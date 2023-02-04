#10 in the country is still in the top 10 of the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, so say it with your entire chest: Marquette is in the top 10 of the AP poll!. The Golden Eagles picked up 909 points in this week’s AP top 25 rankings, jumping them up four spots from last week’s poll. Kansas is at #9 with 1,013 points, so I think we can safely say that MU wasn’t close to being #9 this week. We can say that MU was kind of close to being #11 as Iowa State ended up there with 869 points, just 40 fewer than Marquette.

