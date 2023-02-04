Breezy and warmer for the weekend
After a frigid morning, a warming trend will begin this afternoon. It will be mostly sunny and windy with highs getting into the low 40s.
Even though we will see more clouds on Sunday, temperatures will be a little milder than today. Above-normal temperatures are something we will enjoy all of next week.
Rain chances return later Tuesday.
TODAY: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy and not as cold. High 42
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, windy and chilly. Low 35
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High 47
