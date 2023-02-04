ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Michigan school kids could get free breakfast, lunch under Whitmer budget proposal

All Michigan children could see free breakfast and lunch at schools under an executive budget recommendation from the Whitmer administration, MLive has learned. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to recommend spending an estimated $160 million from the state’s School Aid Fund to go toward the program. That’s expected to impact 1.4 million children in-state, with the administration indicating the move could save families at least $850 a year.
Michigan Walmart Stores Received Multiple Bomb Threats Today

A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
ACI Plastics becomes Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler with new $10M facility

FLINT, MI - A major Flint-based recycling plastic facility is set to become Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler. Officials with the Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today joined with Mayor Sheldon Neeley as well as Genesee County state legislators to unveil Flint-based ACI Plastics’ new $10 million-plus plastics recycling facility.
Wallet Watch: What are Michigan’s mega sites?

I have some good news: You made it through January. But the bad news: Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow meaning six more weeks of winter. But back to some good news: It’s looking warm in Michigan (maybe Phil was wrong). Okay, enough chit chat. Let’s dig into this week’s...
Environmental Activists Adopt New Tactics to Battle Michigan Polluters

Broadcast version by Mark Richardson for Michigan News Connection with support from the Solutions Journalism Network. During the early 1970s, Michigan enacted a bold set of environmental laws that helped form an unprecedented check on the nation's industrial heartland. The state's water and air quality standards went beyond the minimum set by federal law, and it became a leader in managing natural resources and protecting wetlands.
Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center

PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
Michigan Diner Makes National List as Best Breakfast in the State

Waffles, omelets, eggs benedict...do we have your attention? Let's face it, a great breakfast can set the tone for the whole day. Nothing is better than heading out for the "most important meal of the day" at your favorite breakfast spot. Although every town seems to have "that spot", there's a particular diner in southwest Michigan that is getting some national attention.
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Charges dismissed against ex-Gov Snyder in Flint water case

Charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) over the Flint water crisis have been dropped this week. Snyder had been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with a water supply switch that left Flint residents exposed to lead through their drinking water.  The dismissal of charges against him came after the state’s […]
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state Democratic leaders rolled out their tax break plan Monday morning. Dubbed the ‘Lowering MI Costs Plan’, it would roll back the retirement tax, boost a tax credit and deliver inflation relief checks to every taxpayer. It comes as the state’s budget surplus is projected to reach $9.2 billion by next fall.
Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing

Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
Gov. Whitmer fills vacant regent, trustee spots at 6 Michigan universities

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed multiple people to vacant positions on six university boards of regents and trustees. The appointments, likely to be approved in the Democratically-controlled state Senate, account for vacancies at Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Northern Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University.
How Mallory McMorrow became a fundraising force in Michigan politics

On April 19, 2022, everything in Sen. Mallory McMorrow’s political life changed. Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, had sent out an incendiary fundraising email the day before. It said “progressive social media trolls like Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-Snowflake)” are outraged they “can’t groom and sexualize kindergartners,” among other claims. McMorrow chose to respond publicly on the floor of the Senate.
