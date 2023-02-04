ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘RHUGT’ Season 4: Caroline Manzo Was Not the Only Former Star That Had Drama With Brandi Glanville

By Perry Carpenter
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 has yet to premiere, but filming for season 4 is already underway. Bravo revealed in January that another season of the spinoff would take place in Marrakech, Morocco, starring eight former housewives — many of whom fans haven’t seen in a while. But just two weeks into filming, reports emerged that one of those returning housewives had been fired due to “inappropriate” sexual behavior toward a co-star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PcWuQ_0kcUORnY00
Brandi Glanville | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv

‘RHUGT’ Season 4 stars share their excitement

On January 9, the official Bravo Twitter account revealed the season 4 cast of RHUGT and told fans that the ladies were headed to Morocco to begin filming.

The cast list consists of Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi from Real Housewives of Orange County , Brandi Glanville and Camille Grammer Meyer from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille from Real Housewives of Atlanta , and Alex McCord and Caroline Manzo from Real Housewives of New York .

After the cast announcement, many cast members took to social media to share their excitement for the trip to North Africa.

“Yes, the rumors are true! I am coming back to your TV screens! Let’s go 2023! I’m super excited for this Epic Trip!,” Gretchen — who starred on RHOC from 2008 to 2013 wrote on her Instagram Story. Meanwhile, Camille told fans, “Oh here we go! Should be a lot of fun!” and Caroline wrote,”See you soon ladies!”

Caroline Manzo wasn’t the only former star to have drama with Brandi Glanville

Just days into filming the new season, reports emerged that two RHUGT cast members had been removed from the set early before filming wrapped. Then, it was reported that one had been fired.

According to People , Brandi and Caroline “exited” the spinoff early after the RHOBH star went “too far” during a party and kissed the RHONJ alum multiple times during the night without her consent.

“It was unwanted,” an insider claims. “And Caroline’s distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable.”

But that’s not all. According to a tip submitted to Bravo and Cocktails , Caroline wasn’t the only one to have drama with Brandi.

“Prior to the incident with Caroline, Brandi, and Camille got into it. Camille TORE into her regarding the Denise situation. It’s going to be explosive to watch,” the tipster shared.

Now, The Sun is reporting that Bravo has officially fired Brandi from the entire Housewives franchise.

Why did Caroline Manzo leave ‘RHUGT’ Season 4 early if Brandi Glanville was to blame?

With Brandi apparently at fault in the middle of all this drama, why did Caroline also leave filming early? The story goes that Brandi was told the next morning that Caroline was uncomfortable with her behavior at the party, so she sent a text message to apologize.

Then, the situation was reported to Bravo execs. That’s when the decision was made to remove Brandi from filming. They did not do the same for Caroline, though. She decided to exit early so she could “process this outside of the reality TV environment,” according to an insider.

Related

‘RHOBH’: Brandi Glanville Thought Alex McCord’s Post Was ‘Thirsty’ – & Who She’s Worried About (and Wants to Fight)?

A second source claims that Caroline’s costars and the production team supported her decision to leave before filming wrapped.

The first two seasons of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip are now playing on Peacock. Premiere dates for seasons 3 and 4 have yet to be announced.

Comments / 13

Roberta Bryant
2d ago

you're promoting the lowest common denominator for women and watching the Housewives franchise. what you should be doing is putting relatively sane women and accomplished women or women who are extracting themselves out of the bad situation and developing well.

Reply(3)
6
Georgia Ross
1d ago

It's about time Bravo fired that trashy dumpster fire for good. I couldn't believe Bravo had Brandy on two girls trips. She has no filter, unbelievable for a woman her age!

Reply
4
#ME
2d ago

Caroline wasn’t “removed” as the article states. She left on her own.

Reply
7
Related
bravotv.com

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Welcomes the Return of a Longtime Friend

Let's raise our glasses high because a new season of Vanderpump Rules is almost upon us and, wow, does it look juicy. The new season will follow the old friends as they deal with new drama and tensions within the group. When does Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere?. Season 10...
bravotv.com

Vicki and Her Boyfriend, Michael, Celebrate Their First Anniversary

The RHUGT cast member and her beau honored their dating anniversary with gorgeous flowers and a few sweet selfies. It’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to whoop it up after hitting this relationship milestone!. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Michael, on...
tvinsider.com

‘Below Deck’: Captain Lee Returns With Shock News for His Crew (VIDEO)

The drama is only just getting started on board St. David, as two familiar faces, both friend and foe, are set to return to Below Deck in the second half of Season 10. In a new mid-season trailer (watch below), the Bravo reality series reveals that Captain Lee Rosbach will return to work after recent health issues saw him leave the show earlier this season.
People

Robyn Dixon Admits 'Idiot' Husband Juan Dixon's DMs with Another Woman Stalled Their Wedding: 'We Worked Through It'

Dixon claimed that she knew about her husband's cheating allegation before entering season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac Robyn Dixon is setting the record straight about what really put her wedding on hold. On the latest episode of Dixon's Reasonably Shady podcast, The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 43, admitted that she had known about her husband Juan's alleged infidelity during the pandemic, prior to filming season 7. "Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram because, you know, whatever he's bored. He needs...
The Hollywood Gossip

Melissa Gorga Ex-Bestie: She's a Liar Who FRAMED Teresa!

Whether on screen or before weddings or at BravoCon, Melissa Gorga drama is inescapable. She is a consummate Real Housewife. We’ve heard a lot of whispers about how so much of Melissa’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey career came from plotting behind Teresa Giudice’s back. Now,...
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much

When Lisa Rinna announced that she was departing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I couldn’t believe it. Lisa has been clear that she “f—ing hated” her final year on RHOBH. Same, Lisa. Same. Over the years, Lisa repeatedly went for her friend Kyle Richards’ sisters. The actress kept the topic of Kim Richards’ sobriety on her […] The post Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Reveals Who She Is Closest To On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills And Why She’ll Never Turn On Erika Jayne

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is apparently on clean-up duty and trying to explain herself. Again. Over the years people have questioned Kyle’s definition of “loyalty.” After spending seasons with two of her sisters, she has often placed her friends’ opinion over those of the people she grew up with. People are […] The post Kyle Richards Reveals Who She Is Closest To On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills And Why She’ll Never Turn On Erika Jayne appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

Kyle Richards ‘Looking Forward’ To ‘Moving On From Negativity’ After Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit (Exclusive)

A new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on the horizon after a lengthy hiatus, and OG star Kyle Richards told HollywoodLife how she’s feeling before filming finally starts up again. “I think I’m looking forward to just moving on really,” Kyle, 54, EXCLUSIVELY said at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert, on February 1. “Last season was a very, very difficult season,” she added. Kyle was clearly referencing her unfortunate falling out with her sister, Kathy Hilton, that played out on season 12.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
msn.com

Hallmark Fans Can’t Handle What Lacey Chabert Posted on Instagram About Her New Movie

Hallmark fans, you'll want to hear what Lacey Chabert just announced on Instagram. Nearly one year after the network released the popular The Wedding Veil trilogy, the actress shared that she was teaming back up with Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser and When Calls the Heart star Kevin McGarry to make another set of movies for the franchise. What's more, the first one is set to drop as part of Hallmark's "New Year, New Movies" programming, titled The Wedding Veil: Expectations.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

273K+
Followers
127K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy