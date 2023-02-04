ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

College football recruiting: FSU in position to become Sunshine State's 'alpha' over Miami, Florida

Florida State currently has the No. 3 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the ACC, trailing Miami and Clemson. When a team of FSU's stature doesn't finish atop the conference in recruiting, it could lead to groans, but recruiting analyst Blair Angulo is satisfied with the job coach Mike Norvell and his staff has done. Andrew Ivins also offered positive feedback on the class. Ivans recently detailed why Florida State is in great position to become the "alpha" and stake its claim as the top program in the state.
247Sports

WATCH: Pre-Spring Quarterback Inventory

Florida State brings back its starting quarterback and a relatively proven backup entering spring practice. This level of experience within the quarterback room is a rarity in modern college football. Jordan Travis' growth has been remarkable. Tate Rodemaker showed off his upside in the second half of a win against...
thefamuanonline.com

Why is there a bar at FSU but not at FAMU?

This year, Florida State University opened a new bar on campus where students can stop for a drink and celebrate football victories. FSU signed a contract with the Proof Brewing Company of Tallahassee to bring a bar on campus, located at the university’s student union on the ground floor.
247Sports

Keeanu Benton garners praise for performance at Reese’s Senior Bowl

Those who followed along with the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl last week saw plenty of good things said about Keeanu Benton. That, of course, didn't surprise the coaches, teammates and fans who saw Benton grow into one of the country's best nose tackles over four seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers. But perhaps Benton put himself on more teams' radars — and boosted his draft stock — with a week of that was, by all accounts, impressive.
WALA-TV FOX10

Fans pack Hancock Whitney for the Reese’s Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The highly anticipated Reese’s senior bowl brought fans from near and far to watch the National and American teams go head to head. Everyone had their tickets ready to pack the whit and see their favorite players. After a long week of events and practices, the players strapped up in orange and white to take the field and put on a show.
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
wtvy.com

Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was among a group riding along the U.S. 231 at the state line...
WKRG News 5

Mobile ranked among the neediest cities in 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from WalletHub has ranked Mobile as one of the neediest cities in the U.S. in 2022. WalletHub took 180 U.S. cities and compared them to each other using 28 different factors. Some of those factors included child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates. Out of all 180 cities Mobile […]
fosterfollynews.net

Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Ernest Jett, Jr. on Open Count of Second-Degree Attempted Murder, Other Felony Charges

On Saturday, February 4, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone being shot in the area of 2110 Hook Way, just north of Campbellton. Within minutes, deputies and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers were on scene. Law enforcement quickly determined that a single...
WCTV

Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Chattahoochee residents were killed Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Gadsden County. A pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 a little before 8 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a left curve. For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control...
