

36 new Lincoln restaurants open in 2022 amid economic challenges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln had several new restaurants open in 2022 but numerous eateries across the city closed before the year ended. Grow Lincoln’s Robin Eschilman said the city had a high restaurant failure rate last year. In 2022, 36 restaurants opened, but 27 others closed. “What...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Henry Doorly Zoo unveils orangutan exhibit plans

OMAHA, Neb. — The latest project at the Henry Doorly Zoo will put people face-to-face with orangutans — with a clear barrier between them. Private donations will fund the $21 million project. The zoo showed off the designs for the Hubbard Orangutan Forest on Friday. The project will...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha fire caused by candle results in $16,000 in damage, OFD says

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire allegedly caused by an unattended candle. The Omaha Fire Department says crews were called to a single-family home near South 218th Avenue and Walnut Street at 12:09 p.m. Sunday. Crews arrived and went to an upstairs bathroom where the fire...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

How a Creighton University student is studying bacteria for NASA

OMAHA, Neb. — A student at Creighton University is searching for a portable and affordable method to detect bacteria, and he's getting support from NASA to do it. Chemistry major Patrick Herchenbach is hoping to use small technology for a very big project. He's using his cell phone to capture a chemical reaction. The reaction detects whether certain molecules that bacteria form are present - therefore indicating the presence of bacteria.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

The Omaha Community Playhouse prepares for its next show, 'Rent'

OMAHA, Neb. — It's been 27 years since the iconic music “Rent” arrived on Broadway and now it's coming to Omaha for the first time. "Rent" is based on the struggles a group of impoverished artists living in Manhattan's East Village face throughout the year. When it...
OMAHA, NE
volleyballmag.com

Q&A with Nebraska coach John Cook as Huskers transition into spring

Lincoln Arneal lives in Lincoln and covers Nebraska volleyball for Huskers Illustrated. Follow him on Twitter at @lincoln_VB. Nebraska’s 2022 season came to an abrupt early end on a Thursday afternoon in December in Louisville, Kentucky. For the first time in a decade, the Huskers failed to advance to an NCAA Tournament regional final after failing to convert several match points against Oregon.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

University of Nebraska appoints committee to help find next UNL chancellor

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska appointed the 16-member committee that will help find the next UNL chancellor. The search advisory committee is chaired by Tiffany Heng-Moss, the dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's college of agricultural sciences and natural resources. UNL student body president Jacob Drake and...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha church brings back handbell choir tradition after pandemic hiatus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s become a lost tradition for many churches in the metro. On Saturday, St. Thomas Lutheran Church held a handbell festival. Jason Horner the music director of the church said the festival was an effort to revive more local church handbell choirs. “We have noticed...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Vandals damage, steal from Omaha baseball field

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frustration from an Omaha high school baseball coach after a field was vandalized. According to Central Baseball, vandals damaged Boyd Field and facilities over the weekend. In a Twitter post, the head coach showed railings from the bleachers missing and gates removed. The coach says he...
OMAHA, NE
lehsoracle.com

Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops

Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
SEWARD, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy