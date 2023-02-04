ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

One of Missouri’s “best natural wonders” is hidden away

CAMPBELL, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — With so many natural wonders in Missouri, there’s never a lack of places to explore in the “Show Me State.” From the 1.5-billion-year-old granite rock formations at Elephant Rocks State Park to Grand Gulf State Park (a.k.a. the “Grand Canyon of Missouri”), the beauty of this Midwest state makes exploring fascinating and fun.
Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state

Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
Fall for strawberries, the fruit of love

KJFM NEWS — Strawberries are a delectable treat any time of year, but in February they are known as the fruit of love, says University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Michele Warmund. Long before the celebration of Valentine’s Day, the strawberry symbolized love and fertility due to its shape, color...
Discover Nature: Missouri's Survivors

Discover nature this week with Missouri's Survivors. Look outside because the game of life is going on right now in your backyard. Animals are trying to beat the "Survivor" odds to outwit and outlast the hardships of winter (and to also outplay their opponents). Although some of them might escape the cold by migrating to warmer climates or hibernating in snug burrows, others must gamble at finding food and shelter. By winter's end, the populations of most animals are at their lowest.
Missouri’s Most Romantic Place is Stunning, But Has Tragic Past

This destination in Missouri maybe be romantic, but it comes with a tragic past that includes one of Missouri's first automobile accident death on record. Tripsavvy just named the Ha Ha Tonka State Park one of the most romantic places in the U.S., but the castle that remains on the land has an interesting past. Built by a businessman named Robert Snider in 1905 he claimed that once he saw the land he was instantly in love with the views. Why wouldn't you, the castle sits on one of the best spots on the lake with amazing 360 views.
2 Missouri children missing over a year found in Florida supermarket

Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Officers located the woman, 12-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy shopping in Winn Dixie "after disguising their identities," the High Springs Police Department said without elaborating.Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Court records show Gilley, 36, remained in jail on Sunday.High Springs police officers found Gilley and the two children in the supermarket after running a routine vehicle tag check that indicated the vehicle's owner was a fugitive, the High Springs Police Department said in a news release. High Springs is located about 22 miles northwest of Gainesville, Florida.The children had been missing from Clay County, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, since March 15, 2022.The High Springs Police Department said the children were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families and would be reunited with family members in Missouri.Gilley's court-appointed lawyer from the local public defender's office didn't respond to an emailed inquiry on Sunday.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Sunset Hills Bass Pro Shops hosting hiring fair

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — The new Bass Pro Shops location in Sunset Hills is hiring full-time and part-time positions ahead of their opening. The retailer will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Holiday Inn in Sunset Hills. The shop is looking to hire 130 full-time and part-time Outfitters across their departments.
SUNSET HILLS, MO
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”

(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
ALTOONA, IA
