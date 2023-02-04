Read full article on original website
tapinto.net
NJSIAA Swim Tournament: Morristown Boys Swimming Receive No. 8 Seed
MORRISTOWN, NJ - The Morristown Boys Swim team received the No. 8 seed in the 2023 NJSIAA, North 1 Group A Tournament. Passaic Tech received the top spot. Get local news you can trust in your inbox. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms...
tapinto.net
Wrestling: Livingston Advances, 45-27, over Bloomfield in State Tournament
CLIFTON, NJ — The Livingston wrestling team advanced with a 45-27 victory over Bloomfield in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA Section 1, Group 5 tournament on Monday. With the victory, the Lancers moved on to the semifinal round against Clifton Monday evening. Livingston lost, 37-36, in the sectional semifinal.
tapinto.net
Bernards Boys Take First in Indoor Track Sectional Championships
TOMS RIVER, NJ -- The Bernards boys indoor track team defied all odds this weekend. The boys had not won an indoor sectional championship since moving up to a more competitive North 2 Group 2 section. On Saturday, Bernards' boys team won the North 2, Group 2 sectional title championship....
tapinto.net
NJSIAA Swim Tournament: Madison Girls Swimming Receive Top Seed
MADISON, NJ - The Madison Girls Swim team received the No. 1 seed in the 2023 NJSIAA, North 2 Group C Tournament. The Dodgers received a bye and will face the winner of Hoboken/Belvidere vs. Glen Ridge in the Semi-Final Round on Tuesday February 14. The seeds are:. No 1...
tapinto.net
WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Sweeps to go to State Section Finals
WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills wrestling is moving on to the state section finals after defeating Sayreville, 44-33 in the quarters and Middletown North, 35-32 in the semis on Monday. “What a great TEAM WIN! “ said WHRHS head coach Jim Huff. “All 14 weight classes wrestled tough and...
tapinto.net
PV Hockey Team Wins Big Against West Milford
LITTLE FALLS - The Clifton-Passaic Valley-Cedar Grove hockey team headed to West Milford on Sunday to take on the Highlanders. The tri-op were able to secure a crucial 4-1 win for the team, putting the teams record now at 9-8-1, and improving to 4-6-2 in the Big North Conference. The...
tapinto.net
Highlander Wrestling Advances to State Sectional Finals
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - There is a white board in the wrestling room at Governor Livingston High School. The coaches will often write down the techniques the wrestlers will work on. They will write inspirational messages, and they will write the practice plan for the day. For the last two weeks the white board has been blank except for two words. The board says “Sectional Champs.”
tapinto.net
Gus Chong Named Salerno Duane Summit Boys Hockey Player of the Week
SUMMIT, NJ - Gus Chong has been selected as the 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Boys Hockey Player of The Week' for his performances in the week ending February 5. In a week that included games against Westfield and Verona, the sophomore defenseman scored a goal, added two assists for three-point week and was +1. The Hilltoppers are 8-6-6 heading into tonight's tilt versus Ridge.
tapinto.net
Boys Basketball: Carteret Defeats Piscataway Magnet, 56-42
CARTERET, NJ — The Carteret boys basketball team advanced in the play-in round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament with a 56-42 victory over the Piscataway Magnet School on Saturday. Senior Andre Diaz scored 26 points and passed for two assists for the Ramblers (9-13), who outscored Piscataway Magnet,...
tapinto.net
Boys Basketball: Vernon Eliminates Hunterdon Central from HWS Tournament, 51-50
FLEMINGTON, NJ -- Vernon rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat the Hunterdon Central boys basketball team, 51-50, in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday. Sixth-seeded Vernon went on a 13-0 run midway through the third quarter to take a 44-35 lead. The third-seeded Red Devils...
tapinto.net
Boys Basketball: Columbia Beats Caldwell. 52-49, in Essex County Tournament Quarterfinals
WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- If the boys' basketball teams from Columbia and Caldwell high schools played each other 10 times this season, there's a pretty good chance they'd each win five games. After losing two close regular-season games to Caldwell this winter, Columbia turned the tables with a 52-49 victory...
tapinto.net
Plainfield’s Samir Cherry Offered Full Scholarship, Signs Letter of Intent with Livingstone College
PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield High School’s Samir Cherry, star offensive football player for the Cardinals, signed his National Letter of Intent to become a Blue Bear at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina. Cherry was offered a full scholarship to play football in the fall, according to Plainfield High School Football Coach James Williams.
tapinto.net
Former Bengals Mia Lopez and Dan Carter Getting Ready for Another College Season; Bloomfield College Softball Team Heads to South Carolina to Open its Season on Feb. 17
The amazingly warm winter in the Northeast, so far, has a lot of sports fans looking forward to the start of spring sports, when the focus moves outdoors. High school sports will begin practice on March 13, and there's no doubt that baseball, softball and lacrosse players, along with other athletes, are starting to put in the time, whether it be in the weight room, batting cage, or working on conditioning by running.
tapinto.net
Sinclair Powell Is Making Her Impact Felt at Union Catholic
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- This week, Union Catholic shines the spotlight on sophomore Sinclair Powell, resident of the African American Cultural Appreciation Club, a member of the track and field team, and an honor roll student. What do you enjoy the most about being the President of the African American...
tapinto.net
Girls Basketball: Scotch Plains-Fanwood Tames South Plainfield Tigers, 61-33
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ -- On Saturday evening, the South Plainfield Tigers girls varsity faced off with the Scotch Plains-Fanwood Raiders. On the road, the Tigers suffered a tough loss to the Raiders, 61-33. The Raiders' size and athleticism proved to be superior to the Tigers. However, the Tigers displayed grit and fight throughout the entire game. The Tigers' key players that stood out were freshman McKenzie Harris (14 points) and junior Lindsay Oller (six points) who both combined for 20 points.
tapinto.net
Scotch Plains Fanwood Soccer Club Named 'Recreation Program of the Year'; Rosenthal Named 'Volunteer of the Year'
SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- Scotch Plains-Fanwood Soccer Club (SPFSC) received two awards from NJ Youth Soccer Association: 2022 NJYS Recreation Program of the Year and 2022 NJYS TOPSoccer Volunteer of the Year (Matt Rosenthal, President of the SPFSC). "While it was an honor to be able to represent SPFSC at...
tapinto.net
Optimum Store Comes to Roxbury
ROXBURY, NJ – Several names come up repeatedly when people talk about the businesses they’d like to see at the Ledgewood Commons shopping center. A Whole Foods Market is on many wish lists. So is a Trader Joe’s grocery store and Chick-fil-A eatery. Few, if any, people...
tapinto.net
South Orange Officially Welcomes CLAY by Indigo Road Studio
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Tuesday, January 2nd, South Orange Downtown’s executive Director Melissa Hodge and Village President Sheena Collum, together with Cat Fisher, Chairperson of SO Downtown, Village Trustees Karen Hilton, Steve Schnall, Deborah Engel, former Chair of SO Downtown and Erica Leahy, owner of Three Daughters Bakery, and Lisa Szulewski Events and Marketing Coordinator assisted in cutting the ceremonial ribbon to welcome Lindsey Shevaun Aguayo and wish her new venture well.
tapinto.net
Somerville OKs $479,878 Contract to Renovate Pool at Michael Lepp Park
SOMERVILLE, NJ - The Borough Council awarded a $479,878 contract at its meeting Monday night to D'Avellino Construction for the renovation of the public pool, pavilion and restrooms at Michael Lepp Park on Park Avenue, damaged by Tropical Storm Ida on Sept. 1, 2021. The Somerset County Board of Commissioners...
tapinto.net
Bona Alum Connor Grey Invited to Mets' Spring Training
The New York Mets have invited Connor Grey, a former pitcher for St. Bonaventure University, to their spring training camp. The team announced Thursday it had invited 15 players, including six pitchers. The Mets' spring training schedule begins Feb. 25. The Mets signed Grey to a minor-league contract Jan. 11.
