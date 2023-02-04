ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breezy and warmer for the weekend

By Robert Hocks
 2 days ago

After a frigid morning, a warming trend will begin this afternoon. It will be mostly sunny and windy with highs getting into the low 40s.

Even though we will see more clouds on Sunday, temperatures will be a little milder than today. Above-normal temperatures are something we will enjoy all of next week.

Rain chances return later Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, becoming breezy and not as cold. High 42

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, windy and chilly. Low 35

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High 47

