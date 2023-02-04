Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate: First Live Photos With New 22-Inch Wheels
Introduced for the 2022 model year, the Denali Ultimate trim level is positioned as the range-topping trim for the GMC Sierra 1500 lineup. For 2023, it features a new set of wheels, and now, we’ve captured the first live photos of the 2023 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate wearing these new and exclusive shoes.
