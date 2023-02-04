ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

qchron.com

Governor's budget looks to close Aqueduct

The 128-year-old Aqueduct Race Track appears to be heading into the home stretch, according to Gov. Hochul’s 2023-24 executive budget proposal. But state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) told the Chronicle on Thursday that even if Hochul’s plan is approved, the Big A is going to be around for a while.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’

The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
MANHATTAN, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Whitehall ice cream shop celebrating new location with buy-one-get-one-free deal on all menu items

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A popular Whitehall Township ice cream shop is celebrating its recent move with a sweet promotion. King Kone, offering banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats, will hold a grand opening event featuring a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all menu items, noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at its new location, 4128 Springmill Road, according to a news release.
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday and began burning it after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say

Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

'It helps a lot': Lower Saucon police officers present 12-year-old girl battling cancer with $5K check to help cover costs

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Monday evening, a special get together brought tears and smiles in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. As 12-year-old Emily FaRannte walked inside the Lower Saucon Township Municipal Building, the 6th grader had no idea what she was about to receive. Emily, who describes herself as...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
The Staten Island Advance

Public safety, lowering property taxes are top issues NY Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton plans to tackle

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Newly elected New York State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) is ready to make her campaign promises a reality in Albany. Heading into her freshman year, Scarcella-Spanton’s priorities in the State Senate include hot-button issues for constituents, such as public safety, climate change resiliency and...
BROOKLYN, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek identification of suspicious man

LOWER SALFORD, Pa. - According to the Lower Salford Police, the pictured person identified himself to a local resident as a police officer. The police do not recognize him. He was spotted on Bob Bea Lane on February 1st and 2nd, 2023. If you recognize this person or have any...
LOWER SALFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks contractor charged with home improvement fraud

SPRING TWP., Pa. – A man is suspected of home improvement scams, cheating people out of over $60,000. Spring Township police have filed fraud and theft charges against Samuel Leone. Investigators say six victims, all the in the Spring Township and West Reading areas, allegedly made down payments to...
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
cityandstateny.com

‘Black women, Brooklynites, daughters of immigrants’ – Shirley Chisholm’s enduring impact on NY lawmakers

Central Brooklyn Rep. Yvette Clarke remembers accompanying her mom, Una Clarke, to organize in Albany as a child. At the time, Una Clarke was striving for increased access to day care for people who couldn’t afford it. The Congress member said her mom’s passion for organizing and serving the community resembled the spirit and leadership of the late political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

DeSantis expected to control Disney district governing board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis would take control over the board of a special governing district Walt Disney World operates in Florida under a bill introduced Monday, as the Republican governor punishes the company over its opposition to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law. Republican leaders in...
FLORIDA STATE

