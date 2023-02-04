ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 5

....
2d ago

yeah Teddy I've never been a fan tuna is it going to get hurt the first 1 to 3 games of next season if anything I would give Skyler Thompson a lot more reps something's got to go because out of the three quarterbacks we have I would only keep Skyler now when tuna is healthy which is a big if cuz that won't happen He's pretty good most of the time but he's just not the future

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Saddened By Antonio Brown Announcement

Antonio Brown's post-football career continues to get sadder and sadder. Over the weekend, the once-star NFL wide receiver announced that he believed he got CTE from a hit from Steelers linebacker James Harrison. Of course, many believe that Brown is mistaken, claiming the big hit came from Bengals ...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim

Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

One big-name free agent the Cowboys will pursue this offseason

The Dallas Cowboys had the NFL world buzzing when they entered the sweepstakes for the services of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas went so far as to have All-Pro defenders Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs accompany him to a Dallas Mavericks game in December, which certainly got the media into a frenzy.
DALLAS, TX
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Had 6-Word Reason For Retiring

There's probably a multitude of reasons why Tom Brady decided to end his professional football career, but one stands out among the rest.  Tom Brady Sr. told ESPN's Mike Greenberg that his son, the legendary NFL quarterback, began complaining about getting hit on the football field.  At ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Gisele Said About Tom Brady

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this week. The 45-year-old quarterback is retiring with seven Super Bowls and a lot of passing records. Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, reacted to the quarterback's message on Instagram.  "Wishing you ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Feeling Bad For Terry Bradshaw

The NFL World is feeling bad for Terry Bradshaw following an awkward interview. Bradshaw was straight up asked by CNN's Chris Wallace if it bothers him if people think he's dumb. "You had to deal, Terry, with another issue when you were applying and this was the rap that you were, forgive me, dumb. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bears’ shocking double trade plan for 2023 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears find themselves in quite an interesting spot heading into the offseason. They are armed with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, despite the fact that there were lots of signs of encouragement for them throughout the 2022 season, particularly when it came to the play of their young quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
bvmsports.com

Schefter: Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores to become defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings

Filed under: Schefter: Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores to become defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings Flores was the head coach in Miami for three years. By Jake Mendel@JMendel94 Feb 6, 2023, 6:09pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Schefter: Former Dolphins coach…
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to major Cowboys change

The Dallas Cowboys will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The Cowboys moved on from their former coordinator, Kellen Moore, who joined the Los Angeles Chargers in the same position. On Saturday, the Cowboys announced the hiring of Brian Schottenstein to replace Moore. Cowboys announced they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to major Cowboys change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
610K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy