Apple's iPad has always been an awesome portable tool for creative types, but its potential was unlocked when the Apple Pencil came along. Apple's stylus pairs perfectly with the device and is great if you want to draw and sketch, or just want an easy way to take handwritten notes. Right now, you can snag near all-time low pricing on the Apple Pencil 2 at both Amazon. This deal brings the price down to $90, a savings of $39 compared to what Apple sells it for. This is just $1 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen for this.

19 HOURS AGO