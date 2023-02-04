Read full article on original website
KTBS
Man killed in SPD officer-involved shooting was not armed
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man shot to death by a Shreveport police officer Friday night was not armed, sources with knowledge of the deadly incident told KTBS. The Caddo Coroner’s Office said Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died around 11:36 p.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital following the shooting that happened hours earlier.
bossierpress.com
Actions of vigilant BCPD officer leads to multiple arrests
The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
Shreveport Mayor’s statement about fatal shooting involving police officer
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux stated on Sunday afternoon that any event resulting in a fatal shooting by a police officer is a serious and sensitive matter and the police officer, the decedent, their families, and our entire community deserve a meticulous investigation.
Miller County deputies arrest shooting suspect
One man is facing charges connected to a shooting in Texarkana on Sunday.
KTBS
Mayor's statement regarding officer involved shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux has been briefed about the officer involved shooting that occurred late Friday night. The incident resulted in the death Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, at Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue. - Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Shreveport.
WDSU
Shreveport man arrested in Terrebonne Parish after driving a stolen vehicle and causing a police chase
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of a Shreveport man who is being accused of driving a stolen vehicle and causing a police chase that resulted in a crash. According to deputies, Christopher M. Gregoire, 23, is being accused of driving a stolen vehicle and attempting to flee officers.
YAHOO!
Man fatally shot in incident with Shreveport police identified by Caddo Coroner
A man fatally shot during a confrontation with Shreveport Police late Friday, Feb. 3, has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Alonzo Sentell Bagley, 43, died at Ochsner LSU Hospital at 11:36 p.m., where he had been taken following the incident that occurred at an apartment in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street, off North Hearne Avenue.
Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest
On February 16th of last year, Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers took to their Facebook page asking if anyone recognized this individual, now Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest.
Shreveport man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after escaping Monroe halfway house
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 32-year-old Terrell L. Kellum has been sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for escaping from federal custody in 2020.
KSLA
80-year-old Oil City man goes missing
OIL CITY, La. (KSLA) — Dozens of Caddo sheriff’s deputies are looking for an 80-year-old man who wandered away from his home. Alfred Blankenship, known to many as “Fluffy”, last was seen at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at his home in the 200 block of North Ardis Avenue, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports. He last was known to be wearing blue sweatpants, a blue and beige camouflaged short-sleeve shirt and gray tennis shoes with no laces.
KSLA
3 sought in Harrison County for storage locker burglaries
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects that were caught on camera during storage locker burglaries. HCSO deputies are requesting the public’s help in finding three suspects spotted on surveillance cameras during burglaries that happened at Crossland Self Storage in the Longview/Hallsville area. The burglaries occurred between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27.
KTBS
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Airline Drive
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, the BCPD Accident Investigation Team responded to an accident on the 2800 block of Airline Drive. Investigators determined that a woman, 67, was standing in the middle of both...
Shreveport Drive-By Shooting Suspects Arrested
On February 1st, 2023, at 9:38 p.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to a shooting of a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive. Arriving officers found that a vehicle had been driven by a residence in the 1700 block of Avocado Drive and discharged a firearm at the victim and the victim’s family members. Multiple parked vehicles were also struck by gunfire.
ktalnews.com
Protesters block streets for hours to demand justice for Nichols
Another round of protests is underway in Memphis after the death of Tyre Nichols. Protesters block streets for hours to demand justice …. Another round of protests is underway in Memphis after the death of Tyre Nichols. Storms to bring more rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. Storms to bring more...
KSLA
Mansfield man charged with running over a child near Ava after drinking and smoking weed with the child’s mother
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Mansfield has been charged after law enforcement got a call regarding a child being run over. Court records show that 39-year-old Joseph Farris has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
KTBS
Night vision drone catches suspect involved in crash
SHREVEPORT, La. - According to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, early morning on January 26, a traffic crash caused a disruption on I-49. The suspect involved ran into a wooded area. Caddo deputies deployed a drone with night vision to go after the suspect and was able to successfully track him...
ktalnews.com
Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off Myrtle Beach coast
Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off Myrtle Beach coast. Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off …. Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off Myrtle Beach coast. Mother of Ronald Greene to attend State of the Union. Mother of Ronald Greene to attend...
Shreveport Pedestrian Seriously Injured When Struck by Vehicle
Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department, were on scene of a vehicle/pedestrian accident, which left a male seriously injured. This crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. in the 5700 block Lakeshore Drive near the corner of Jewella Avenue. When first responders arrived on scene they located a male lying on the...
Bossier City Purse Thief Wanted by Police
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On January 15th 2023 around 1300 hours in the afternoon, an unidentified black male subject entered the business Krogers located at 1050 George Dement Blvd. and stole a purse and property belonging to a victim valued at $500.00.
Shreveport Police Warn Residents to Be Wary of Scammers
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Shreveport Police are warning residents of scamming activity. Don't you just hate a thief? Apparently, these idiots can't wait to separate you from your hard-earned money...
