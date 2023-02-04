Train derailment, fire cause evacuation in East Palestine, about an hour from Akron

East Palestine remained under a state of emergency and an evacuation order Saturday after a train derailment led to explosions and burning train cars Friday night in the Columbiana County village in Ohio.

Nearly half of the village of 4,761 residents were told to evacuate late Friday night.

On the scene in East Palestine

Jordan Miller, a former reporter with WKYC in Cleveland and current operator of Jordan Miller News , said fire officials remained on the scene about noon, with some train cars still burning.

Miller was on the scene early, interviewing village Mayor Trent Conaway about the derailment and providing coverage as fires lit the night sky in the background.

In a phone interview, Miller said the derailment was unlike any he'd covered before.

"This was one of the most bizarre scenes I've ever seen," he said late Saturday morning.

Miller said he saw leaked oil from the derailment, but couldn't confirm that buildings had caught fire from the blaze.

'It's fairly close to some buildings," he said.

After the evacuation was ordered, people cleared village roads to make way for dozens of agencies at the site, Miller said.

"I didn't see a single person roaming the streets," he said.

As Saturday afternoon approached, he said, officials were still trying to determine what substances were in which train cars.

"They're still trying to figure out what was in the specific cars in the train," he said.

Dozens of train cars, lingering fires

News accounts of the Norfolk Southern train derailment report that it occurred about 9 p.m. During a news conference early Saturday morning, officials said about 50 train cars were involved, many of them still burning at the time.

East Palestine is located 54 miles from Green in Summit County, slightly shorter than the distance between Green and Mentor (57 miles).

In a brief statement after the accident, Norfolk Southern said it was coordinating with first responders in the village while assembling its own team to respond.

Conaway issued an evacuation order for residents in a 1-mile radius around the derailment. He said no injuries or fatalities had been reported.

On Saturday afternoon, the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office said a curfew starting at 10 p.m. would be enforced in a 1-mile radius around the derailment.

'If you have to come to East Palestine, don’t'

East Palestine Fire Chief Keith A. Drabick said in a news conference Saturday morning that the train had been en route from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania. Drabick said first responders had been pulled from the scene, but unmanned ground monitors were being used and air quality monitoring was ongoing.

The chief said some hazardous materials were being transported on the train but did not specify what they were. He said there had been several explosions, leading to the decision to pull responders from the scene.

“If you have to come to East Palestine, don’t,” he said. “Stay out of the area.”

Conaway said about 25 to 30 agencies were helping respond to the derailment. He said about 1,500 to 2,000 residents live in the evacuation zone.

“It’s about half the town,” he said.

On Facebook, former University of Akron student Eric Whiting said he had been among those evacuated in East Palestine.

“The train is burning with chemicals on it and makes the air hard to breathe,” he posted.

On Nov. 1, 22 freight cars derailed in Ravenna Township, spilling rock salt and closing some roads for a couple of days.

More: Road, rail reopens after train derailment in Ravenna Township

That train of 237 cars and four engines had also been heading for Conway, Pennsylvania.

Leave a message for Alan Ashworth at 330-996-3859 or email him at aashworth@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Train derailment, fire cause evacuation in East Palestine, about an hour from Akron