William Edwin Cordrey Jr.
William “Bill” Edwin Cordrey, Jr. age 71, a lifetime resident of Ocala, passed away on February 1, 2023. He was born on March 11, 1951 in Ocala, Florida a son to the late William Edwin and Lucille (Hooker) Cordrey, Sr. Bill was the owner of Cordrey Paint and Body Shop.
Mary Jessica Swann
Mary Jessica Swann, 71, of Belleview, Florida passed away January 30, 2023, at Ocala Regional Medical Center, Ocala, Florida. Jessica was born in Americus, Georgia a daughter of the late Dewey and Daisy Williams. Prior to her retirement she was a Manager in the Food and Retail business. She was a devoted Georgia Bulldogs football fan and adored time with her Grandchildren.
Stephen John Kuhn
Ocala, FL – Stephen Kuhn, known to most as Steve, passed away on January 31, 2023 after a long fought battle with cancer. Steve was born in Toledo, Ohio, later moved to Paris Tennessee, and finally settled in Lake Wales, Florida. Following his graduation from Lake Wales High School,...
Russell Edward Maybaum
Russell Edward Maybaum, born, August 18, 1957, in Crown Point, Indiana, to Dean and Alberta Maybaum. After a yearlong battle of health complications, the Lord called Rusty home on January 24, 2023, in Ocala Florida. Rusty was raised in Crown Point Indiana, where he worked for his dad at Dean...
Zenaida Acevedo
Zenaida Acevedo, 81, passed away on January 8th, 2023, in HCA Florida Ocala Hospital. Zenaida and her husband, Luis Evelio Acevedo, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on December 22, 2022. Sadly, two weeks later, Zenaida suffered a massive brain hemorrhage. In the end, she was surrounded by friends and family who prayed her beloved rosary as she took her final breaths. Born Zenaida Lopez in Tibasosa, Boyaca, Colombia to Maria Luisa Camargo and Jose Arcadio Lopez, on November 11, 1941. She worked as a nurse when she met Evelio in 1960. They dated and were married in December 1962, a year later she gave birth to her son, Edward. Evelio and Zenaida decided to come to the US, for a better life for their son and themselves. They were in New Jersey when their daughter, Grace, came along in November 1973. Evelio worked at Hertz Corporation as an Accountant and Zenaida was a home Health Aide. In the late 1990s, they moved to Ocala, Florida where they would eventually retire. Son Edward is a Chiropractor in NY, nearly thirty years in practice. He and his wife Ana (a former seamstress) have two sons, Emmanuel and Edward Jr. Emmanuel works for the NYPD and Edward Jr. will graduate from NYC College of Technology with a degree in IT, later this year. Daughter Grace has worked at Warner Music Group for the past twenty years in the Human Resources Department. Zenaida was a devoted and faithful Catholic; daily after waking up and before falling asleep she prayed. Her faith was unwavering and constant. She and Evelio went to church nearly every week of their lives up until Covid and then watching virtual masses became the norm. Nightly they prayed the rosary together without fail. She will be dearly missed for everything that defined her: her Colombian sayings; her cooking; her prayers; her mannerisms and her classy fashion sense that was always compared to Jackie O. There was none like her before and there will never be another even close to her.
Huey Lee Ketcham Jr.
Huey Lee Ketcham, Jr. of Ocala, FL, loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2023 at AdventHealth Ocala at the age of 73. Lee was born in Ocala to Huey and Mary Ketcham on July 10, 1949. Lee graduated from Ocala High School in 1968 and went on to study Accounting at Central Florida Community College and continued his education at Saint Leo University. Lee spent 20 years at Mid-State Federal where he advanced to Assistant Vice President, Bank Manager before retiring. He loved people, family gatherings, and had an infectious sense of humor. He was a music enthusiast, guitarist, and enjoyed bird watching, and sports – especially the Florida Gators. He was baptized and a member at Highlands Baptist, Trinity Baptist, First Baptist and Oakcrest Baptist Church in Ocala, Florida.
Derrick Thompson
Derrick Thompson was born April 13, 1968, to the union of Clyde Thompson and Merlene Tedford. He was born and raised in Ocala, Florida. Derrick accepted Christ at an early age and was an active member at Watula First Baptist Church. While attending Marion County Public Schools, he earned his diploma from Vanguard High School. After graduating, he worked in the food management industry for 23 years. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Derrick. He enjoyed spending time with family, watching football and wrestling, and making others smile. His cheerful attitude and calm demeanor will be missed by many.
Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up heads to Tuscawilla Park this weekend
The City of Ocala’s popular Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up will return this Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to celebrate Central Florida’s ranching and cattle history. Real cowboys will kick off the festivities as they drive Florida Cracker Cattle through downtown Ocala to Tuscawilla...
Brent Conrad Soth
Brent Conrad Soth, 77, of Belleview, Florida passed away January 31, 2023, at Ocala Regional Medical Center, Ocala, Florida. He was the husband of Kathryn E. Soth for 32 years. Brent was born in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of the late Henry and Doris Soth. He was a Veteran of...
Barbara Marie Watson
Barbara Marie Watson, age 82, of Ocala, passed away on January 29, 2023. She was born on November 9, 1940 in Archer, Florida. A daughter to the late Charlie Edward and Gladys Lee (Hart) Watson. Survived by her sister Shirley. Preceded in death were her sisters Joy Ann White, Betty Blade, Judy Henderson and her brother Allen Watson. She leaves behind to cherish her memory a son Okie Wayne Lanier, four daughters Barbara Ann Keller, Verona Lee Lanier, Tammy Marie (Tony) Johnson, Marsha Gail (Jeff) Shores, twenty-one grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Gary Thurman Wilson
Gary Thurman Wilson of Frankfort, Kentucky passed away of natural causes on January 3, 2023 while at his winter home in Ocala, Florida. Gary was born November 29th, 1944 in Louisville, Kentucky to Jesse Wilson and Catherine Holland. Gary was married to Joyce Wilson his much beloved wife (deceased 2016) for 37 years.
Raymond Paul Richard
Raymond Paul Richard passed away on January 30th, 2023 in Ocala, FL. Raymond was born in Detroit Michigan to Raymond Meyer Richard and Pauline Estelle Richard (Stewart) on May 17th, 1957. He went to high school at Crestwood High School. He then went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Florida in Gainesville and a Masters degree from Carnegie Mellon in Urban Planning. He worked as a Traffic Engineer for Wilbur Smith & Associates and URS for 30 years. Raymond was a life member of ARRL and was active in the amateur radio community since he was 14 years old. He was a member of the Orlando Amateur Radio Club. Ray also served as a past Membership Chairman and was the current Advance Ticket Chairman for the Annual Hamcation. He was also a member of the Bahia Shrine Radio Unit. In 2017 Raymond was awarded the “Jumping In” award. In 2019 he was awarded the KB4UT Wayne Nelson Amateur of the Year award for his service and dedication to the OARC. Rest in peace W4RPR. Forever silent!
Mega Job Fair comes to College of Central Florida on February 23
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host the Mega Job Fair in Ocala on Thursday, February 23 for individuals who are seeking new career opportunities. The hiring event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center, which is located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala.
Marion County school bus collides with SUV near North Marion Middle School
A Marion County school bus collided with another vehicle on W Highway 329 in Citra on Monday morning. At approximately 9:10 a.m., the school bus was traveling southbound on a private drive of North Marion Middle School (2085 W Highway 329 in Citra), according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
Marion County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year announced at Golden Apple Gala
The annual Golden Apple Gala culminated at the Reilly Arts Center this weekend with the announcement of Marion County’s Teacher of the Year. During Saturday’s event, Lindsey Bigelow of Ocala Springs Elementary School was recognized as the 2023 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year. Bigelow teaches first grade...
Beautiful Orange Sunset Over Lake Lillian In Belleview
Check out this beautiful orange sunset over Lake Lillian in Belleview. Thanks to Kevin Robert for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery shopping options
Several residents recently submitted letters to further discuss the topic of grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “I read the letters by residents requesting more grocery stores and I felt the need to put my two cents in. First of all, all the complaints should have been considerations before choosing a location to live. You should have researched the area before you moved there. You want grocery stores built near you in a county where growth is already out of control. These grocery stores provide hundreds of part-time, minimum wage jobs that will do nothing but increase homelessness in your area. A grocery store employee cannot pay rent when he or she only makes $250 a week because of the lack of affordable housing in this town. People are ready to make demands without thinking of the consequences. Something to chew on,” says Silver Springs resident Colleen O’Brien.
Ocala woman arrested for stealing man’s vehicle, cellphone
A 23-year-old Ocala woman was arrested over the weekend after she was accused of stealing a man’s vehicle and cellphone. On Saturday, February 4, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 2100 block of SE 52nd Court in Ocala in reference to the theft of a vehicle.
Ocala man jailed after being accused of beating, strangling woman
A 54-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after a woman accused him of beating and strangling her. On Saturday, February 4, an MCSO deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic battery incident. Upon arrival at the home, the deputy made...
Ocala firefighters respond to four-vehicle crash with rollover on N Pine Avenue
Ocala firefighters responded to the intersection of N Pine Avenue and NW 10th Street on Monday morning after receiving reports of a multi-vehicle accident in the area. Shortly after 8:50 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 1, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the intersection. Upon arrival, crew members observed a multi-vehicle crash with rollover.
