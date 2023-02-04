Read full article on original website
Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
capitalbnews.org
Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.
This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
East Valley Tribune
Builders super-size to fight drive-thru regs
The City of Mesa’s proposed rule changes on new drive-thru eateries have not changed since November, but industry opposition has evolved and has been gaining steam since then. At the latest public meeting last week, speakers opposing the new drive-thru rules included a representative for the International Council of...
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, AZ
Desert Sky Mall is a regional shopping mall in west Phoenix, Arizona. It is located at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. The mall was developed by Westcor and is managed by Macerich. The anchor stores are Curacao, Burlington, Mercado de los Cielos, and Dillard's Clearance Center. There is 1 vacant...
Peoria Residents to Welcome a New Mr. Fries Man in 2023
The California-born franchise lets you load up delicious fries with nearly any protein you want.
AZFamily
WM Phoenix Open kicks off with Concert in the Coliseum in Scottsdale
The event is free for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults. Super Bowl Experience opening Saturday in downtown Phoenix. The event is free for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults. Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at...
Luxury Scottsdale penthouse to be auctioned at Big Game Big Give charity event
The architect and developer of the Icon at Silverleaf luxury condominium is auctioning his last available penthouse at the Big Game Big Give star-studded charity event and party on Feb. 11.
KTAR.com
Doughnut box: Dunkin’ opens shop made from shipping container in Mesa
PHOENIX — There’s nothing out of the ordinary about getting doughnuts in a box. But what about when the whole doughnut shop is a box?. That’s the case with a new Dunkin’ location in Mesa, the global chain’s first in Arizona to be made from a repurposed shipping container.
Phoenix New Times
Meet the South Phoenix Butchers Selling Hot Dogs at the Super Bowl Experience
A local butcher shop that already scored big points with the chef at the Phoenix Convention Center landed a huge order for the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s taking place in early February. The football-themed event took place on February 4 and 5 and runs again on February...
Phoenix looks to bolster its existing water supplies
The city of Phoenix wants to implement new water conservation policies for future development as its continues attracting residents, companies and big projects to the Valley.
Phoenix New Times
Triple Threat: These Are the 3 Best Bites We've Eaten in Scottsdale Recently
Whether you're staying in Scottsdale for the Super Bowl or the Waste Management Phoenix Open, or you're looking for the perfect place to enjoy an exceptional meal on Valentine's Day, good food is always a good idea. When eating around the Valley, sometimes a restaurant's decor stands out, and other...
SignalsAZ
Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Sees Camp Freedom Collaboration Car Sell for $350k
One lucky bidder at the Barrett-Jackson 2023 Scottsdale auction drove away with a custom 2021 Shelby Super Snake Count’s Kustoms edition car, with all proceeds to help disabled veterans and first responders. The collaboration car comes with multiple parties, including Camp Freedom, Count’s Kustoms out of Las Vegas, and...
azbigmedia.com
What to know about the water shortage if you’re considering a move to Arizona
Hundreds of thousands of visitors are flocking to Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open as sports worlds collide. Golf in Scottsdale and football in Glendale opens Phoenix to groups of people who have never experienced the perks of the desert - beautiful weather, top notch dining and amazing entertainment. However, many national headlines in recent months have focused on the Arizona water shortage, falling water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, and how states affected by the Colorado river shortage recently missed the deadline for a deal on water cuts.
resilience.org
Who knew? There are limits to growth in the American West
The most recent poster child for the failure to understand resource limits is the town of Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated part of Maricopa County in Arizona adjacent to Scottsdale. The town’s residents were blindside recently, when the City of Scottsdale ceased allowing water trucks to fill up from the city’s water system to service the hundreds of homes in Rio Verde which lack water wells and use water tanks.
fox10phoenix.com
One year after explosion, homes in North Phoenix neighborhood still under repair
PHOENIX - It has been almost one year since a multi-million dollar home in North Phoenix was destroyed in an explosion, and several nearby homes are still being repaired as a result of what happened. The explosion happened in a neighborhood near 36th Street and Lincoln Drive in February 2022....
A Miami-inspired Oceanfront Menu Soon Swimming Its Way to Tempe
Seafood lovers only have to wait around two months to sample fried dishes with a special seasoning.
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month
Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
Phoenix police investigating large property theft for NFL Experience
Police are investigating a theft of over $100,000 worth of property for the NFL Experience in downtown Phoenix.
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without Warning
It is going to be a big couple of weeks for metro Phoenix. Between the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open, there’s no shortage of activities for local sports fans. It also means there’s going to be a large swath of tourists coming in, which is another great opportunity for local businesses, specifically in the hospitality industry. Hotels are filling up, and restaurants will be busier than normal. Ideally, it should be a good few weeks for restaurants with televisions, and yet, for whatever reason, one long-time establishment has decided to shut down, right before the festivities kick off.
