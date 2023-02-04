ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

Take your Valentine out with two $100 Restaurant.com e-gift cards for just $20

By Stack Commerce
Popular Science
Popular Science
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zuLwu_0kcUOFS400 Stack Commerce

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you and your loved one are sick of dining in , especially with Valentine’s Day right around the corner, it’s time to treat yourselves. Fortunately, right now you can double your dinner with this incredible Valentine’s Day gift by purchasing these two $100 Restaurant.com eGift Cards for just $20. This awesome deal is a part of our Valentine’s Day campaign running from Jan. 30-Feb. 6. Oh and by the way, because this is a digital deal, there is no shipping necessary! Just purchase it, and it’s ready to go.

Restaurants.com offers customers a chance to save money at thousands of restaurants. Plus, the site also informs customers of everything that they need to know with its Verified Diner Ratings and Reviews program, which protects against fake reviews and only allows reviews from people who have actually eaten there. This eGift card gives you access to over 500,000 meals a day, with thousands of new ones being added monthly. You will have access to over 62,000 restaurants including Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, IHOP, Edible Arrangements, and more.

There’s no shortage of people who enjoy saving money with Restaurant.com . One reviewer said, “I think that Restaurant.com has very good deals.” Another said, “I wish I had bought this before and I bought 5 more to go out with my boyfriend every weekend.”

If you’re sick of spending all your money on food but still want to enjoy sharing a meal (or two) with someone special this Valentine’s Day, then you need to get two $100 Restaurant.com eGift Cards for $20 . That is a 90% discount off of its regular price and $180 in total savings! No coupon is needed and no shipping is necessary with this purchase, just be sure to hurry because this deal ends at 11:59 p.m. PST on Feb. 6.

Prices subject to change.

Articles may contain affiliate links which enable us to share in the revenue of any purchases made.

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

Get a Free $30 Gift Card From Chewy

We all love our pets. But taking care of them can get expensive. Between food, medication, treats and toys, you can end up spending what seems like whole paycheck. Websites like Chewy offer frequent deals to help you spoil your pets while saving some cash. And right now, when you use the code WINTER at check out, you can receive a free $30 e-gift card when you spend $100 or more at Chewy.com until Feb. 5.
6sqft

22 local and unique Valentine’s Day gift ideas

It’s easy to find a heart-shaped box of candy around Valentine’s Day. Locating a box of caviar paired with modern glassware, a private tasting of locally-brewed craft beer, or dinner at 1,776 feet above lower Manhattan might take a bit of doing. We’ve done the legwork and picked a list of beyond-the-ordinary ways to say “I love you,” while staying in a New York state of mind (plus a few global finds).
MAINE STATE
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
iheart.com

Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid

If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.
Allrecipes.com

The Best Costco Deals Under $10 This Month

Whether we like it or not, food prices are steadily rising (especially eggs!) and if you're like us, you might be looking for more creative ways to stretch your grocery budget. Now more than ever, we love taking advantage of Costco's big-box savings, especially the monthly sales. This month, Costco...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Tracey Folly

Man makes woman pay for first date after he orders 2 appetizers, dinner, and dessert just for himself

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine thought I'd hit it off with another friend of hers. She was wrong, but we gave it a shot for a few months. It didn't work out for a variety of reasons, him expecting me to pay for dinner after he ordered two appetizers plus dessert was just one of them.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

McCormick Warns Customers To Check Their Spices

Regardless of if you are a gourmet chef or if you just microwave frozen meals, chances are you have spices in your house. In fact, based on Census data and a Simmons National Consumer Survey, 300.62 million Americans used seasonings and spices in 2020, and McCormick, the largest spice manufacturer in the world, has a warning for all of them.
People

Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9

These steep savings go up to 70 percent off We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for warm, cozy clothes for the season.  Amazon's massive outlet store is packed with new offers in every department — and right now, there are more than 10,000 outlet deals on clothing. There are all kinds of winter staples: coats, jackets, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more. And the savings are steep, with markdowns going up to 70 percent off.  Best Outlet Deals 59% Off: Locachy...
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popular Science

Popular Science

62K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy