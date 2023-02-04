Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
Ross Dress for Less is Opening a New Discounts Store in MarylandBryan DijkhuizenLaurel, MD
Visiting Baltimore With DogsEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Ejiro Evero spurns Vikings, accepts Panthers defensive coordinator job
The Minnesota Vikings waited to make a decision on their defensive coordinator hire until Denver Broncos allowed them to interview Ejiro Evero. Unfortunately, that will not happen. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Evero accepted the defensive coordinator position for the Carolina Panthers. Frank Reich gets one of the brightest...
Report: Saints Lose Offensive Line Coach Zach Strief to Broncos
More shuffling on the New Orleans coaching staff, as the Saints lose an up-and-coming coach to a familiar face.
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Panthers Remain Interested in Broncos DC Ejiro Evero
Carolina looks to add a young star to its staff.
Report: Cardinals Expected to Hire Coach Early Next Week
The Arizona Cardinals may be closing in on their guy, says Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.
It’s Official: Vikings Have 2023 Defensive Bossman
After two and a half weeks, the Minnesota Vikings “got their man,” reportedly hiring Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker coach Brian Flores for the open defensive coordinator job on Monday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted the news, “The Vikings are set to hire Steelers senior defensive assistant and LBs coach...
Tennessee Titans Make Historic Move
The Tennessee Titans are coming off a disappointing season, finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs in the National Football League. A big reason for this would have to be because of top players suffering major injuries, like starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill being knocked out for the season due to an ankle injury.
Report: College Football Coach Is Leaving For The Patriots
It looks like Bill O'Brien isn't the only coach making the jump from the college ranks to Bill Belichick's staff on the New England Patriots. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is expected to leave the Ducks and join the Patriots. ...
‘BLOCKED!’ Ravens Denied Visit with Jaguars Coach
Baltimore Ravens news, moves and news - NFL info updated by the minute ...
Patriots' rising, young offensive coach Nick Caley hired by Rams
The New England Patriots’ longest-tenured offensive assistant, Nick Caley, is taking his talents out west to join the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Albert Breer reported the news on Sunday night. Caley had interviewed for offensive coordinator jobs with multiple teams, including the Patriots, but according to...
Potential Cardinals Coaching Target Ejiro Evero Hired by Panthers
The Arizona Cardinals first interviewed Frank Reich for their opening that has yet to be filled on the same day that new general manager Monti Ossenfort was officially hired. However, the Carolina Panthers made first waves in the coaching cycle by hiring Reich, an offensive-minded coach that previously won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles as their OC.
Reported Vikings DC target Evero joins Carolina Panthers
The Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator search took another turn on Sunday as NFL Network's Tom Pellissero reports that Ejero Evero will be hired to take the same position with the Carolina Panthers. The Vikings had been patiently waiting to interview the former defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos as a...
Mike Kafka to have second interview with the Cardinals
The list of candidates moving on to a second head coaching interview with the Cardinals continues to grow. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will have a second meeting with the team. The news comes on the heels of word that Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will be joining Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in the next round of conversations.
Steelers lose senior defensive assistant Brian Flores to Vikings
The Pittsburgh Steelers are losing their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach after one season. Brian Flores, who joined the Steelers staff last offseason after being fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, accepted a position with the Minnesota Vikings as defensive coordinator Monday. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin added Flores to...
