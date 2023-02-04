Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Love stinks: It’s skunk mating season in Ohio
Skunk love is in the air. Breeding season for striped skunks in Ohio begins in mid-February and continues through March. This means skunk sightings will be on the rise across the Buckeye State as the critters roam about looking for love. Officials with the Ohio Department of Wildlife said the...
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
presspublications.com
ODNR: Bald eagle viewing is exceptional in winter
Bald eagle nesting activity increases in the winter months, providing an excellent opportunity to watch these majestic raptors hunt, improve nests, and establish territory, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s bald eagles begin courtship and pair bonding in January, and that, combined with...
fox13memphis.com
Ohio animal rescue will write your ex’s name in litter box for $5 donation
HAMILTON, Ohio — An animal rescue in Ohio will write your ex’s name in a litter box to give to the cats and kittens for a $5 donation. The Animal Friends Humane Society is offering people the chance to have their ex’s name written into a litter box for their cats just in time for Valentine’s Day, according to WXIX.
Ohio man dies after house trailer falls on top of him
An Ohio man died on Sunday after a house trailer fell on top of him. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on Sunday afternoon in reference to a male trapped under a house trailer on Keene Twp Rd 47. Officials say they found 52-year-old Robert Guthrie dead at the scene. Officials […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Animal Shelter Offers Purrr-fect Spot For Your Ex
HAMILTON, OH– An animal shelter in Ohio is helping you celebrate Valentine’s Day with the purrr-fect gift for your ex. The shelter will put the name of your ex on a litter box. The cost is $5. The shelter will also post a pic of the box with the name of your ex. The idea is being used aas a fundraiser for the animal shelter and it sounds like the purrr-fect idea for jilted lovers.
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Park Near Cleveland That Transforms Into A Snow & Ice Palace In The Winter
The might of the seasons is stunning in Northeast Ohio. From the sun-warmed palette of summer to the monochromatic sparkle of winter, our landscape offers something for everyone. Exploring the beauty of each season is a particular treat in the Cleveland Metroparks. Their southernmost property, Hinckley Reservation, is one of the most breathtaking places to take in the magic of Greater Cleveland’s beauty. In the winter, one of the little-known parks in this mighty reservation transforms into the best winter hike near Cleveland. Are you ready to get up close to some of Northeast Ohio’s most awe-inspiring beauty? Bundle up, because this breezy hike’s beauty will give you literal chills.
Explore Ohio: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road Trip
Ohio is a diverse and historic state located in the Midwest, offering a range of attractions and destinations for visitors. Whether you're interested in outdoor activities, cultural experiences, or historical sites, Ohio has something for everyone. Here are the five best places to visit on a road trip in Ohio.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foods very day of the week.
OnlyInYourState
Ohio Has A Brand New Theme Park With Roller Coasters, Rides, And Restaurants
In Southwest Ohio, Warren County has long been hailed as Ohio’s Largest Playground, a place filled with water parks, adventure parks, and, of course, one of the best amusement parks in the country. Kings Island has been entertaining generations of Ohioans since 1972, providing an ever-evolving experience for roller coaster enthusiasts, thrill seekers, and families alike. The 2023 season promises to be one for the books, with the opening of Adventure Port, a new theme park at Kings Island sure to delight guests young and old.
wcbe.org
Unclaimed Funds Month: Reuniting Ohioans With Their Lost Money
The Division of Unclaimed Funds wants to reunite Ohioans with their forgotten money and is making a special push for that in February. The Division is safeguarding more than $3 billion in unclaimed money and property in Ohio. Some of it may belong to you or your loved ones. February 1st in National Unclaimed Funds Day. In this episode of Protecting what Matters, Outreach Program Manager Susie Wagner explains what you could find if you come and claim your money. For more information, visit: unclaimedfunds.ohio.gov.
Cleveland Scene
13 Stunning Ohio Caves You Can and Should Explore
Ohio is home to more than 400 caves and caverns, yet few are open to the public. You can enjoy these 13, however, and get awestruck at their beauty and otherworldliness. Hocking Hills State Park - OH 56, Logan, 740-385-6842. Rock House is the only full cave in Hocking Hills...
Ohio's Wine Country: Exploring the State's Vineyards and Wineries
Ohio is a state with a strong wine industry in addition to a rich history and culture. Visitors can enjoy Ohio’s wine country’s rich history, culture, and natural beauty at the state’s vineyards and wineries, which are dispersed throughout the state’s several regions.
Top Ten Tourist Attractions in Ohio
The Midwestern state of Ohio is recognized for its lengthy history, illustrious cultural heritage, and breathtaking natural beauty. The state is home to various tourist attractions, from adventure seekers to history enthusiasts. The following are the top 10 Ohio tourist attractions that you should not skip:
3News Investigates: Nearly 1,600 controversial guardrails remain on Northeast Ohio roads
CLEVELAND — For most drivers, how guardrails perform might seem like the most unsuspecting question. They’re meant to be safety barriers when tragedy strikes, but 3News Investigates found controversial ET Plus guardrails, that were even questioned by its own manufacturer, remain on more than a thousand Northeast Ohio roads.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
Are you looking for a delicious piece of fried fish?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). In addition to good drinks and a fun atmosphere, this local spot in northeast Ohio offers great fish fry. Check out the Tavern fish fry, which features white fish that's covered with a light breading before being fried to crispy perfection. If you're aiming to eat a lot of fried fish, on Wednesdays and Fridays, the tavern offers all-you-can-eat fish fry.
Cities in Ohio with the most living in poverty
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept […]
Man Wearing Underwear as a Mask During Robbery Arrested in Ohio
A Kentucky man is facing prison time after allegedly committing multiple serious crimes in Ohio while wearing underwear on his head. Stout, Ohio is a tiny town across the Ohio River from Kentucky. When I say tiny town, I'm talking about a community of fewer than 100 people. To say they're not accustomed to major crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping would be an understatement. So, when a 30-year-old man from Paducah, Kentucky allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint with underwear on his head, the good people of Stout were in shock. However, it was more than armed robbery according to NBC4i.com,
