Lexington, MO

CBS News

2 Missouri children missing over a year found in Florida supermarket

Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Officers located the woman, 12-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy shopping in Winn Dixie "after disguising their identities," the High Springs Police Department said without elaborating.Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Court records show Gilley, 36, remained in jail on Sunday.High Springs police officers found Gilley and the two children in the supermarket after running a routine vehicle tag check that indicated the vehicle's owner was a fugitive, the High Springs Police Department said in a news release. High Springs is located about 22 miles northwest of Gainesville, Florida.The children had been missing from Clay County, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City, since March 15, 2022.The High Springs Police Department said the children were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families and would be reunited with family members in Missouri.Gilley's court-appointed lawyer from the local public defender's office didn't respond to an emailed inquiry on Sunday.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
stlpublicradio.org

Here’s why Missouri is seeing more mountain lions across the state

Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to ten sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
MISSOURI STATE
krcu.org

Discover Nature: Missouri's Survivors

Discover nature this week with Missouri's Survivors. Look outside because the game of life is going on right now in your backyard. Animals are trying to beat the "Survivor" odds to outwit and outlast the hardships of winter (and to also outplay their opponents). Although some of them might escape the cold by migrating to warmer climates or hibernating in snug burrows, others must gamble at finding food and shelter. By winter's end, the populations of most animals are at their lowest.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Humane Society of Missouri is having their Day of Giving

ST. LOUIS – It’s time to show some love to the workers and animals of the Humane Society of Missouri for the next 24 hours. February 7 is their huge fundraiser, the Day of Giving. Without support from the community, thousands of animals would not be rescued, nor would there be support for rescuing animals during natural disasters.
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

3 additional indictments handed down in Missouri fentanyl conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three additional indictments have been handed down in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who lived in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., last month.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with?

With just a little more than a month into the new legislative session, there is still time for Missouri lawmakers to change direction and focus on issues that are important to many Missourians.  But, will they? The legislature got off to a roaring start proposing bills to limit transgender students’ participation in schools’ sports, and […] The post Doesn’t the Missouri legislature have more important issues to deal with? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Missouri Senate Committee to hear “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Senate Committee will be hearing what is called the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay” bill to date in the United States. On Tuesday, February 7, the Missouri Senate Education and Workforce Committee will be having a public hearing at 8:15 a.m. on Senate Bill 134, also known as the “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act.” According to PROMO, Missouri’s LGBTQ+ public policy and advocacy organization, this will be the most extreme “Don’t Say Gay’' bill to date in the U.S.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
kjfmradio.com

Fall for strawberries, the fruit of love

KJFM NEWS — Strawberries are a delectable treat any time of year, but in February they are known as the fruit of love, says University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Michele Warmund. Long before the celebration of Valentine’s Day, the strawberry symbolized love and fertility due to its shape, color...
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri.

