WANE-TV
New tourism ‘Master Plan’ set for Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, Visit Fort Wayne announced a new plan geared toward attracting tourism to Allen County. The initiative includes building a 10-year roadmap to define tourism-based economic growth and development that will contribute to a healthy community and high quality of life for residents, according to Visit Fort Wayne.
International enthusiasts restore dozens of Harvester Homecoming trucks during annual wrenching weekend
International Harvester has a long-standing history in the city of Fort Wayne, producing the first trucks at the local plant in 1923 and going on to roll more than a million off the assembly line.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Philharmonic Musicians remain on strike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The on-going negotiation battle between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association and Fort Wayne Philharmonic management continues. On Sunday, according to a release, musicians remain on strike following 4 hours of negotiations with Philharmonic management. The two parties have agreed to a wage package that...
Record heat outpacing record cold in Fort Wayne
Only a few days into 2023, we had our first high temperature record of the year when a high of 62° was recorded on January 3. Only time will tell how many more records will fall this year, but what we can report is that, over the past 5 decades, dating back to the 70s, the percentage of days with record heat has been increasing and the number of days with record cold has been decreasing.
John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
tourcounsel.com
Five Points Mall | Shopping mall in Marion, Indiana
Five Points Mall, formerly North Park Mall, was an enclosed shopping mall in Marion, Indiana, U.S. Opened in 1978, the mall's anchor stores are Roses Discount Store. Planet fitness & Applebee's are other major tenants. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Carson's, and JCPenney. Outparcel properties...
WANE-TV
Kung Fu Tea opens its doors at Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bubble tea lovers, it’s time to make your way to Jefferson Pointe. Kung Fu Tea opens Monday, Feb. 6. Prior to this Fort Wayne location, the closest location was Fishers, Indiana. The chain has over 250 locations in the United States. The menu...
WNDU
Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson proclaims Feb. 5, 2023, as Elkhart County Symphony Day
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County Symphony Orchestra held its annual youth concert at the Lerner Theatre and invited some special guests. They welcomed the Concord High School Symphony Orchestra and guest solo clarinetist Betsy Jaffee for their Symphony Legends Concert. “Today’s concert theme is “The Legends,” where we are...
WANE-TV
Comcast to expand services to rural parts of Allen, Huntington counties
(WANE) — An agreement between Comcast and Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs will bring “gigabit-capable” broadband service to rural, “unserved portions” of Allen and Huntington counties. The agreement stemmed from Indiana’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, which will see Comcast add...
WANE-TV
Indiana legislation provides free lead exposure tests for children
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting the new year, House Enrolled Act 1313 allowed Health Care Providers in Indiana to screen children between 9 and 72 months old for lead exposure for free. The act is a part of a statewide health program called ‘Indiana Lead Free.”. In...
WANE-TV
Philharmonic free concert ahead of next negotiations meeting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players` Association performed a free concert Saturday evening of chamber orchestra favorites for the community. This is the third concert presented by the musicians during the current labor dispute between the musicians and management of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. The program had...
WANE-TV
Cure weekend boredom with this free event for the whole family
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A free event at a local church has indoor entertainment Saturday for the whole family. Three Rivers Wesleyan Church is hosting its annual “Cabin Fever Family Fun Day” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jump around in a bounce house, play mini...
wfft.com
Police: Teen critically wounded in shooting on Oaklawn Court in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police say a teen is in critical condition after a shooting on the southeast side of the city. Police say officers responded to a shooting at the Riverpoint Townhomes on the 800 block of Oaklawn Court around 10:30 a.m. Sgt. Jeremy Webb says...
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
wfft.com
Five people file to run for Fort Wayne Mayor, here are their positions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The deadline to file for the Primary Election passed Friday and Fort Wayne officially has five mayoral candidates. Two people are running for the Democratic ticket and three for the Republican ticket. For the Democratic Primary, incumbent Mayor Tom Henry is seeking his fifth term...
WOWO News
FWPD investigating Monday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile in life-threatening condition Monday morning. Officers were called to the 800 block of Oaklawn Court at 10:34 a.m. at the River Pointe Townhomes apartment complex just southeast of downtown. Police say a juvenile was shot outside and staggered to a nearby apartment for help.
wfft.com
An 8-year-old's dream to make a difference has grown into something she never expected
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Just eight years old, Sammie Vance was determined to make a difference. Six years later, she's done just that. After hearing about buddy benches, she wanted to get involved. “I’ve been lonely myself and it’s really not a good feeling and I didn’t want anyone...
WANE-TV
Stretch of Decatur Road to close for 3 months
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers who regularly pass through a busy section of Decatur Road should plan an alternate route for the next three months. Starting Monday, Decatur Road will be closed between Paulding and Tillman roads. The City of Fort Wayne said in a release detours can be taken on Anthony Boulevard or US 27/Lafayette Street.
WANE-TV
WATCH: Movers transport historic barn in Ohio
CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio barn that’s nearly a century old is on the move Friday. The structure, which stands at 4,000 square feet, is being transported almost a mile down the road in Convoy. At one time, horses and cattle called the barn home. Now, the...
inkfreenews.com
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
