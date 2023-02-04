ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Farmington High School soccer standout joins Tyler Junior College

By Steven Bortstein, Farmington Daily Times
 2 days ago
FARMINGTON − Farmington High School's Jessi Curry, one of the top girls soccer players in the state last season, has signed her letter of intent to join the women's soccer program at Tyler (Texas) Junior College.

Curry, who not only starred on the Lady Scorpions soccer team, also earned accolades as part of the FHS swim team.

The Lady Apaches women's soccer program is one of the top-ranked programs in America, coming off three straight appearances in the National Junior College Athletic Administration's Division I Women's Soccer Championship finals from 2019 through 2021.

"I think there's only been one week or so in the last five seasons where they weren't ranked number one in America," said Curry when talking about her new team. "I'm excited and really humbled to be a part of something like that."

The Lady Apaches, coached by Corey Rose, had their most recent season come to an end in the postseason last November when they were eliminated by 10th ranked Salt Lake Community College. They went into the tournament with an unbeaten record after 22 games. Since 2019, the Tyler women's team has won 90 times with only one loss.

Curry will join a team that surrendered only six goals last season. Daniella Wilken, who started 20 games for the Lady Apaches last season, finished the season with 15 wins and 11 shutout performances. Wilken was recently named as a first-team All American by the NJCAA.

Curry, a four-year starter for the Lady Scorpions soccer team, has logged nearly 3000 minutes as the team's goalkeeper. She recorded 630 saves and while allowing only 74 goals and is coming off a senior campaign in which she led the state with 272 saves while surrendering only 24 goals.

"It's her persistent need to become better and consistency in pursuing excellence that have set her above other athletes," said Farmington girls soccer coach Bryce Frost. "She spends countless hours pushing herself to be and achieve more."

The Lady Scorpions soccer team finished the season with a record of 8-9-2, but surrendered only 27 goals through 19 matches, including a meager goals against average of 1.4 during their 10-game stretch in District 2-5A.

"She has had such a strong and positive impact on her team," said Frost. "Everyone she comes in contact with, whether it's on or off the field, she's definitely one of the most impressive people I've ever met. I'm excited to see what she achieves."

