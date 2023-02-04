ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

krij mo
2d ago

oh heck no. my electric bill went up by 50% with a space heater. put an extra blanket on the bed and turn the heat down. weaklings.

Mark Tenneson
2d ago

Several years ago a co-worker talked me into by buying one of those infrared electric space heaters by EdenPure. They claim it's supposed to save you a lot of money on your heating bill. I bought one on sale and used it for about a month on eco mode most of the time. When I got my electric bill for the month it was nearly quadrupled what it usually is- and the thing puts out about as much heat as a hair dryer. That was the last time I used it. It's sitting in my barn. Don't anybody get sucked into buying one of those. They're still being advertised on the radio.

Gypc
2d ago

My home is all (built in the day when electricity was cheap). The winters here can be brutal. Close up the unused rooms. Thermo is set at 68 and I use temp-controlled and timed space heaters at night. Savings are about $75 -$100 per month.

Related
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
CNET

Best Electric Space Heater for 2023

One way to save on your winter energy bill is to keep the thermostat set to this temperature. Another is with a space heater. These inexpensive appliances aren't just a means of staving off literal cold feet during the winter months, a space heater can trim serious money from your energy bill by reducing your reliance on a centralized, whole-home heat and creating cozy, ambient heat in whatever room you're actually occupying.
SPY

I Smelled an Odd Odor in My Crawl Space and Used Natural Gas Detectors to Ease My Mind About a Potential Leak

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Buying your first home should be an exhilarating experience. But after a few days of being handed the keys over, I soon stepped into a world I never thought I’d find myself in — attempting to be a handyman in my spare time. I’ve already used endoscope inspection cameras to determine whether or not knob and tube wiring was still present, so that was one thing crossed off my potential big ticket fix up list. Next on my list was getting someone to...
CNET

Unplug These Appliances Now and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not using your toaster today? Unplug it. Even when you aren't actively using a household appliance or device, it's still sucking up energy -- even if it's turned off. Lots of devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, are still running certain functions while they're plugged in. That means they continue to use power, driving up your monthly electric bill.
CBS Boston

How to avoid a dead car battery in the frigid cold

BOSTON - The Boston area is bracing for some of the coldest air we've seen in years or maybe even decades, and the last thing anyone wants is a car that won't start in the freezing temperatures when you've got some place to be.So what can you do to make sure you aren't stuck with a dead car battery this weekend? WBZ-TV spoke to the experts at AAA for some tips."Here in New England, if your battery is five years old or older, you really want to make sure you have it checked before this weekend with these frigid temps...
BOSTON, MA
Q 105.7

Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law

New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
studyfinds.org

Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave

LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.

