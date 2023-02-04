Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
Related
2024 Recruiting Board Breakdown: Florida State has its QB of the future
Over the next few weeks, Noles247 will be providing in-depth breakdowns on Florida State's recruiting board at each position within the 2024 recruiting class. Today, we'll kick things off with the quarterback position -- a spot that FSU fans should feel pretty comfortable with already. Here's the full run-down:. Need:...
247Sports
College football recruiting: FSU in position to become Sunshine State's 'alpha' over Miami, Florida
Florida State currently has the No. 3 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the ACC, trailing Miami and Clemson. When a team of FSU's stature doesn't finish atop the conference in recruiting, it could lead to groans, but recruiting analyst Blair Angulo is satisfied with the job coach Mike Norvell and his staff has done. Andrew Ivins also offered positive feedback on the class. Ivans recently detailed why Florida State is in great position to become the "alpha" and stake its claim as the top program in the state.
WATCH: Pre-Spring Quarterback Inventory
Florida State brings back its starting quarterback and a relatively proven backup entering spring practice. This level of experience within the quarterback room is a rarity in modern college football. Jordan Travis' growth has been remarkable. Tate Rodemaker showed off his upside in the second half of a win against...
Jordan Travis unlocked the ability to attack the middle of the field
Those watching Florida State closely, and objectively, saw Jordan Travis progress as the 2021 season went on. His efficiency as a passer began to catch up with his dynamic ability as a runner, and the numbers started to reflect this growth even as he lacked a high-caliber supporting cast. He...
thefamuanonline.com
Why is there a bar at FSU but not at FAMU?
This year, Florida State University opened a new bar on campus where students can stop for a drink and celebrate football victories. FSU signed a contract with the Proof Brewing Company of Tallahassee to bring a bar on campus, located at the university’s student union on the ground floor.
Keeanu Benton garners praise for performance at Reese’s Senior Bowl
Those who followed along with the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl last week saw plenty of good things said about Keeanu Benton. That, of course, didn't surprise the coaches, teammates and fans who saw Benton grow into one of the country's best nose tackles over four seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers. But perhaps Benton put himself on more teams' radars — and boosted his draft stock — with a week of that was, by all accounts, impressive.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fans pack Hancock Whitney for the Reese’s Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The highly anticipated Reese’s senior bowl brought fans from near and far to watch the National and American teams go head to head. Everyone had their tickets ready to pack the whit and see their favorite players. After a long week of events and practices, the players strapped up in orange and white to take the field and put on a show.
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FBI confirms involvement in Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare IT security issue
The FBI's office in Jacksonville confirmed Monday to WTXL ABC 27 that it is assisting Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare (TMH) in the information technology security issue that impacted TMH Thursday.
wtvy.com
Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was among a group riding along the U.S. 231 at the state line...
Mobile ranked among the neediest cities in 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report from WalletHub has ranked Mobile as one of the neediest cities in the U.S. in 2022. WalletHub took 180 U.S. cities and compared them to each other using 28 different factors. Some of those factors included child poverty, food insecurity and uninsured rates. Out of all 180 cities Mobile […]
Wawa opening 8 locations along Gulf Coast in Mobile, Baldwin Co. and Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Wawa, a widely-known gas station and convenience store chain with nearly 1,000 locations is planning to open more than 40 stores across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle over the next eight to 10 years, according to a release from the Mobile Chamber. There will be two locations in Mobile County, […]
WCSO investigating two homicides that occurred in Crawfordville neighborhood
Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is investigating two homicides that occurred on Saturday in a Crawfordville neighborhood.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Ernest Jett, Jr. on Open Count of Second-Degree Attempted Murder, Other Felony Charges
On Saturday, February 4, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone being shot in the area of 2110 Hook Way, just north of Campbellton. Within minutes, deputies and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers were on scene. Law enforcement quickly determined that a single...
Father of 7-month-old shot to death at south Alabama beauty supply shop
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a Friday shooting that left one man charged with murder and a mother seeking help raising money for her son’s funeral. According to the MCSO, the incident took place Friday evening in Semmes, where Semmes police and sheriff’s deputies...
WCTV
Two killed in single-car crash in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two Chattahoochee residents were killed Saturday evening after a single-car crash in Gadsden County. A pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy 90 a little before 8 p.m. when it attempted to negotiate a left curve. For an unknown reason, the vehicle lost control...
TPD: One juvenile injured in shooting on Weatherby Ct.
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, leaving one juvenile injured.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Michael Duane Owens for DUI, Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a reckless driver on Highway 90 in Grand Ridge. The caller said a red Chevrolet pickup truck was driving all over the road and crossing the median. A deputy was in the area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
Suspect at large following robbery at bank on North Blair Stone Road
A suspect is on the loose following a robbery at a Truist Bank located at 102 North Blair Stone Road Friday morning.
Funeral for fallen Cairo Police officer Clarence "CJ" Williams held Saturday
The city of Cairo community honored the life of Cairo Police Department officer Clarence "CJ" Williams who died suddenly while on duty.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
426K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0