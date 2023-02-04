Read full article on original website
Wrestling: Livingston Advances, 45-27, over Bloomfield in State Tournament
CLIFTON, NJ — The Livingston wrestling team advanced with a 45-27 victory over Bloomfield in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA Section 1, Group 5 tournament on Monday. With the victory, the Lancers moved on to the semifinal round against Clifton Monday evening. Livingston lost, 37-36, in the sectional semifinal.
NJSIAA Swim Tournament: Morristown Boys Swimming Receive No. 8 Seed
MORRISTOWN, NJ - The Morristown Boys Swim team received the No. 8 seed in the 2023 NJSIAA, North 1 Group A Tournament. Passaic Tech received the top spot. Get local news you can trust in your inbox. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms...
Bernards Boys Take First in Indoor Track Sectional Championships
TOMS RIVER, NJ -- The Bernards boys indoor track team defied all odds this weekend. The boys had not won an indoor sectional championship since moving up to a more competitive North 2 Group 2 section. On Saturday, Bernards' boys team won the North 2, Group 2 sectional title championship....
Newton Lenape Valley Ice Hockey Beats JP Stevens
STOCKHOLM, NJ – Newton Lenape Valley ice hockey added a 6-5 win against J. P. Stevens on Saturday playing on their home ice at Skylands Ice World. Justin Zappe was the only NLV skater to find the back of the net in the first frame on the assist from Martin Murphy.
WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Sweeps to go to State Section Finals
WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills wrestling is moving on to the state section finals after defeating Sayreville, 44-33 in the quarters and Middletown North, 35-32 in the semis on Monday. “What a great TEAM WIN! “ said WHRHS head coach Jim Huff. “All 14 weight classes wrestled tough and...
Gus Chong Named Salerno Duane Summit Boys Hockey Player of the Week
SUMMIT, NJ - Gus Chong has been selected as the 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Boys Hockey Player of The Week' for his performances in the week ending February 5. In a week that included games against Westfield and Verona, the sophomore defenseman scored a goal, added two assists for three-point week and was +1. The Hilltoppers are 8-6-6 heading into tonight's tilt versus Ridge.
PV Hockey Team Wins Big Against West Milford
LITTLE FALLS - The Clifton-Passaic Valley-Cedar Grove hockey team headed to West Milford on Sunday to take on the Highlanders. The tri-op were able to secure a crucial 4-1 win for the team, putting the teams record now at 9-8-1, and improving to 4-6-2 in the Big North Conference. The...
Boys Basketball: Carteret Defeats Piscataway Magnet, 56-42
CARTERET, NJ — The Carteret boys basketball team advanced in the play-in round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament with a 56-42 victory over the Piscataway Magnet School on Saturday. Senior Andre Diaz scored 26 points and passed for two assists for the Ramblers (9-13), who outscored Piscataway Magnet,...
Boys Basketball: Vernon Eliminates Hunterdon Central from HWS Tournament, 51-50
FLEMINGTON, NJ -- Vernon rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat the Hunterdon Central boys basketball team, 51-50, in the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Saturday. Sixth-seeded Vernon went on a 13-0 run midway through the third quarter to take a 44-35 lead. The third-seeded Red Devils...
Boys Basketball: Columbia Beats Caldwell. 52-49, in Essex County Tournament Quarterfinals
WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- If the boys' basketball teams from Columbia and Caldwell high schools played each other 10 times this season, there's a pretty good chance they'd each win five games. After losing two close regular-season games to Caldwell this winter, Columbia turned the tables with a 52-49 victory...
Plainfield’s Samir Cherry Offered Full Scholarship, Signs Letter of Intent with Livingstone College
PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield High School’s Samir Cherry, star offensive football player for the Cardinals, signed his National Letter of Intent to become a Blue Bear at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina. Cherry was offered a full scholarship to play football in the fall, according to Plainfield High School Football Coach James Williams.
Former Bengals Mia Lopez and Dan Carter Getting Ready for Another College Season; Bloomfield College Softball Team Heads to South Carolina to Open its Season on Feb. 17
The amazingly warm winter in the Northeast, so far, has a lot of sports fans looking forward to the start of spring sports, when the focus moves outdoors. High school sports will begin practice on March 13, and there's no doubt that baseball, softball and lacrosse players, along with other athletes, are starting to put in the time, whether it be in the weight room, batting cage, or working on conditioning by running.
Sinclair Powell Is Making Her Impact Felt at Union Catholic
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- This week, Union Catholic shines the spotlight on sophomore Sinclair Powell, resident of the African American Cultural Appreciation Club, a member of the track and field team, and an honor roll student. What do you enjoy the most about being the President of the African American...
Combined Ski Team Warms Up the Slopes at Thunder Ridge
PATTERSON, N.Y. - On Tuesday, Jan. 31, John Jay/Somers/North Salem went to Thunder Ridge and were supposed to come out of the gates at 4:30p.m. The starting time passed, and almost on cue, the temperature seemed to drop. But North Salem’s Rosie Binette put a warm spin on the plummeting temperatures nonetheless.
Four West Orange High School Football Standouts Sign with D-1 and D-2 Colleges and Universities
WEST ORANGE, NJ - Four West Orange High School football standouts have signed with D-1 and D-2 colleges and universities. The athletes were recognized in a signing ceremony held Feb. 1 in the Library Media Center and attended by Principal Oscar Guerrero, Asst. Superintendent Hayden Moore, Head Football Coach Darnell Grant, Acting Athletic Director Stephan Zichella, friends, families and supporters.
Bona Alum Connor Grey Invited to Mets' Spring Training
The New York Mets have invited Connor Grey, a former pitcher for St. Bonaventure University, to their spring training camp. The team announced Thursday it had invited 15 players, including six pitchers. The Mets' spring training schedule begins Feb. 25. The Mets signed Grey to a minor-league contract Jan. 11.
Somerville OKs $479,878 Contract to Renovate Pool at Michael Lepp Park
SOMERVILLE, NJ - The Borough Council awarded a $479,878 contract at its meeting Monday night to D'Avellino Construction for the renovation of the public pool, pavilion and restrooms at Michael Lepp Park on Park Avenue, damaged by Tropical Storm Ida on Sept. 1, 2021. The Somerset County Board of Commissioners...
South Orange Officially Welcomes CLAY by Indigo Road Studio
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Tuesday, January 2nd, South Orange Downtown’s executive Director Melissa Hodge and Village President Sheena Collum, together with Cat Fisher, Chairperson of SO Downtown, Village Trustees Karen Hilton, Steve Schnall, Deborah Engel, former Chair of SO Downtown and Erica Leahy, owner of Three Daughters Bakery, and Lisa Szulewski Events and Marketing Coordinator assisted in cutting the ceremonial ribbon to welcome Lindsey Shevaun Aguayo and wish her new venture well.
Letter: Listen to the Concerns of Your Citizenry on One Westfield Place
I am writing in regard to the One Westfield Place proposal. And to be clear, while on the Town Council I voted to designate the areas being considered for the current proposal as Areas in Need of Redevelopment. I was, and continue to be, a supporter of Smart Growth. My view of Smart Growth however means responsible development that offers holistic and lasting benefits to the community. I believe there is a way to revitalize our Downtown that could serve as a model for other New Jersey towns, but only if the process moves forward with careful thought and deliberation.
Nutley Det. Lt. Mike Padilla Honored by Essex County Commissioners for Statewide Volunteer of the Year Award
NEWARK, NJ - Nutley Detective Lieutenant Michael Padilla was honored on Feb. 1 by the Essex County Board of County Commissioners for receiving the W. Cary Edwards Statewide Volunteer of the Year Award for 2022 from the Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. Commissioner Leonard Luciano introduced Padilla,...
