Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Anthony Davis will be available.

On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will be in Louisiana to face off with the New Orleans Pelicans.

For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report, but the eight-time NBA All-Star is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (foot) probable for Saturday."

Davis had missed 20 games in a row but has returned and played in four of the last five.

On the season, he has outstanding averages of 26.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per contest (while shooting 57.8% from the field).

However, he has only played in 29 games, which is why it should be no surprise the Lakers are tied for the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-28 record.

That said, they are 6-4 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

In addition, the west has been close, so the Lakers are only 3.0 games out of the tie for the fourth seed.

They are 12-16 in the 28 games they have played on the road, and earlier this season, the Lakers beat the Pelicans 120-117 (at home in overtime).

As for the Pelicans, they are the coldest team in the NBA (in the middle of a ten-game losing streak).

They are 26-27 in 53 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the west.

At home, the Pelicans have been good, going 17-9 in the 26 games they have hosted in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Davis spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Pelicans (before being traded to the Lakers in the summer of 2019).

FastBreak on FanNation

