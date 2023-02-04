ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
anonymouseagle.com

Marquette Men’s Basketball Enters The AP Top 10

#10 in the country is still in the top 10 of the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, so say it with your entire chest: Marquette is in the top 10 of the AP poll!. The Golden Eagles picked up 909 points in this week’s AP top 25 rankings, jumping them up four spots from last week’s poll. Kansas is at #9 with 1,013 points, so I think we can safely say that MU wasn’t close to being #9 this week. We can say that MU was kind of close to being #11 as Iowa State ended up there with 869 points, just 40 fewer than Marquette.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Your Marquette Men’s Basketball NET Rooting Guide: Week 14

It’s always in the back of your mind that you want your non-conference opponents to win all of their games other than the one they play against you. That way, you look great for beating a great team, or on the off chance that you lose a non-conference game, then you lost to a great team. It doesn’t always work out that way, in fact it essentially never does, but the hope continues to live.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

The 2023 Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Preview: The Returning Players

Are you ready for another season of Marquette women’s lacrosse?. We’re getting closer and closer, so it’s time to do some season previewing. Here we’re going to look at the depth of the roster that head coach Meredith Black has returning from last year’s team that went 8-10 overall but 3-2 in Big East play and reached the conference tournament. In future parts of the preview, we’ll look at the newcomers on the roster, and then also take a look at three big questions facing Black and her team as the season gets under way.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

The Importance of Top Ten Marquette

Oh, man. It is a good time to be a fan of Marquette men's basketball. If you're cool and hip, you're aware that Marquette is now ranked TENTH in the country, per the AP poll. If you were not aware of this information, congratulations, now you are. Please refer to Brewtown Andy's piece regarding the nitty gritty of the matter, if you so choose to seek further information.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Start To Finish: Marquette 66, Georgetown 49

It’s not going to go into the record books as an outstanding performance that will be remembered forever in the annals of Marquette women’s basketball history, but it didn’t need to be. It needed to be a win, and it was a win, and a relatively easy one at that. Megan Duffy’s Golden Eagles knocked off Georgetown on Saturday evening to wrap up the three home games on National Marquette Day by a score of 66-49. MU is now 15-8 on the year and 8-6 in Big East play, just a half game back of St. John’s and Seton Hall in a tie for fourth place in the league.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

1-0: Marquette 17, Lindenwood 2

Well, you know, there’s always questions to be asked about a season opener. Has the team figured out how to play together after lineup changes from last season, how will they be impacted by playing against a team that they have no tape of from this season, in this particular case we get to ask what it means to face a Division 2 NCAA tournament team making the jump up to Division 1.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Big East Game Thread: #14 Marquette Golden Eagles vs Butler Bulldogs

THE VITALS: #14 Marquette Golden Eagles (18-5, 10-2 Big East) vs Butler Bulldogs (11-12, 3-9 Big East) THE LOCATION: A sold out Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. THE MODE OF DRESS: Marquette is handing out domino rally towels at the game, but the stripe out really only works if you wear a shirt that matches the official color for your section. With that in mind.....
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

UW-Whitewater hires Jace Rindahl as head football coach

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced Jace Rindahl as the next head coach of the Warhawk Football program. Rindahl graduated from UW-Whitewater and has been an assistant coach with the Warhawk football program for the past eight seasons. Rindahl had served as Interim Head Coach since Kevin Bullis announced his retirement following the 2022 season.
WHITEWATER, WI
WISN

'10,000 people here a day and then some': Record-breaking Anime Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Colorful characters took over Milwaukee's downtown this weekend for Anime Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest anime convention. "We're seeing the community grow and the fandom grow," said Luke Marsden, Anime Milwaukee communications director. The Wisconsin Center was filled with cosplay, collectibles, comics and attendance numbers never before seen. "We're...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man, 33, killed in Town of Hartford crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man has died following a crash in the Town of Hartford Thursday, Feb. 2. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it's their second traffic fatality of 2023. Deputies responded to the scene near Turtle Road west of Level Road around 8:19 a.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Quick Country 96.5

WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar

A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee school removes controversial Black History Month project

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee School of Languages removed a controversial Black History Month student project after it offended some students and parents. The project included the word "colored" posted above a water fountain at the Milwaukee public school. Principal Juan Baez and Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) released a...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy