Jacksonville, FL

WATCH: Pre-Spring Quarterback Inventory

Florida State brings back its starting quarterback and a relatively proven backup entering spring practice. This level of experience within the quarterback room is a rarity in modern college football. Jordan Travis' growth has been remarkable. Tate Rodemaker showed off his upside in the second half of a win against...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
College football recruiting: FSU in position to become Sunshine State's 'alpha' over Miami, Florida

Florida State currently has the No. 3 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the ACC, trailing Miami and Clemson. When a team of FSU's stature doesn't finish atop the conference in recruiting, it could lead to groans, but recruiting analyst Blair Angulo is satisfied with the job coach Mike Norvell and his staff has done. Andrew Ivins also offered positive feedback on the class. Ivans recently detailed why Florida State is in great position to become the "alpha" and stake its claim as the top program in the state.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Weeks before Jacksonville election, mayoral candidate LeAnna Cumber’s campaign manager resigns

Carlo Fassi is out, and a replacement has been named. With voting-by-mail underway in the Jacksonville mayoral race, one major candidate is replacing their campaign manager. Florida Politics learned last week that Carlo Fassi left the campaign of Republican LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber, but confirmation of Fassi’s exit proved elusive until Monday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
