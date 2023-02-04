ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Sandusky, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crawfordcountynow.com

New career “clicks” for Galion photographer

GALION–Taylor Price has been behind the camera for years, but now she’s taking photography to a whole new level. Price, 21, is the photographer and owner of TPrice Photos, the business she launched just over two years ago. She loves capturing moments of love and happiness. And, for many of her clients, memories they can cherish for years to come.
GALION, OH
The Lima News

David Trinko: What you say vs. what you do

Sometimes what someone says he wants doesn’t necessarily match up with his actions. For instance, I keep saying I want to lose a little bit of weight. My clothes are a little snugger than they ought to be, and I don’t have the energy I want to have. Yet whenever I’m offered a bowl of ice cream at the end of a long day, I seldom say no.
LIMA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Colonel Crawford gains revenge on Wynford

NORTH ROBINSON — It started off looking like Wynford would sweep the season series from its Northern 10 Athletic Conference rival as the Royals built a 16-6 lead to start the game here Saturday night. But the Eagles used a stifling defense that limited the Royals to 5 points...
BUCYRUS, OH
wktn.com

Fire Destroys House on SR 53; Cause Still Not Determined

A house just north of Kenton was totally destroyed by a fire over the weekend. According to information from Kenton Fire Chief Bruce Donnelly, firefighters were dispatched at just before 10 this past Saturday night to 9880 State Route 53, which was occupied by Lori Mowery. She was out of...
KENTON, OH
Delphos Herald

Town and Country — The founding of Section Ten

This garden spot of northwest Ohio, in which we live was once part of the Great Black Swamp. When the first settlers arrived they had to wade through the mud, cut down trees and brush and fight off mosquitoes. Long, long ago, before the Black Swamp, much of Northwestern Ohio...
DELPHOS, OH
UPMATTERS

Ohio residents killed in Mackinac County crash identified

MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: The two Ohio residents killed in a crash on US-2 in Mackinac County this past weekend have been identified as 22-year-old Jordan Hostetler and 27-year-old Joas Miller, both of Plain City, Ohio. The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says that speed, in addition to...
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
Lima News

Lima to increase age limit for police candidates

LIMA — On Monday evening, Lima Council passed an ordinance that will allow eligible candidates to apply at a later age to the Lima Police Department. Mayor Sharetta Smith proposed legislation to increase the age limit for officers to be appointed from 35 to 51 years of age. “We...
LIMA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
MANSFIELD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Mansfield man arrested in counterfeiting ring

MANSFIELD―The US Secret Service from the Cleveland Field Office, Mansfield Police Detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Financial Crimes Task Force (NOFCTF) of the Secret Service, Mansfield Police Officers, and Lexington Police Officers served two residential search warrants related to a crime ring involved in bank fraud, wire fraud, access device fraud, and forgery.
MANSFIELD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Kennedy Center Arts Integration Professional Development Workshops free for local educators

MANSFIELD―The Mansfield Partners in Education Team, comprised of the Renaissance Performing Arts Association, the Mansfield Art Center, and Mansfield City Schools, will host two professional development workshops on arts integration for educators and administrators on Thursday, February 16, 2023, and on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Each workshop will take place from 4:30-7:30 PM, with the February 16 workshop in the Ballroom of the Renaissance Theatre, located at 138 Park Avenue West in Mansfield, Ohio. The workshop is an in-person session led by teaching artist Jim McCutcheon. The March 8 workshop is a two-hour, hands-on virtual offering led by Kennedy Center and Focus 5 teaching artist Jamin Carter. The registration fee of $125 for each workshop has been covered for all participants through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council, Charles P. Hahn, CFP, and the Key Bank Foundation.
MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

US 23 in Delaware County reopens following explosion

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Currently, U.S. 23 is closed in both directions at East Orange Road, causing heavy delays. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed there was one minor injury from the incident.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Complaint For Divorce Without Children

Plaintiff has been a resident of Knox County for at least ninety (90) days immediately before filing this Complaint. Plaintiff and Defendant were married on 04/03/1999 in Franklin County, Ohio. Neither party is pregnant or (0) a party is pregnant. Military Service: Neither Plaintiff nor Defendant is an active-duty servicemember...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Driver and passengers of a Nissan hatchback flee the scene of a crash after injuring 3 others

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The driver and passengers of a vehicle fled the scene of a crash in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reports around 9:30 p.m. last night, a Nissan hatchback going southbound on State Route 66 failed to yield the right of way at U.S. 224 and hit an SUV in the intersection. The driver and passengers ran from the crash and have not yet been located. The sheriff's office believes alcohol is a possible factor in the crash. The SUV that was hit was driven by 66-year-old Danney Trewyn of Ottawa. He and two passengers, 65-year-old Joy Trewyn and 82-year-old Sharon Patterson were taken to St. Rita's for their injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court

The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Dexter Bratton, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for domestic violence. Breann Hall, 29, of Toledo, was sentenced to three years probation and referred to the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation Center for escape.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy