Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Injury Crash into a Residence

Delaware State Police are investigating a serious injury crash into a residence that occurred early this morning in the Milton area.

On February 4, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a 2003 Mercedes-Benz E-320, operated by a 20-year-old male, was traveling southbound on Harbeson Road, just north of Diamond Farm Road at a high rate of speed. As the Mercedes approached a gradual right curve in the roadway, it failed to negotiate it and exited the east edge of Harbeson Road. The Mercedes continued traveling in a southeasterly direction striking a stop sign at the intersection of Diamond Farm Road and Harbeson Road. The Mercedes continued to travel across Diamond Farm Road and into the yard of a private residence located on the 17000 block of Harbeson Road. The Mercedes then overturned continuously until striking the attached garage of the residence. The Mercedes traveled through the exterior walls of the garage and came to a final rest, upright on top of the front of a parked 2019 Toyota 4-Runner.

The 20-year-old male operator of the Mercedes from Milton, DE, who was properly restrained was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Harbeson Road was closed for approximately 4 hours.

The Delaware State Police Troop-7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Corporal/1 J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/ Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Visit our civilian job opening page at:

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 020423 0858

-End-

The post Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Injury Crash into a Residence appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .