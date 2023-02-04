‘American Idol’ Season 20’s Kenedi Anderson: Where Is She Now?

Last season on American Idol , 17-year-old Kenedi Anderson, of Crozet, Virginia, blew the judges away with her audition. Luke Bryan even called her the “biggest star” he’d ever seen on the show. Anderson received one of three platinum tickets in season 20 and quickly became a fan-favorite. However, after her Top 24 performance, fans were shocked to learn that she had dropped out of the competition. Read on to find out what Anderson is up to today and if there’s a chance she could return in American Idol Season 21.

Why Kenedi Anderson dropped out of ‘American Idol’ Season 20

Anderson performed alongside her fellow Top 24 contestants in Hawaii, but fans were unable to vote for her. After Anderson’s beautiful rendition of Christina Perri’s “Human,” host Ryan Seacrest revealed the teen had withdrawn from the competition due to “personal reasons.” Anderson then took to social media with a statement on her departure.

“For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on American Idol . This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary. I’m so grateful to American Idol , the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me,” she wrote on Instagram . “Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

Where is Kenedi Anderson now?

Following her exit from American Idol , Anderson continued to show off her vocal chops by posting covers on TikTok . She’s now a verified user on the app with more than 343,000 followers. Additionally, two months after she quit Idol , Anderson reached a personal milestone: graduating high school.

In September 2022, Anderson reunited with fellow American Idol Season 20 alums Emyrson Flora and Paige Fish, whom she became close with during the show. The trio performed a nearly sold-out show in Provo, Utah, where Fish lives. They also did an interview and photoshoot with Our Era Magazine , where Anderson shared her plans for the future.

“I’m really excited to actually release music. I’ve been writing some of my favorite songs I’ve ever done and I can’t wait to share them with the world,” she said.

Will Kenedi Anderson return for ‘American Idol’ Season 21?

Because Anderson was so loved during her time on Idol , it’s hard to imagine she wouldn’t have an open invitation to return. Unfortunately, she hasn’t indicated that she’ll come back for American Idol Season 21, which begins in just a few weeks. Whether she returns or not, though, the judges know Anderson will go far in anything she does.

“I think, potentially for her career, her being a part of our family is as good as the route or the way to the top can be,” Bryan told USA Today after Anderson’s exit.

“We wish nothing but the best for her,” Katy Perry added. “I say #GBHOJ: God bless her on her journey. Oh, I missed an H. But you know what I’m saying.”

American Idol Season 21 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.