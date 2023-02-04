Read full article on original website
Michigan school kids could get free breakfast, lunch under Whitmer budget proposal
All Michigan children could see free breakfast and lunch at schools under an executive budget recommendation from the Whitmer administration, MLive has learned. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to recommend spending an estimated $160 million from the state’s School Aid Fund to go toward the program. That’s expected to impact 1.4 million children in-state, with the administration indicating the move could save families at least $850 a year.
wcsx.com
Michigan Walmart Stores Received Multiple Bomb Threats Today
A number of Walmart bomb threats were made in Michigan on Monday (Feb. 6), and according to officials, they are likely linked. According to Oakland County officials, two bomb threats were made to two Oakland County Walmart stores and one in Wayne County on Monday. According to NBC’s WOOD in Grand Rapids, a bomb threat was also made towards a Walmart in Coldwater.
ACI Plastics becomes Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler with new $10M facility
FLINT, MI - A major Flint-based recycling plastic facility is set to become Michigan’s largest plastic film recycler. Officials with the Michigan Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) today joined with Mayor Sheldon Neeley as well as Genesee County state legislators to unveil Flint-based ACI Plastics’ new $10 million-plus plastics recycling facility.
Wallet Watch: What are Michigan’s mega sites?
I have some good news: You made it through January. But the bad news: Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow meaning six more weeks of winter. But back to some good news: It’s looking warm in Michigan (maybe Phil was wrong). Okay, enough chit chat. Let’s dig into this week’s...
publicnewsservice.org
Environmental Activists Adopt New Tactics to Battle Michigan Polluters
Broadcast version by Mark Richardson for Michigan News Connection with support from the Solutions Journalism Network. During the early 1970s, Michigan enacted a bold set of environmental laws that helped form an unprecedented check on the nation's industrial heartland. The state's water and air quality standards went beyond the minimum set by federal law, and it became a leader in managing natural resources and protecting wetlands.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
mitechnews.com
Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center
PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
Michigan Diner Makes National List as Best Breakfast in the State
Waffles, omelets, eggs benedict...do we have your attention? Let's face it, a great breakfast can set the tone for the whole day. Nothing is better than heading out for the "most important meal of the day" at your favorite breakfast spot. Although every town seems to have "that spot", there's a particular diner in southwest Michigan that is getting some national attention.
fox2detroit.com
3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Charges dismissed against ex-Gov Snyder in Flint water case
Charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder (R) over the Flint water crisis have been dropped this week. Snyder had been charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty in connection with a water supply switch that left Flint residents exposed to lead through their drinking water. The dismissal of charges against him came after the state’s […]
Lake Huron to Beaver Island: Scenic Michigan photo contest winners
The winners from the most recent Scenic Michigan Photo Contest have been announced, and they’re showing off the coast-to-coast beauty that is the Mitten State. They include a magical water scene along Lake Huron’s shoreline as well as a double rainbow delighting pint-sized viewers at a Lake Michigan beach.
northernnewsnow.com
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state Democratic leaders rolled out their tax break plan Monday morning. Dubbed the ‘Lowering MI Costs Plan’, it would roll back the retirement tax, boost a tax credit and deliver inflation relief checks to every taxpayer. It comes as the state’s budget surplus is projected to reach $9.2 billion by next fall.
Gov. Whitmer says inflation relief checks for Michigan taxpayers would be $180
Outlining more of her “Lowering MI Costs” tax proposal on Monday, Gov. Whitmer says the plan includes inflation relief checks for all Michigan taxpayers in the amount of $180.
This Michigan City Has Had The Most Snow In America For The Past 30 Years!
Growing up in Michigan I felt like we got a good amount of snow. But I had no clue that one city in Michigan has been the snowiest city in all of America for the past 30 years. Michigan's Snowiest City Gets A Lot Of Lake Effect Snow. I grew...
wrif.com
Michigan is Left with Just One Wahlburgers Following Another Closing
Wahlburgers – the popular burger chain started by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg – has just one location left standing in Michigan. Metro Detroit’s only Wahlburgers seems to have closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as “temporarily closed,” the Detroit Free Press reports, when search online. If that location is truly closing, that means the only remaining, active Wahlburgers location in Michigan is on the west side of the state in Grand Rapids.
Dems could cut you a check; primary palooza: Your guide to Michigan politics
🍾 Happy Sunday! Hope you’re thawing out from a chilly week. 🥶 Folks in the Lower Peninsula will thankfully enjoy some 40-degree days next week. Until then, a piping-hot week of news kept the MLive politics team warm, so let’s dive in. 1. 🖋️ Inflation relief...
Gov. Whitmer fills vacant regent, trustee spots at 6 Michigan universities
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed multiple people to vacant positions on six university boards of regents and trustees. The appointments, likely to be approved in the Democratically-controlled state Senate, account for vacancies at Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Northern Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University.
Culver's franchise in Wixom fined $13K by feds for overworking 14- and 15-year-olds
It's wasn't the horrors of child labor that Charles Dickens wrote about in 19th-century Britain, but the federal labor department said Friday that it found teens in a Culver’s franchise in Wixom who were working more hours than what the law allows. As a result, the eatery must pay $13,212 in fines. "Permitting young...
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
How Mallory McMorrow became a fundraising force in Michigan politics
On April 19, 2022, everything in Sen. Mallory McMorrow’s political life changed. Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, had sent out an incendiary fundraising email the day before. It said “progressive social media trolls like Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-Snowflake)” are outraged they “can’t groom and sexualize kindergartners,” among other claims. McMorrow chose to respond publicly on the floor of the Senate.
