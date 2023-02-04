Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Warmer the Rest of the Week
Overnight a few clouds will pass through and the temperatures will drop into the mid 30s. Sunshine and some fair weather clouds can be expected during the day tomorrow, but it will be warmer with highs near 60 for the day. Clouds thicken up on Wednesday with temperatures back in...
Cold start to the weekend with temperatures running below normal
It will be a cold start to the weekend with daytime high temperatures running 10-15 degrees below normal. We will top out in the low 30s here in the Front Range with mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, we will have sunshine to start the day, but then clouds will move back in by the afternoon ahead of the next storm. The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather day for Monday for snow and cold. Snow is expected to start falling Sunday night and continue through Monday. Expect a slick Monday morning commute. The snow will move out by late Monday afternoon and evening. We are expecting between 2 and 6 inches of snow. Below normal temperatures will stick around through the rest of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up this week with rain expected by Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A quiet and mild start to the week with temperatures climbing into the 60s and 70s. Rain expected by Thursday though with rain chances climbing to 60%. Foggy for the Eastern Midlands (Dense Fog Advisory until 6 AM) 30s For the morning with clear skies. Mild...
KSNT
A round of light snow heading our way on Saturday
Staying chilly through the weekend with another system on the way. Cloud cover will remain stubborn through the night but winds should start to let up later this evening. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the lower 20s. Clouds should start to break apart by the morning. Highs for the...
The Farmers' Almanac says it'll be a 'soggy, shivery' spring. What will the weather be in your state?
The Farmers Almanac spring 2023 forecast predicts most of the U.S. will have a wet and cool spring this year, and temperatures will be slow to warm.
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for wintry mix throughout Monday
Alerts: Red Alert until this afternoon for morning showers/rain, then a little leftover snow across the northern half of our area midday into the afternoon.Forecast: Showers/rain push through this morning with potentially some wet snow mixing in midday into the afternoon, especially across the northern half of the area. Additional snow accumulations will generally be a trace-2". For the commute home there will be a little leftover light rain/snow, but mainly N&E, so conditions will be improving. Tonight we'll see some clearing with wind chills falling into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy, but...
Sunny and cold today before arctic blast moves in on Friday
An arctic front will blast through the region Friday morning with an early high of 25 degrees, but temperatures will continue to drop all day long.
Winter storm to hit the West, blizzard and dangerous wind chills forecast for some: Friday weather updates
More winter weather is forecast across the country on Friday and through the weekend, with snow and dangerous wind chills possible in some areas.
KIMT
Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.
Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting
Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
27 First News
Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain
A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
Red Alert: Dangerous cold Friday and Saturday
Alert: Red Alert today into tomorrow for dangerously cold wind chills.Advisories: Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories (N&W) today into Saturday morning for feels like temps of -15 to -40 degrees.Forecast: Today will be very cold and windy with wind chills in the teens and single digits... around zero later this afternoon. Tonight will be windy and frigid with widespread sub-zero wind chills... -5 to -20 degrees will be common, but it will be as cold as -20 to -40 degrees well N&W. As for Saturday, it won't be quite as windy, but feels like temps will only get into the single digits and teens.Looking Ahead: Sunday will be a bit milder with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will likely remain above normal (40s, 50s possible) into the start of next week.
BITTER BLAST: Cold temps, sunshine through the week
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says seriously cold temperatures are coming for Friday night into Saturday.
Wind chill and winter storm warnings work their way across the country: Weekend weather updates
Another winter storm is working its way across the US, forecast to stretch across the Midwest in the coming days, with snow reaching the East Coast.
Thrillist
The Midwest & Northeast Have Plenty of Winter to Go, AccuWeather Forecast Says
In spite of his typical rate of correctly predicting when winter will come to an end just 40 percent of the time, Punxsutawney Phil might actually be right this year. If you live in the Northeast or the Midwest especially, you likely won't be able to wear your spring and summer clothes for another while.
Comments / 0