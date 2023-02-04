Republicans elevate 'parental rights' as top issue while looking to outflank each other heading into 2024

Read full article on original website
In win for GOP, NC Supreme Court positioned to reverse major voting rights cases
In a rare move, the North Carolina Supreme Court decided Friday that two high-profile political lawsuits with major consequences for voters in the state need a do-over. The cases have to do with voting districts and voter identification laws, and they're the first major orders by the state’s highest court since Republicans gained a majority on the bench.
House Republicans led by Ohio’s Jim Jordan pass anti-abortion measures
WASHINGTON, D. C. – Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation requiring health care practitioners to provide medical care to infants who survive abortions, and a resolution to condemn attacks on anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers. U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a Champaign County...
Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills
One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
House Republicans vote down proposal to enshrine abortion access in Virginia Constitution
Virginia Democrats' push to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state constitution was rejected by a Republican-led panel.
The votes that weren't cast: The nightmare of Republican voter suppression
This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. The fundamental right to vote has been a core value of Black politics since the colonial era — and so has the effort to suppress that vote right up to the present moment. In fact, the history of the suppression of Black voters is a first-rate horror story that as yet shows no sign of ending.
An ex-Romney presidential campaign strategist says Nikki Haley 'embodies the collapse' of the Republican Party
Ex-Romney strategist Stuart Stevens on MSNBC blasted Nikki Haley for her expected White House bid. "No one else really embodies sort of the collapse of the party as well as Nikki Haley," he said. Haley, a former South Carolina governor, served as the US Ambassador to the UN under Trump.
Who's next? Six Democratic senators who may retire ahead of a potentially brutal 2024 election
Several Democrats in battleground states are up for re-election in 2024, but a tough electoral map that favors Republicans may lead some of them to retire.
Democrat wants to expand House of Representatives by 150 seats to create smaller voting districts
A House Democrat says there aren't enough House members to represent a growing U.S. population, and is proposing the addition of 150 more lawmakers to the House chamber.
Washington Examiner
Republicans push to repeal DC law allowing undocumented residents to vote in local elections
A pair of Republican lawmakers in Congress are poised to introduce legislation that would repeal a law passed by the D.C. Council last year allowing undocumented residents to vote in local elections beginning in 2024. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) announced on Thursday they plan to...
Washington Examiner
White House prepares to drop debt ceiling hammer to smash new GOP majority
The Republican House majority is new, but its dilemma isn’t: trying to bring federal spending under control with most of Washington still run by Democrats without descending into chaos that will make fiscal responsibility look irresponsible. The White House wasted no time on Tuesday making the case that the...
Click2Houston.com
Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduced a bill last week to limit senators from serving more than two six-year terms, even as he stands by plans to run for his third. The bill is a constitutional amendment that would prevent U.S. senators from serving more than 12 years. It would also prevent those in the U.S. House from serving more than three two-year terms. Terms served by members prior to the bill’s enactment would not count toward the proposed term limitations, which means that if the bill were to be passed by this Congress, Cruz would not be term limited until 2036.
KEVN
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that prevents a doctor from issuing a medical marijuana card to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman passes the House of Representatives Wednesday. The sponsor, Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch said House Bill 1053 was needed to protect pregnant women’s and their babies’ health. He...
Democrats push to amend Constitution so 16-year-olds can vote
House Democrats will try once more to amend the Constitution in order to lower the voting age to 16, an idea that has been popular with Democrats but unpopular with Republicans.
'Barbaric' Minnesota abortion bill lambasted by state senator: 'Future generations will look back in horror'
Republican State Sen. Julia Coleman called the new abortion legislation "dangerous" and criticized Democrats for denying Republicans' efforts to make the bill more moderate.
cbs19news
Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special election
Former NFL player and Democratic nominee Aaron Rouse appears to have clinched Virginia's 7th state Senate district election against Republican opponent Kevin Adams.
Rep. Ilhan Omar backs resolution recognizing Israel as a 'legitimate' ally as GOP moves to oust her from committee
WASHINGTON — More than 30 House Democrats have signed on to a new resolution “recognizing Israel as America’s legitimate and democratic ally and condemning antisemitism.”. The most notable among them: Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a Muslim American who has been a fierce critic of Israel and the...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
'Daily Show' contributor went to a Trump campaign event. Hear how it went
'The Daily Show' contributor Jordan Klepper shares what he saw and heard outside a Trump campaign event in South Carolina.
