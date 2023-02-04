ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Man killed in SPD officer-involved shooting was not armed

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man shot to death by a Shreveport police officer Friday night was not armed, sources with knowledge of the deadly incident told KTBS. The Caddo Coroner’s Office said Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died around 11:36 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital following the shooting that happened hours earlier.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Actions of vigilant BCPD officer leads to multiple arrests

The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Mayor's statement regarding officer involved shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has been briefed about the officer involved shooting that occurred late Friday night. The incident resulted in the death Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, at Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue. - Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YAHOO!

Man fatally shot in incident with Shreveport police identified by Caddo Coroner

A man fatally shot during a confrontation with Shreveport Police late Friday, Feb. 3, has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died at Ochsner LSU Hospital at 11:36 p.m., where he had been taken following the incident that occurred at an apartment in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street, off North Hearne Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WGNO

Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest

On February 16th of last year, Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers took to their Facebook page asking if anyone recognized this individual, now Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

80-year-old Oil City man goes missing

OIL CITY, La. (KSLA) — Dozens of Caddo sheriff’s deputies are looking for an 80-year-old man who wandered away from his home. Alfred Blankenship, known to many as “Fluffy”, last was seen at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at his home in the 200 block of North Ardis Avenue, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports. He last was known to be wearing blue sweatpants, a blue and beige camouflaged short-sleeve shirt and gray tennis shoes with no laces.
OIL CITY, LA
KSLA

3 sought in Harrison County for storage locker burglaries

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects that were caught on camera during storage locker burglaries. HCSO deputies are requesting the public’s help in finding three suspects spotted on surveillance cameras during burglaries that happened at Crossland Self Storage in the Longview/Hallsville area. The burglaries occurred between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Airline Drive

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, the BCPD Accident Investigation Team responded to an accident on the 2800 block of Airline Drive. Investigators determined that a woman, 67, was standing in the middle of both...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Drive-By Shooting Suspects Arrested

On February 1st, 2023, at 9:38 p.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to a shooting of a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive. Arriving officers found that a vehicle had been driven by a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive and discharged a firearm at the victim and the victim’s family members. Multiple parked vehicles were also struck by gunfire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Protesters block streets for hours to demand justice for Nichols

Another round of protests is underway in Memphis after the death of Tyre Nichols. Protesters block streets for hours to demand justice …. Another round of protests is underway in Memphis after the death of Tyre Nichols. Storms to bring more rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Storms to bring more...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Mansfield man charged with running over a child near Ava after drinking and smoking weed with the child’s mother

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Mansfield has been charged after law enforcement got a call regarding a child being run over. Court records show that 39-year-old Joseph Farris has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
MANSFIELD, LA
KTBS

Night vision drone catches suspect involved in crash

SHREVEPORT, La. - According to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, early morning on January 26, a traffic crash caused a disruption on I-49. The suspect involved ran into a wooded area. Caddo deputies deployed a drone with night vision to go after the suspect and was able to successfully track him...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier City Purse Thief Wanted by Police

The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On January 15th 2023 around 1300 hours in the afternoon, an unidentified black male subject entered the business Krogers located at 1050 George Dement Blvd. and stole a purse and property belonging to a victim valued at $500.00.
BOSSIER CITY, LA

