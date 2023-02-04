OIL CITY, La. (KSLA) — Dozens of Caddo sheriff’s deputies are looking for an 80-year-old man who wandered away from his home. Alfred Blankenship, known to many as “Fluffy”, last was seen at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at his home in the 200 block of North Ardis Avenue, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports. He last was known to be wearing blue sweatpants, a blue and beige camouflaged short-sleeve shirt and gray tennis shoes with no laces.

OIL CITY, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO