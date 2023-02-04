ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Robles signs one-year deal with Nats, avoiding arbitration

Washington’s center fielder is returning for another season at Nationals Park. Victor Robles and the team have avoided arbitration and agreed on a one-year contract for the upcoming 2023 campaign with a club option for the following year, the Nationals announced on Monday. Robles, 25, will embark on his seventh year with the franchise.
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB The Show 23: 5 Diamond Card Additions for the AL West

Breaking down five AL West Diamond Dynasty cards that should be added to MLB The Show 23. With the announcement of Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Derek Jeter as cover athletes for MLB The Show 23, fans of the game are itching to play the new version when it releases on March 28. After watching the Jeter Captain Edition reveal trailer, who can blame them?
ASU product Jon Rahm commits to WM Phoenix Open field

The world’s third-ranked golfer and Arizona State product Jon Rahm has committed to playing in the WM Phoenix Open that will tee off this week at TPC Scottsdale. Rahm, No. 14-ranked Tom Kim and No. 16-ranked Jordan Spieth are among the latest commitments revealed Monday before the first round tees off on Thursday.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Two Cardinals make ESPN’s list of the top-50 NFL free agents

Zach Allen did not fly under the radar for NFL analysts during his breakout 2022 season on a 4-13 Arizona Cardinals team. The defensive end is well-regarded and consistently regarded, too. After Pro Football Focus listed him as the 23rd-best free agent of the 2023 offseason, ESPN’s Matt Bowen did the same in a story published Wednesday.
