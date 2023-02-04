ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

It’s Official: Vikings Have 2023 Defensive Bossman

After two and a half weeks, the Minnesota Vikings “got their man,” reportedly hiring Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker coach Brian Flores for the open defensive coordinator job on Monday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted the news, “The Vikings are set to hire Steelers senior defensive assistant and LBs coach...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Tennessee Titans Make Historic Move

The Tennessee Titans are coming off a disappointing season, finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs in the National Football League. A big reason for this would have to be because of top players suffering major injuries, like starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill being knocked out for the season due to an ankle injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Report: College Football Coach Is Leaving For The Patriots

It looks like Bill O'Brien isn't the only coach making the jump from the college ranks to Bill Belichick's staff on the New England Patriots. According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is expected to leave the Ducks and join the Patriots. ...
OREGON STATE
Yardbarker

Potential Cardinals Coaching Target Ejiro Evero Hired by Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals first interviewed Frank Reich for their opening that has yet to be filled on the same day that new general manager Monti Ossenfort was officially hired. However, the Carolina Panthers made first waves in the coaching cycle by hiring Reich, an offensive-minded coach that previously won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles as their OC.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Reported Vikings DC target Evero joins Carolina Panthers

The Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator search took another turn on Sunday as NFL Network's Tom Pellissero reports that Ejero Evero will be hired to take the same position with the Carolina Panthers. The Vikings had been patiently waiting to interview the former defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos as a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Mike Kafka to have second interview with the Cardinals

The list of candidates moving on to a second head coaching interview with the Cardinals continues to grow. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will have a second meeting with the team. The news comes on the heels of word that Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will be joining Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in the next round of conversations.
ARIZONA STATE
Tribune-Review

Steelers lose senior defensive assistant Brian Flores to Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers are losing their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach after one season. Brian Flores, who joined the Steelers staff last offseason after being fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, accepted a position with the Minnesota Vikings as defensive coordinator Monday. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin added Flores to...
PITTSBURGH, PA

