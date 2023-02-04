Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in PhoenixAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Popular Ghost Kitchen Tacos Now Open in Local HotelGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArizonaEast Coast TravelerArizona State
Rival Team "Pushing Hard" To Acquire NBA SuperstarOnlyHomersPhoenix, AZ
Related
Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter ranked MLB’s No. 33 prospect by The Athletic’s Keith Law
As pitchers and catchers get set to report on Feb. 16, The Athletic's Keith Law ranked the Top 100 MLB prospects to keep an eye on this season with one Phillie cracking the Top 20 - Andrew Painter. The 20-year-old righty landed in the No. 13 spot on Law’s board...
Giants 1B Ronald Guzman attempting to become two-way player
A couple of weeks ago, it showed up in the transaction logs that the Giants had signed first baseman Ronald Guzmán to a minor league deal. The club Monday announced to reporters, including Grant Brisbee of The Athletic, a batch of players that would be in camp as non-roster invitees.
Angels: Shohei Ohtani Could Make His First Start at Dodger Stadium This Year
Let the speculation begin.
MLB Insider Pegs Cubs For Biggest Jump in 2023
An MLB Network insider has pegged the Chicago Cubs as the team that could make the biggest jump in the National League Central during the 2023 MLB season.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Evaluators rank D-backs farm system among top in majors
The Arizona Diamondbacks have been prevalent on top prospects lists, and their farm system was ranked near the top of the major leagues by The Athletic’s Keith Law and ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel. Law placed the D-backs No. 4 and McDaniel ranked them No. 2, as Arizona’s ability to...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Justin Turner Signed To Minor League Contract
On Feb. 6, 2014, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced the signing of Justin Turner to a Minor League contract with a non-roster invitation to Spring Training. He became a free agent that offseason after getting non-tendered by the New York Mets. Turner made the Dodgers’ Opening Day roster as a...
NBC Sports
Robles signs one-year deal with Nats, avoiding arbitration
Washington’s center fielder is returning for another season at Nationals Park. Victor Robles and the team have avoided arbitration and agreed on a one-year contract for the upcoming 2023 campaign with a club option for the following year, the Nationals announced on Monday. Robles, 25, will embark on his seventh year with the franchise.
Yardbarker
MLB The Show 23: 5 Diamond Card Additions for the AL West
Breaking down five AL West Diamond Dynasty cards that should be added to MLB The Show 23. With the announcement of Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Derek Jeter as cover athletes for MLB The Show 23, fans of the game are itching to play the new version when it releases on March 28. After watching the Jeter Captain Edition reveal trailer, who can blame them?
ASU product Jon Rahm commits to WM Phoenix Open field
The world’s third-ranked golfer and Arizona State product Jon Rahm has committed to playing in the WM Phoenix Open that will tee off this week at TPC Scottsdale. Rahm, No. 14-ranked Tom Kim and No. 16-ranked Jordan Spieth are among the latest commitments revealed Monday before the first round tees off on Thursday.
Two Cardinals make ESPN’s list of the top-50 NFL free agents
Zach Allen did not fly under the radar for NFL analysts during his breakout 2022 season on a 4-13 Arizona Cardinals team. The defensive end is well-regarded and consistently regarded, too. After Pro Football Focus listed him as the 23rd-best free agent of the 2023 offseason, ESPN’s Matt Bowen did the same in a story published Wednesday.
Cardinals’ Budda Baker cleared to play in Pro Bowl after shoulder injury
A fractured shoulder kept Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker sidelined during the final two games of the regular season, but he has been cleared to play in the Pro Bowl flag football games on Sunday. Baker, who earned a trip to his fifth career Pro Bowl in six seasons,...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0