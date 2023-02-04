Zenaida Acevedo, 81, passed away on January 8th, 2023, in HCA Florida Ocala Hospital. Zenaida and her husband, Luis Evelio Acevedo, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on December 22, 2022. Sadly, two weeks later, Zenaida suffered a massive brain hemorrhage. In the end, she was surrounded by friends and family who prayed her beloved rosary as she took her final breaths. Born Zenaida Lopez in Tibasosa, Boyaca, Colombia to Maria Luisa Camargo and Jose Arcadio Lopez, on November 11, 1941. She worked as a nurse when she met Evelio in 1960. They dated and were married in December 1962, a year later she gave birth to her son, Edward. Evelio and Zenaida decided to come to the US, for a better life for their son and themselves. They were in New Jersey when their daughter, Grace, came along in November 1973. Evelio worked at Hertz Corporation as an Accountant and Zenaida was a home Health Aide. In the late 1990s, they moved to Ocala, Florida where they would eventually retire. Son Edward is a Chiropractor in NY, nearly thirty years in practice. He and his wife Ana (a former seamstress) have two sons, Emmanuel and Edward Jr. Emmanuel works for the NYPD and Edward Jr. will graduate from NYC College of Technology with a degree in IT, later this year. Daughter Grace has worked at Warner Music Group for the past twenty years in the Human Resources Department. Zenaida was a devoted and faithful Catholic; daily after waking up and before falling asleep she prayed. Her faith was unwavering and constant. She and Evelio went to church nearly every week of their lives up until Covid and then watching virtual masses became the norm. Nightly they prayed the rosary together without fail. She will be dearly missed for everything that defined her: her Colombian sayings; her cooking; her prayers; her mannerisms and her classy fashion sense that was always compared to Jackie O. There was none like her before and there will never be another even close to her.

OCALA, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO