CNET
Unplug These Appliances Now and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Not using your toaster today? Unplug it. Even when you aren't actively using a household appliance or device, it's still sucking up energy -- even if it's turned off. Lots of devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, are still running certain functions while they're plugged in. That means they continue to use power, driving up your monthly electric bill.
CNET
Smart Ideas for Your Smart Plug: 10 Unexpected Uses
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Smart plugs are a cheap and easy way to add smart home conveniences to nearly any device that plugs into an outlet. They don't get the full credit they deserve, however, mostly because their main function is to simply turn things on and off.
Here's how to invest in the AI craze, according to ChatGPT
Where to invest for AI exposure? ChatGPT offered some ideas including ETFs and mega-cap names like Google.
CNET
Anker Charging Cables, Power Banks and More Are Up to 46% Off at Amazon
Keeping your phone, smartwatch, headphones, laptop and other daily drivers charged can be a hassle, and there's nothing worse than being caught short when it comes to battery life. Fortunately, that's easy to avoid with some extra charging gear, and right now you can pick some up at a discount. Amazon is offering up to 46% off Anker charging accessories, including cables, wall chargers, power banks and more. There's no set expiration for these deals, so there's no telling how long they'll be available. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
Turn Your Old Phone Into a Free Home Security Camera. Here's How
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you recently got a brand-new iPhone 14 (or Pixel 7, or Galaxy Fold) and don't know what to do with your old one, here's a suggestion. Go into your "old cellphones drawer," grab your old phone -- Android or iPhone, doesn't matter -- and put that forgotten piece of tech to use.
CNET
Cut Your Heating Bill by Using a Space Heater at Night: We Do the Math
If you're looking for a way to trim serious money from your monthly heat bill but keep those toes warm, using an energy-efficient space heater may have crossed your mind. Space heaters won't stand in as a full replacement for central heat, but using one strategically can cut down your energy bill, especially during the colder months.
CNET
Apple Pencil 2 Deal Drops Price to $90, Saving You $39 on the Purchase Today
Apple's iPad has always been an awesome portable tool for creative types, but its potential was unlocked when the Apple Pencil came along. Apple's stylus pairs perfectly with the device and is great if you want to draw and sketch, or just want an easy way to take handwritten notes. Right now, you can snag near all-time low pricing on the Apple Pencil 2 at both Amazon. This deal brings the price down to $90, a savings of $39 compared to what Apple sells it for. This is just $1 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen for this.
CNBC
The biggest risks in procrastinating on iPhone, Android software updates
Apple and Google, as well as phone manufacturers including Samsung, release software updates to patch security issues and other operating system bugs in iOS and Android code. Delaying the latest software update puts phone users at greater risk of personal information being hacked. Once a new OS software update is...
Raspberry Pi-powered exoskeleton makes walking faster and easier
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Forward-looking: Researchers at Stanford University have designed a Raspberry Pi-powered exoskeleton that could help people with mobility challenges get around easier. The wearable fits over the lower leg like a boot and is powered by a Raspberry Pi 4, which is responsible for managing a host of sensors as well as the motor and motor driver.
Ars Technica
Big Tech companies use cloud computing arms to pursue alliances with AI groups
Big Tech companies are aggressively pursuing investments and alliances with artificial intelligence startups through their cloud computing arms, raising regulatory questions over their role as both suppliers and competitors in the battle to develop “generative AI.”. Google’s recent $300 million bet on San Francisco-based Anthropic is the latest in...
CNET
Remember Bing? With ChatGPT's Help, Microsoft Is Coming for Google Search
Have you ever found yourself trawling through endless pages of results on a search engine to find the answer to a complex question? Say you want to find out if a vegetarian diet is suitable for your dog. Your research journey might begin by hopping onto Google and typing "is a veg diet good for dogs" into the search box and then having to make sense of the legion of generated links. By the time you find an answer, you've sunk way more time than you'd budgeted into poring through articles, reports and their sources.
How New Technology Can Boost At-Home Security
Healthcare and security firm Essence Group has created a new security defense system called MyShield.
CNET
Microsoft's ChatGPT Plans for Bing Could Surface on Tuesday
CEO Satya Nadella is hosting an event that will detail some "exciting projects." Microsoft is hosting an event Tuesday that's expected to reveal the fusion of the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT and Microsoft's search engine Bing. Invites to the event were sent last week, and attendees were told there will...
CNET
Grab 33% Off Dewalt Power Tools and Get Screw Sets for as Little as $12
It's never too early to start thinking about the upcoming home improvement projects you're going to be working on this summer. You might even be doing work indoors already. Whatever the season or the project, you'll need reliable tools that will help you accomplish projects around your home. Thankfully you...
CNET
The Humanoid Robot NASA Is Helping Build
We've seen impressive developments in humanoid robots over the last few years. Elon Musk and Tesla introduced the Optimus robot last year, and every few months Boston Dynamics teaches its Atlas robot a few new tricks. Next month at South by Southwest, a Texas-based startup will reveal to a small group its take on a general-purpose robot.
Healthline
How Do Medical Alert Systems Work?
If you’re an older person or have a loved one who is, you may be concerned about a medical emergency happening when you or your loved one is alone. You may wonder how medical alert systems — those buttons you’ve seen people wear on pendants, necklaces, and bracelets — work.
CNET
Upgrade for Less With This 1-Day Refurb iPhone and Apple Watch Sale
Apple's most recent iPhone tends to be one of the best phones to buy and its various Apple Watch models pepper our list of the best smartwatches. That premium experience comes at a price, though, and Apple gear is often more expensive than devices from competing brands. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash on your next Apple product with this one-day sale at Woot. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save big compared to buying from Apple directly.
CNET
Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus First Look: Bigger Battery and More Power
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. With the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, Samsung is prioritizing practical improvements that could make doing your daily tasks more convenient, rather than making sweeping changes. The two new phones made their debut last week alongside the Galaxy S23 Ultra and a new Galaxy Book at Samsung's Unpacked event in San Francisco. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus bring a slew of upgrades, including larger batteries, better selfie cameras and a slightly updated design, while the Plus model also has twice as much storage.
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Models Hit New All-Time Lows With $70 Off
The Apple Watch Series 8 isn't even six months old, but we've already seen some stellar Apple Watch Series 8 deals. But nothing we've seen so far can compare to the price cuts on offer right now at Best Buy. Over there, you can save $70 across a whole range of Series 8 configurations, offering new all-time low prices on many different models. Prices start at $329 for the entry-level device, but the discount also applies to cellular-enabled devices and stainless steel variants. Select discounts are being matched at Amazon.
