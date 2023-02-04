Read full article on original website
One of Missouri’s “best natural wonders” is hidden away
CAMPBELL, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — With so many natural wonders in Missouri, there’s never a lack of places to explore in the “Show Me State.” From the 1.5-billion-year-old granite rock formations at Elephant Rocks State Park to Grand Gulf State Park (a.k.a. the “Grand Canyon of Missouri”), the beauty of this Midwest state makes exploring fascinating and fun.
New World Record in Missouri for the Largest Blue Sucker Ever Caught
(MISSOURINET) – A central Missouri man has reeled in a world record-sized blue sucker. Alisa Nelson reports.
Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state
Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
Eating Clam Chowder For Lunch on Sunday in Missouri Is Illegal Or Is It?
Eating clam chowder in Missouri is legal six days, 23 hours, and two minutes every week. Yet oddly there's one specific hour every week when clam chowder better not touch your lips. Or is it?. It's allegedly illegal for clam chowder to be eaten between 11:50 AM - 12:48 PM...
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Did you see the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri?
The story of the Chinese balloon flying over the United States has captured the country's attention. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Did you see the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fall for strawberries, the fruit of love
KJFM NEWS — Strawberries are a delectable treat any time of year, but in February they are known as the fruit of love, says University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Michele Warmund. Long before the celebration of Valentine’s Day, the strawberry symbolized love and fertility due to its shape, color...
Missourian (Politely) Proves The Customer Is Not Always Right
I know a lot of times when I think of Missourians or people from West Central Missouri, especially Sedalians, I think of a certain type of person. A smart person, a polite person, but a person who will not put up with your silly nonsense. One of the websites I...
The Best Barbershop in Missouri has a Cigar Lounge inside it
This great barber shop is not located in the big cities of St. Louis, Kansas City, or even Columbia, no it is in a small Missouri town. Still, it offers a world-class barbershop experience with cigars, cuts, and adult beverages. The winner of Missouri's Best Barber Shop Award for 2023...
A list of Missouri farms selling meat directly to customers
The Missouri Farm Bureau has a directory that lists farmers across the state selling beef, pork, lamb, and poultry directly to consumers.
Discover Nature: Missouri's Survivors
Discover nature this week with Missouri's Survivors. Look outside because the game of life is going on right now in your backyard. Animals are trying to beat the "Survivor" odds to outwit and outlast the hardships of winter (and to also outplay their opponents). Although some of them might escape the cold by migrating to warmer climates or hibernating in snug burrows, others must gamble at finding food and shelter. By winter's end, the populations of most animals are at their lowest.
Missouri’s Most Romantic Place is Stunning, But Has Tragic Past
This destination in Missouri maybe be romantic, but it comes with a tragic past that includes one of Missouri's first automobile accident death on record. Tripsavvy just named the Ha Ha Tonka State Park one of the most romantic places in the U.S., but the castle that remains on the land has an interesting past. Built by a businessman named Robert Snider in 1905 he claimed that once he saw the land he was instantly in love with the views. Why wouldn't you, the castle sits on one of the best spots on the lake with amazing 360 views.
Mid-Missouri man snags possible world-record ‘blue sucker’ fish
Auxvasse resident Travis Uebinger went fishing on the Osage River on Jan. 15, catching an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker.
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer
Missouri still hasn’t paid families the food assistance they’re owed from last summer. Marie Moorehead has been asking Missouri agencies the same question since last fall. When will her family receive roughly $1,200 in one-time grocery benefits?. The benefits were part of a COVID federal relief program designed...
Missouri’s largest man-made lake called “most underrated”
Missouri is famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more. But The Show-Me State is also home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. When it comes to the state's many reservoirs (or man-made lakes), the website, "Onlyinyourstate.com," claims there's one that reigns supreme: Truman Lake.
St. Louis-area dispensary sales spike during Missouri's first weekend of recreational marijuana
FLORISSANT, Mo. — It's been a busy couple of days for dispensaries across Missouri. Sunday wrapped up the first full weekend of recreational marijuana sales. An amendment allowing for recreational sales in Missouri passed in November 2022, which paved a way for dispensaries to open across our area. Several...
2 Missouri children missing over a year found in Florida supermarket
Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Officers located the woman, 12-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy shopping in Winn Dixie "after disguising their identities," the High Springs Police Department said without elaborating.Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Court records show Gilley, 36, remained in jail on Sunday.High Springs police officers found Gilley and the two children in the supermarket after running a routine vehicle tag check that indicated the vehicle's owner was a fugitive, the High Springs Police Department said in a news release. High Springs is located about 22 miles northwest of Gainesville, Florida.The children had been missing from Clay County, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, since March 15, 2022.The High Springs Police Department said the children were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families and would be reunited with family members in Missouri.Gilley's court-appointed lawyer from the local public defender's office didn't respond to an emailed inquiry on Sunday.
Researchers Say Missouri Unprepared for Massive New Madrid Quake
February is earthquake awareness month in Missouri which is ironic since researchers have just released a study saying the state isn't. If a massive quake were to hit the New Madrid Fault Zone, many Missourians would not be prepared based on their research. Phys.org just released a study in coordination...
Sunset Hills Bass Pro Shops hosting hiring fair
SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — The new Bass Pro Shops location in Sunset Hills is hiring full-time and part-time positions ahead of their opening. The retailer will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Holiday Inn in Sunset Hills. The shop is looking to hire 130 full-time and part-time Outfitters across their departments.
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”
(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
