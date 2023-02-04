Read full article on original website
yeah Teddy I've never been a fan tuna is it going to get hurt the first 1 to 3 games of next season if anything I would give Skyler Thompson a lot more reps something's got to go because out of the three quarterbacks we have I would only keep Skyler now when tuna is healthy which is a big if cuz that won't happen He's pretty good most of the time but he's just not the future
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Dolphins: Five Free Agent TargetsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Former Miami Dolphins 1st round pick arrested on a DUI charge. A pedestrian was injured
Drinking was part of the reason Vontae Davis spent only three of his nine NFL seasons with the Dolphins. An arrest report says Davis’ crash happened on Florida’s Turnpike.
Look: NFL World Saddened By Antonio Brown Announcement
Antonio Brown's post-football career continues to get sadder and sadder. Over the weekend, the once-star NFL wide receiver announced that he believed he got CTE from a hit from Steelers linebacker James Harrison. Of course, many believe that Brown is mistaken, claiming the big hit came from Bengals ...
Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update
It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
WATCH: Peyton Manning's son shows off arm at Pro Bowl
While Arch Manning will be generating plenty of buzz over the next few years, Peyton Manning’s son, Marshall, is already showing signs of being a team’s future franchise quarterback. As Peyton was preparing as the head coach of the AFC squad in the Pro Bowl games this week—taking...
Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim
Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
atozsports.com
One big-name free agent the Cowboys will pursue this offseason
The Dallas Cowboys had the NFL world buzzing when they entered the sweepstakes for the services of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas went so far as to have All-Pro defenders Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs accompany him to a Dallas Mavericks game in December, which certainly got the media into a frenzy.
chatsports.com
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Tom Brady Had 6-Word Reason For Retiring
There's probably a multitude of reasons why Tom Brady decided to end his professional football career, but one stands out among the rest. Tom Brady Sr. told ESPN's Mike Greenberg that his son, the legendary NFL quarterback, began complaining about getting hit on the football field. At ...
NFL World Reacts To What Gisele Said About Tom Brady
Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this week. The 45-year-old quarterback is retiring with seven Super Bowls and a lot of passing records. Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, reacted to the quarterback's message on Instagram. "Wishing you ...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Look: NFL World Is Feeling Bad For Terry Bradshaw
The NFL World is feeling bad for Terry Bradshaw following an awkward interview. Bradshaw was straight up asked by CNN's Chris Wallace if it bothers him if people think he's dumb. "You had to deal, Terry, with another issue when you were applying and this was the rap that you were, forgive me, dumb. ...
NFL World Reacts To Roquan Smith's Lamar Jackson Announcement
Lamar Jackson's future in Baltimore remains very much up in the air. But Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith is supporting his teammate no matter what happens. Saying via NFL.com: I haven't really chatted with him about anything, cause all our situations are unique in their own way. It would be wrong of ...
RUMOR: Bears’ shocking double trade plan for 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears find themselves in quite an interesting spot heading into the offseason. They are armed with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, despite the fact that there were lots of signs of encouragement for them throughout the 2022 season, particularly when it came to the play of their young quarterback Justin Fields.
bvmsports.com
Schefter: Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores to become defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings
Filed under: Schefter: Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores to become defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings Flores was the head coach in Miami for three years. By Jake Mendel@JMendel94 Feb 6, 2023, 6:09pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Schefter: Former Dolphins coach…
NBA Fans React To Nets' Interest In The Miami Heat's Big 3 In Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
Miami was one of the teams heavily linked to the Nets and Irving and reports of the latter in talks with the Heat for their big 3 did the rounds.
NFL world reacts to major Cowboys change
The Dallas Cowboys will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The Cowboys moved on from their former coordinator, Kellen Moore, who joined the Los Angeles Chargers in the same position. On Saturday, the Cowboys announced the hiring of Brian Schottenstein to replace Moore. Cowboys announced they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to major Cowboys change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
