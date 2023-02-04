Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dorian Finney-Smith heading to Brooklyn in blockbuster Mavericks trade
The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Finney-Smith is one part of a larger package headed to the Nets in return for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. In full: Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. It's a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline.
Gary Payton II (illness) probable Monday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (illness) is probable for Monday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Payton sat out Friday due to an illness, but he returned for the second half of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back and played 13 minutes off the bench. The veteran guard should see a similar workload on Monday.
Sacramento Kings reportedly targeting two players before Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline
The Sacramento Kings currently sit third in the Western Conference, ascending the NBA standings and in a position to end
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (wrist) questionable on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morant is dealing with wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.4 minutes against Toronto. Morant's Sunday projection includes 23.2...
Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant respond to report about Jan. 29 postgame red laser incident with Indiana Pacers
The Memphis Grizzlies responded Sunday to a report that said acquaintances of Ja Morant confronted members of the Indiana Pacers' travel party on Jan. 29 and that somebody in a vehicle later trained a red laser on them. According to The Athletic, the confrontation happened after the game, near the Pacers' bus in the loading area of FedExForum. Later, someone in an SUV – in which Morant was a passenger – pointed a red laser at them....
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Saturday 2/4/23
If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 2/6/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. listed as questionable for Memphis Grizzlies, Raptors game
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. shared jokes Saturday on what could happen if both are on opposite teams for the NBA All-Star Game. But both also shared an appearance later that day on the team's injury report. Both players are listed as questionable for Sunday's game hosting the Toronto...
Ja Morant one of three Memphis Grizzlies starters out against the Toronto Raptors
The Memphis Grizzlies already knew they would be without two starters against the Toronto Raptors. By Sunday afternoon, that number turned into three. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. both were listed as questionable. Jackson will play, but Morant is out due to left wrist soreness. Morant will join Dillon...
Draymond Green replacing Jonathan Kuminga in Warriors lineup Saturday
Golden State Warriors Draymond Green is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Green is replacing Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup after sitting out last game. Kevon Looney is making another start.
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Monday 2/6/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Dario Saric playing with Phoenix's second unit on Saturday night
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is not starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Detroit Pistons. Saric will come off the bench after Cam Johnson was announced as Saturday's starter. In 14.8 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Saric to score 14.9 FanDuel points. Saric's projection includes 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and...
Frank Ntilikina (illness) available Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Ntilikina is dealing with a non-COVID illness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week. Our models project...
Mike Muscala coming off Thunder's bench Monday night
Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Mike Muscala will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Head coach Mark Daigneault will not start the same center in back-to-back games, no matter how much you ask him. This time around, Jaylin Williams is starting down low, and Mike Muscala will revert to the bench.
Marcus Morris ejected for Clippers Monday night
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris has been ejected Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Morris was assessed a technical foul late in the second quarter, and after having words with one of the officials, he was subsequently ejected from the game. Nicolas Batum and Norman Powell should see more work with Morris unavailable.
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart (hip) good to go for Monday
The Detroit Pistons will have Isaiah Stewart (hip) available for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Stewart was questionable heading into tonight's game due to a hip issue, but the Pistons' center will be able to play despite his injury. He has started in all but three of his available games so far this season for Detroit.
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) starting for Magic Sunday
The Orlando Magic listed Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) as a starter for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Carter Jr. did not play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves as he nursed a foot injury, but will be active and starting for this afternoon's tilt against the Hornets. He could see extra work in his return with Mo Bamba suspended for the next four games.
Jordan McLaughlin (injury management) questionable for Timberwolves Tuesday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. McLaughlin is listed questionable due to left calf strain injury management. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models project McLaughlin for 5.3 points, 1.8...
Nuggets’ Vlatko Cancar back with bench Saturday
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar is not in the starting lineup on Saturday. Aaron Gordon is returning from an ankle injury and replacing Cancar in the lineup after a spot-start last game.
