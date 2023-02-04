Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Tarpons fall at North Vermilion in playoffs
The South Lafourche boys' soccer team had an amazing ride, but the journey ended on Saturday in a 3-1 loss against North Vermilion in the opening round of the Division II Playoffs. See photos of the match online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
Central Lafourche standout surpasses 1,000 career points
A Central Lafourche High School standout reached a career milestone on Friday night, scoring her 1,000th career point. Senior guard Caroline Loupe accomplished the feat in the Trojans' game with Destrehan, another accomplishment for a standout who has been a multi-year starter for a Trojans team that is in playoff contention.
Tarpons survive scare at Assumption in district win
Give Assumption credit: They had the right idea. Coming into Friday night’s game, their plan was to take the ball out of Brandon Daniels’ hands, utilizing a box and 1 defense on the sensational Tarpons senior. It worked … for about 3 minutes. But then Daniels got...
Back in the Day: Presented by Golden Motors: February 6, 1986
We have every, single paper copy of our newspaper that's ever printed!. So we have decided to go into the archives weekly and give you all a blast from the past. We will call it "Back in the Day" and we think it will be a cool look at the news from our past.
