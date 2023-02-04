Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
electrek.co
Why is GM investing nearly $1B in V-8 engines when it’s ‘all in’ on electric vehicles?
General Motors (GM) announced today that it will invest nearly $1 billion in four US facilities to produce V-8 engines and EV components. Despite GM advertising it’s going “all in” on electric vehicles, less than 10% of the investment is going toward EV development. GM Invests $854M...
Top Speed
Here's Why the Ford Mach-E Is A Real Mustang
The Ford Mustang has had a rich heritage, to say the least, and one of the newest horses to grace the line-up - although slightly different from the classic American muscle car - is quite exhilarating. The Mach-E is all you could want in a Mustang, and then some. Here's everything you need to know to understand just what keeps this model donning the famous name and why it is just as demanding as its car sibling. From the inside out the Mach-E is a purebred stallion, and the title pretty much speaks for itself.
Carscoops
Ford Mustang-Based Python Is One Of Just 12 In Existence
An extraordinarily rare ‘Python’ Ford Mustang has been listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace with a $45,000 asking price. The story goes that work on the Python started in the mid-1960s as a project that Carroll Shelby could use to replace the AC Cobra. Both Coupe and Convertible prototypes were built before the project was scrapped. Fast forward to 1981 and a man named Alvin Kelly found an original prototype body and built up four prototypes with the help of McKinley Thompson, the designer that originally created the car.
Carscoops
US-Spec Ford Ranger Set To Go Into Production In July
The mid-size truck segment has always played second fiddle, but it’s quickly shaping up to be the one to watch. Besides the recently unveiled Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, Toyota is working on a new Tacoma. Ford will also offer a version of the redesigned Ranger in America and we’re starting to learn more about it.
Top Speed
The Most Affordable V-8 Muscle Car With A Manual Transmission In 2023
The pure-bred all-American brand, Chevrolet, gives purists and car enthusiasts a last hurrah for 2023 in the form of the Camaro LT1. The GM-owned brand just made an offer you can’t refuse. An affordable rear-wheel drive muscle car with a six-speed manual transmission! MSRP starts at $37,795. To put this in perspective, check out this piece on these two, manual transmission, small Japanese sports cars. Pay attention to their price range and performance.
fordauthority.com
S650 Ford Mustang Right Hand Drive Prototype Spotted Testing
The Ford Mustang launched in Europe in right-hand drive configuration for the first time in conjunction with the arrival of the S550 generation in 2015, and it hasn’t looked back since, though customers in that region showed a strong preference for the GT and its naturally-aspirated Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote engine, prompting FoMoCo to drop the EcoBoost model some time ago. Thus, it came as no surprise when the automaker announced that it would be selling the all-new S650 Ford Mustang in Europe later this year. Now, Ford Authority has spotted an S650 Ford Mustang prototype with right hand drive out testing.
insideevs.com
US: Ford More Than Doubled BEV Sales In January 2023
In January, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the United States increased by two percent year-over-year to 146,356. This gives hope that this year will be better than 2022. Results in January 2023:. Ford sales: 140,548 (up 2.0%) Lincoln sales: 5,808 (up 1.2%) Total sales: 146,356 (up...
fordauthority.com
No Ford Mustang Mach-E Production In Mexico For January 2023
Ford is investing $50 billion in EVs as it aims to produce 600k units globally this year, as well as two million annually by 2026. A relatively large chunk of that first goal is slated to come from planned Ford Mustang Mach-E production – which is expected to total 270,000 units in 2023 – and as such, The Blue Oval is preparing to significantly ramp up production at the Cuautitlan Assembly plant in the coming months. To prepare for that expansion, the automaker hit the pause button on Ford Mustang Mach-E production at the Mexican facility last month, FoMoCo revealed in its most recent sales report.
The Meaning Behind the Cadillac Logo Has Never Changed
Here's a look at the various iterations of the Cadillac logo and the meaning being the branding of the luxury automaker. The post The Meaning Behind the Cadillac Logo Has Never Changed appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Nearly New Roush 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Up For Auction
The Ford F-150 Raptor has been a highly sought-after vehicle for well over a decade at this point, and hasn’t lost any steam in recent years, either. The off-road focused pickup retains its value better than most, and also frequently trades hands via various online auction sites as a true enthusiast vehicle. In recent months, that list includes this Roush 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor, as well as this regular 2014 model with just 1,400 miles on the clock. Now, yet another Roush 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor has emerged for sale at Bring a Trailer, and it has just 1,400 original miles, too.
fordauthority.com
This 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Appeared In A James Bond Movie
The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California is a true enthusiast’s dream, a place filled with all sorts of cool vehicles – whether they be concepts, rare one-offs, newer prototypes, movie/TV stars, and just about everything else in between. Petersen constantly rotates out its selection as well, which recently included the 2001 Lincoln MK9 Concept and 2017 Ford Bronco RTR racer piloted by Vaughn Gittin Jr. The Petersen is also where Ford Authority recently came across the Bond In Motion exhibit, which included the 1969 Mercury Cougar XR-7 convertible that starred in the 1969 James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, as well as this 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 from the 1971 flick Diamonds are Forever.
Top Speed
How The Evolution Of Electric Cars Will Flip The Auto Industry Upside Down
With electric cars becoming mainstream, the auto industry is in a spot it's never been in before. Tesla rose from relative obscurity to become the leader of the pack in the electric car industry. This comes at a time when electric vehicles may soon become the most common form of car sold across the world, due in large part to Tesla’s innovation. The large-scale manufacture of electric cars seemed to be a fantasy before Tesla stunned the world with the Tesla Roadster in 2008. Since then, the company seemed to have skyrocketed to stratum, so much so that government officials seem to be deciding that gasoline-powered cars should be a thing of the past, in favor of cars fueled by gas alternatives. This decision will likely lead to a renaissance in the automotive industry, as companies compete to see who can make the fastest and best-looking EVs with the longest-lasting range of battery life. In the new automotive landscape, car brands known for their reliability and mass production capabilities can compete with the likes of Porsche, Ferrari, and just about every other luxury car brand out there.
fordmuscle.com
Ford CEO Takes On IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge In Mustang GT4
Jim Farley is the current president and chief executive officer of Ford Motor Company. He has been a staple in the automotive industry for years before becoming Ford’s CEO. Where Farley is most known by the enthusiast world is behind the wheel of numerous Ford-powered race vehicles. In an effort to always improve, he has taken his passion for motorsports to the next level by participating in his first professional race.
