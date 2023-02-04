ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock

While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
msn.com

Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth

Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
ARIZONA STATE
Robb Report

This Rare Asteroid May Be Worth 70,000 Times the Global Economy. Now NASA Is Sending a Spaceship to Explore It.

NASA’s mission to an asteroid that could be worth 70,000 times the global economy is expected to begin this year. The space agency decided back in 2017 that humankind would benefit from a closer look at 16 Psyche. The Psyche mission was initially slated to take place at the end of 2022 but was delayed due to “development problems.” NASA is now planning to launch the Psyche spacecraft this October. The vessel should reach the ultra-valuable asteroid in August 2029. Here’s everything we know so far about the Psyche asteroid, the upcoming Psyche mission and the Psyche spacecraft. What Is 16 Psyche? Named after...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
abandonedspaces.com

Haunting Pieces of Debris Were Scattered Across Texas After the Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster

On February 1, 2003, onlookers watched in horror as the space shuttle Columbia became a fireball in the sky, disintegrating as it reentered Earth’s atmosphere with seven astronauts on board. What was supposed to be a triumphant return from another successful mission of the first shuttle to ever fly space would become a disaster akin to the 1986 Challenger disaster and went on to change NASA forever.
TEXAS STATE
Phys.org

Soon every spacecraft could navigate the solar system autonomously using pulsars

If you want to know where you are in space, you'd better bring along a map. But it's a little more complicated than riding shotgun on a family road trip. Spacecraft navigation beyond Earth orbit is usually carried out by mission control. A series of radio communication arrays across the planet, known as the Deep Space Network, allows operators to check in with space probes and update their navigational status. The system works, but it could be better. What if a spacecraft could autonomously determine its position, without needing to phone home? That's been a dream of aerospace engineers for a long time, and it's getting close to fruition.
CNET

NASA Spots Bizarre Formations on the Surface of Mars

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars landscapes have a different kind of beauty than the ones we have on Earth. The red planet might not sport dazzling oceans and grand green spaces, but it features a stunning variety of wild and wonderful surface formations. A particularly unusual area is the star of a NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter image shared this week showing "bizarre icy landforms."
KTSA

Webb Telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope was able to capture the first direct image of a planet located outside of our solar system. James Webb Space Telescope. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured its first direct image of a planet located outside of our solar system. NASA on Thursday revealed images of the exoplanet, dubbed HIP 65426 b, as seen through four different light filters.
KRQE News 13

Space discoveries that will blow your mind

(STACKER) – Since NASA’s inception in 1958, astronauts have landed on the moon; parked rovers on Mars; discovered thousands of exoplanets—planets that orbit stars outside of this solar system; and launched a space telescope so powerful it can capture detailed views of Neptune’s rings. Scientists can explore the 95% of invisible space comprised of dark energy, dark […]
HAWAII STATE
KEDM

Earth will have 'a very close encounter' with an asteroid tonight, NASA says

There's no reason to panic — an asteroid will shoot past our planet harmlessly Thursday night, NASA says. But still, the space agency says the object — the size of a large moving truck — will make one of the closest approaches to Earth ever when it zips over the Southern Hemisphere.
CNET

NASA's Webb Telescope Discovers New Asteroid 'Completely Unexpectedly'

The James Webb Space Telescope has been wowing us with observations of galaxies, nebulas and exoplanets, but it's now spotted something much, much smaller: a dainty, previously unknown asteroid. The discovery came as a serendipitous surprise for astronomers. A team of European astronomers found the asteroid in data collected by...

