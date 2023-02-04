oh heck no. my electric bill went up by 50% with a space heater. put an extra blanket on the bed and turn the heat down. weaklings.
Several years ago a co-worker talked me into by buying one of those infrared electric space heaters by EdenPure. They claim it's supposed to save you a lot of money on your heating bill. I bought one on sale and used it for about a month on eco mode most of the time. When I got my electric bill for the month it was nearly quadrupled what it usually is- and the thing puts out about as much heat as a hair dryer. That was the last time I used it. It's sitting in my barn. Don't anybody get sucked into buying one of those. They're still being advertised on the radio.
My home is all (built in the day when electricity was cheap). The winters here can be brutal. Close up the unused rooms. Thermo is set at 68 and I use temp-controlled and timed space heaters at night. Savings are about $75 -$100 per month.
Comments / 21