Can you shoot someone inside your home in Missouri?
MISSOURI — Twenty states have castle doctrines while even more have stand-your-ground laws but what constitutes legal self-defense can still vary across these states. For Missouri, both the castle doctrine and the stand-your-ground law state, the law permits protecting oneself (or a third party, with exceptions) with deadly force should a person feel it is […]
Step Into a Time Machine and See a 157-Year-Old Missouri Mansion
Would you like to step into a time machine and see what life was like in Missouri back in the year 1876? You can in a virtual kind of way as there are pictures and video showing the inside of an abandoned Missouri mansion that was built that year. What...
The Weather Channel
Ice Storm Snarling Travel From Texas To Tennessee And Kentucky, Including Dallas
Arctic air will continue to create a wintry mess of ice in parts of the South through at least Wednesday. Accumulating ice is likely from Texas into Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky. Dallas, Austin, Little Rock and Memphis are among the cities in this icy threat. Roads in these areas...
Missouri’s largest man-made lake called “most underrated”
KSNF/KODE — Missouri is famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River and much more, but the Show-Me State is also home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. When it comes to the state’s many reservoirs, or man-made lakes, the website, “Onlyinyourstate.com,” claims there’s one that reigns supreme: Truman Lake. With a surface area of […]
Watch the Chinese Spy Balloon that Crossed Missouri Get Shot Down
The alleged spy balloon from China that has kept everyone's attention for the past couple of days is no more. What is believed to be a surveillance balloon that crossed over Missouri has now been shot down. As we shared early Friday, the path of the Chinese balloon that's expected...
‘A grave injustice’: U.S. Rep. Cori Bush calls for Missouri execution to be halted
Leonard Taylor says he was halfway across the country when his girlfriend and her three young children were killed. His innocence claims are under review as a Feb. 7 execution date looms.
Does This Missouri Trail Cam Show a Wolf or Coyote? One is Wrong
I will admit that I'm not really asking a question because I know the answer already. Or, at least I think I do. The internet is still arguing over whether a Missouri trail cam shows a wolf or a coyote. You can watch the video and come to your own conclusion.
No new hearing on condemned Missouri man’s innocence claim
The attorney for a Missouri man facing lethal injection next week says he will ask the state Supreme Court to postpone the execution by three or four months to allow more time to investigate his innocence claim.
Angler’s big fish with odd name may be a world-record catch, Missouri officials say
At first, he didn’t quite recognize the fish he reeled in. But now he’s going to have it mounted.
Oklahoma court says Kickapoo Reservation was disestablished
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday ruled the historic Kickapoo Reservation in the central part of the state was disestablished more than a century ago and no longer exists.
As Chinese balloon crosses Kansas and Missouri, governors want White House communication
“We have heard no explanation or plan to remove it. Why has this been allowed to reach our heartland?” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said.
Sen. Roger Marshall: Chinese spy balloon spotted over parts of Kansas, Missouri
U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R - Kansas) says he can confirm the Chinese spy balloon is over northeast Kansas.
4 of 5 Escaped Missouri Convicts Captured, 1 Still On The Run
Progress has been made in apprehending the 5 prisoners that escaped a Missouri jail this past week. 4 of the 5 have been located and captured while 1 still remains on the run and at large. UPDATE: All inmates have now been captured and are now back in jail. ORIGINAL...
See Where Asteroids Impacted Missouri Millions of Years Ago
There is one place in Missouri that bears a scar from a collision with a space rock millions of years ago. It's a crater from a mighty impact from an asteroid that struck the land around 300 million years ago. The United States Meteorite Impact Craters website has a fascinating...
Report: Chinese Spy Balloon Forecast to Go Right Over Missouri
You might want to look up if you'd like to see one of the most notorious things in the news right now. A report shows a forecast that a Chinese spy balloon will go right over Missouri Friday. UPDATE: Here's video of the balloon over Missouri just dropped on YouTube....
There’s an Epic Online Effort to Bring Whataburger to St. Louis
Power to the people. That's the vibe I'm passing along to a new online effort that's trying to convince Whataburger to bring their beloved franchise to St. Louis. If you haven't checked out the Bring Whataburger to St. Louis Facebook page, you should. It's an active community of burger lovers that want what many of us want - a Whataburger that's close enough to eat at without having to make a day trip. There's more than one group, too. I found another Bring WhatABurger to St. Louis Facebook page, but it looks like it's private.
Kansas Deputy AG warns Chiefs fans against counterfeit Super Bowl goods
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Chiefs fans flock to Arizona, Kansas Deputy Attorney General Fran Oleen has warned against counterfeit Super Bowl merchandise. Kansas Deputy Attorney General Fran Oleen announced on Monday, Feb. 6, that Kansans need to protect themselves against the purchase of counterfeit Super Bowl merchandise now that the Chiefs have touched down in Arizona for the Big Game.
