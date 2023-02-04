Read full article on original website
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred PronounsThe Maine WriterMassillon, OH
Discover Ohio's Pizza Paradise: Top 10 Mouth-Watering Pizzas You Can't-MissLiviu RomanOhio State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s plan to witness LeBron James breaking his record
LeBron James is inching closer and closer to attaining the ultimate achievement in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers star is chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time regular season scoring record. Currently, he is 36 points away from overtaking the LA legend. Ahead of this momentous occasion, it was revealed that Kareem is planning to be in attendance, no matter when it happens, per the Kamenetzy Brothers.
Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing... The post Ex-LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Here's Why LeBron James Should Go After The Scoring Record Tonight In New Orleans
LeBron could make passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar even more memorable with a 63-point game
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
LeBron James Addresses Potential Kyrie Irving-To-Lakers Trade
LeBron James on Saturday night didn’t flat-out advocate for the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving. But Los Angeles’ franchise cornerstone did make it abundantly clear that the superstar point guard could help the Purple and Gold try to reach their ultimate goal. After the LA’s loss to...
LeBron James Reacts to Son Bryce’s Viral One-Handed Slam
The Lakers star’s youngest son already has some impressive athleticism.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
LeBron James' Newest Basketball Shoe Has Arrived
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' newest Nike shoes released online.
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
LeBron James Reveals True Feelings About Lakers Not Trading For Kyrie Irving
LeBron James opened up about the Lakers not getting Kyrie Irving
Dallas Mavericks — not Clippers or Lakers — acquire Kyrie Irving from Nets
Disgruntled superstar point guard Kyrie Irving has a new home, but it’s not in California. The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to trade Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for a package that includes a first and multiple second round picks, guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Dorian Finney-Smith, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The Mavericks will also […]
Lakers’ LeBron 3-Word Whine on Kyrie Irving Trade to Mavs
The Los Angeles Lakers didn't get Kyrie Irving . The Dallas Mavericks did, winning the trade bidding for the Brooklyn Nets’ gifted-but-controversial star guard. And poor LeBron James is sad about it all. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, who’d made a public (and certainly a private) plea for his...
How the NBA scoring record evolved from Wilt to Kareem to LeBron
Wilt Chamberlain knew there was no shortcut to becoming the NBA's all-time scoring leader. When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was on the cusp of passing Chamberlain's career scoring record in 1984, Chamberlain saluted Abdul-Jabbar's longevity and consistency. After all, Abdul-Jabbar had needed 15 consecutive seasons of averaging at least 21 points per game to pass Chamberlain's 31,419 points. Now, after averaging at least 20 points per game for 20 straight seasons, LeBron James is about to break Abdul-Jabbar's record.
Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James' pursuit of NBA record
A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984: Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387. James points: 38,352. Difference: 35 points.
LeBron James NBA all-time scoring record tracker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has held the NBA all-time scoring record at 38,387 points since he retired in 1989. It is one of the most iconic records in sports and one thought by many that would never be broken, but LeBron James is on the verge of breaking that scoring record and doing it at age 38. How many more points does LeBron need to take over the scoring record? When is it projected to happen? Let’s break down the latest numbers (this will be updated after every Lakers game until the record is set).
LeBron James Shares His Thoughts On The Lakers Not Landing Kyrie Irving
LeBron James shared his thoughts (with ESPN's Michael Wilbon) on the Los Angeles Lakers not landing Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
