losalamosreporter.com
The Layers Of Los Alamos
The Layers of Los Alamos. A recent late morning capture from Anniversary Trailhead Parking Area. Photo by Terrance Haanen. See more of his photos at http://terrance-haanen.pixels.com or on Facebook at thbehindthelens No need for an @ before the facebook link.
losalamosreporter.com
E-Biking Up The Hill
It’s commonly held that there isn’t any reasonable bicycle route from White Rock to LA, at least if you don’t have Pajarito Road access. This has come up in the Transportation Board so often I decided to give it a try; nothing illustrates a problem better than experience. And to see if it was practical for less-than-athletic bike riders, I decided to use my longer-range eBike.
VIDEO: SFFD rescues cat in structure fire
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Fire Department shared video of a cat they rescued from a fire this morning. They say it was a structure fire that was put out quickly. They were able to save the family pet and even helped get oxygen to the animal. No people or crew were injured. […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Rio Rancho shooting, Legislative look ahead, Winter Storm, Santa Fe Obelisk, Valentine’s auction
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Rio Rancho Police: Man drives around with woman he shot, killed – Officers are still investigating after Rio Rancho police say they arrested a man who was driving around with the body of a woman he shot and killed. Police say they got a call from someone who […]
Foul play not suspected in Edgewood teens’ deaths
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Moriarty High School students died from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning over the weekend. The Edgewood Police Department says a propane heater was found running in a garage where the teens were found. Police say a fourth teen woke up Sunday morning around 11 a.m. and found the others dead in his […]
APD: Man shot, hit by vehicle in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday morning. Police say officers were sent to the area of 1500 Candelaria Rd to reports of a man on the road. APD says when officers arrived they found the man dead with a gunshot wound. APD says investigators determined he was shot around […]
‘Swindling’ in a sports sweatshirt, man wanted in Albuquerque bank robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and FBI investigators are looking for a man who took off with cash from a South Valley bank Thursday. Dubbed the “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler,” the suspect joins a cast of other 2023 bank crime suspects, including the “Rose Tattoo Robber” and the “Orange Raincoat Raider.” The so-called “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler” is […]
rrobserver.com
Victim, suspect identified in Sunday homicide
Matthew Chavez, 23, has been charged in the murder of his girlfriend, Jordan Gallegos, 21. Chavez was arrested Sunday in the parking lot of the Premiere 14 Cinema after surrendering to Rio Rancho Police. The investigation started when a resident called at 4:13 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, asking for officer assistance. Chavez had shown up at the home making statements he had shot his girlfriend, later identified as Gallegos. Before officers arrived, Chavez left Rio Rancho in a white Buick Verano.
VIDEO: Driver rams into San Juan County Deputy cruiser, shot fired
The deputy involved is on leave as the investigation continues.
Edgewood Police: 3 teens found dead in garage
Information about the incident was released Sunday evening.
KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly dog attack, FBI raids, Beautiful weather, Concerned parents, New programs
Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] 1 dead after dog attack in Tucumcari – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs […]
losalamosreporter.com
Two New LAPD Officers Sworn In Friday At Los Alamos Justice Center
Pictured following the swearing in ceremony for Los Alamos Police Department newest officers, are from left, Cmdr James Rodriguez, Ofc. Robert Desatoff, Corp. Kyle Gonzales, Chief Dino Sgambellone and Cmdr. Daniel Roberts. Photo Courtesy LAPD. Los Alamos Magistrate Judge Catherine Taylor administers the oath of office to LAPD Corp. Kyle...
Rio Rancho Police: Man drives around with woman he shot, killed
If anyone has additional information they can give to the police, they are asked to email Detective Arion Hayes at ahayes@rrnm.gov .
KRQE News 13
Snow possible in the Albuquerque metro Tuesday morning
Snow will be possible around the Albuquerque metro early Tuesday morning. The snow could bring travel impacts for the morning commute. A storm system began moving into New Mexico Monday, bringing snow to western and northern parts of the state, along with windy weather. An initial cold front is beginning to bring cooler back to the state today too, but a backdoor front will bring in even colder temperatures statewide for Tuesday.
KOAT 7
New Mexico Moriarty High students found dead in garage
EDGEWOOD, N.M. — Three sophomores at Moriarty High School were found dead inside of a garage in Edgewood, New Mexico Sunday. According to the Edgewood Police Department, carbon monoxide poisoning may be the cause of death for all three teenagers. Carbon Monoxide is an odorless, flammable gas often known...
Albuquerque shooting leads to one hospitalization
Authorities have provided a small amount of details
rrobserver.com
UPDATE: Man in custody in homicide investigation
A man peacefully surrendered to the Rio Rancho Police Department Sunday morning in a homicide case, shutting down the parking lot area of Premiere Movie Theater. The events unfolded shortly after 4 a.m. The Sandoval County Regional Communication Center received a call requesting assistance at a Rio Rancho residence. The caller said a male came to the home, making statements that he shot someone. Before officers could get there, he left in a white sedan.
Albuquerque coffee spot named among 25 ‘best in the U.S.’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Named after a hybrid fish, a unique Albuquerque coffee spot has captured the hearts and palates of an online travel publication as one of the best coffee joints in the country. Praised for offering, “roastology,” Cutbow Coffee on Rio Grande near I-40 has been named among the best 25 coffee shops in the […]
1 injured in shooting, Albuquerque Police say
Limited details were given about the incident.
losalamosreporter.com
Steve & Kathy Boerigter Donate $5,051 Raised By Tandem Bike Ride Across America To LACF And UWNNM
Local residents Kathy and Steve Boerigter recounted their 5,051-mile tandem bike ride across America where they discovered generosity and grace along the way, during a community talk on Jan. 23 at Fuller Lodge. At the conclusion of their talk, the Boerigter’s presented a $5,051 check to the Los Alamos Community Foundation and United Way of Northern New Mexico. Their check represents $1 for each mile they traveled from the Olympic Peninsula to Key West. The Boerigters had challenged the community to raise a matching amount and the community responded in kind. The LACF and UWNNM thanked the Boerigters for their support and their fun, informative presentation. Pictured are, from left, Steve Laurent, Executive Director of LACF, Kathy Boerigter, Chris Perez, UWNNM Intern, Jonnea Trujillo, United Way Intern; Steve Boerigter and Monica Griego, Executive Director, UWNNM.
